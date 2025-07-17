Israel has bombed the government it recently installed in Syria, a government that has declared its support for Israel, a government that has not once attacked Israel. None of that matters because Israel has the right to bomb whoever it wants, even its allies.

Israel bombed the Mayyad Square in Damascus where the National Library and Archive, Opera House, General Command, Ministry of Defence, and Presidential Palace are located. There are claims the Presidential Palace was directly hit, but while there was smoke in one image, there is no confirmation at the time of writing.

the Headquarters of the Syrian General Staff in Damascus after an Israeli strike

Regardless of whether the Presidential Palace was struck or not, this is still an outrageous act of terrorism. Imagine a country launching missiles in the vicinity of the White House. Israel has warned the Syrians to withdraw from the south of their own country or face further strikes. In other words, Israel is trying to cut Syria in half.

If you didn't get the memo, Zionists are trying to build a Greater Israel and Syria is in the way, just like Gaza. Just like the West Bank. Let's not forget the West Bank is run by Israel puppets and yet is still facing ethnic cleansing. It does not matter how much you suck up to Zionists, they will bomb you anyway because that is what Zionists do.

One of the first things Israel did after the fall of Assad was dismantle Syria's air defences. Once Syria falls, Israel and the US will have a direct path to Iran.

Al Golani expressed his support for Israel during its war with Iran and opened Syria's airspace to the Israeli air force. This is the thanks he gets. Israel is sending a message to its neighbours that they might as well resist because they are targets, even when they capitulate.

The Syrian government is repulsive, but it's an extraordinary piece of cynicism to fuel a 14-year civil war, leaving over half a million dead to install HTS (Al Qaida), and then immediately start bombing them. Shout out to all the idiots who thought Syria had been liberated.

It's only 12 days since Al Golani was shaking hands with British foreign secretary David Lammy. The US only recently lifted the $10 million price tag on his head. Now we have to treat him as an enemy again. It's hard to keep up, isn't it?

Notorious war criminal meets Al Qaida terrorist

Damascus is the fourth capital city Israel has bombed in the past two months, the others being Beirut, Tehran and Sana'a. When Zionists make the argument there was military infrastructure in Damascus, just remember there was military infrastructure in Tel Aviv when Iran bombed it. No one used the human shields argument then. You should not let Zionists use it now.

Estimates of the death toll in Damascus vary with three confirmed dead so far and at least 19 injuries. You can expect the death toll to rise significantly as bodies are dug from the rubble. Estimates from groups such as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights are going as high as 300.

Disgracefully, the media is framing this as "Israel bombs Syria's military headquarters to protect the Druze population". This is not journalism, it's an Israeli press release. Imagine pretending the country that is carrying out a genocide is acting out of concern for civilians.

Not everyone is pushing the Israeli propaganda though. Former British spy John Sawyers called out Israel on Sky News, saying: “What Israel is looking for, I think, is a fragmented Syria – one which is weak and divided. That's a miscalculation… I don’t think Israeli actions were at all helpful.”

I'm guessing Netanyahu's latest trip to the US was to persuade Trump to let Israel broaden its war. I'm guessing Trump would gladly take a distraction from the Epstein files, meaning more people could die to protect paedophiles. What a charming thought.

Israel is going to help itself to as much of Syria as it wants and the rest will languish in violence and turmoil as a failed state. Damascus is one of the oldest cities in the world, but Israel would happily turn it into another Gaza. Are you not sick of these bastards yet?

