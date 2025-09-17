If you’ve read my previous pieces on the Charlie Kirk murder, I would hope you agree the official story is so full of holes, it can’t possibly be accurate. So if Tyler Robinson is innocent, or if he was groomed to be the killer, we need to figure out who was behind it, and the evidence is pointing in a very predictable direction: towards Israel.

I’m not gonna sit here and pretend I can explain exactly what happened on 10 September because I was not there and it seems there were multiple decoys to throw us off. I can easily believe Robinson was groomed by Israel, but I can also believe he had nothing to do with the killing. We’ll just have to see what information emerges next on that front.

What I can say is there has been excellent journalism done by the Grayzone and others to figure out Israel’s apparent involvement. For those of you who don’t know, multiple sources have confirmed that Charlie Kirk was fearing for his life after questioning Netanyahu and Israel.

Here is what Kirk’s friend, Infowars host Harrison H. Smith said:

Kirk had begun criticising Israel and spoke of “Jewish control” over US institutions. He became convinced that Israel was funding progressive culture in universities, which is ironic because it is the left who have been most vocally critical of Israel. He was also concerned about Israel’s influence on US foreign policy and opposed war with Iran. He had grown to despise Netanyahu, regarding him as a “bully”. He was bombarded by angy text messages from Turning Point donors for turning against Israel.

Here is what Zionists thought of him:

Kirk witnessed how Netanyahu exerted influence over the Trump administration through people like Miriam Adelson (who bankrolled his election campaigns, spending a quarter of a billion dollars). He believed that Trump was afraid of Israel, in particular because Israeli spies had planted devices on his vehicles and phone. They did something similar to Boris Johnson.

Kirk was head of Turning Point USA, America’s leading organisation for young conservatives. He was once an ardent Zionist, but his problem was that only 24% of young Republicans sympathise with Israel over its genocide. Kirk was not in sync with his audience and that likely swayed him on Israel more than his conscience, although it could have been both.

Almost immediately after Kirk’s death, Zionist Ben Shapiro was put in charge of Turning Point USA. The aim was surely to bring young conservatives back over to Israel’s side, but it could easily have the opposite effect. Rather than saving Israel, this might simply kill Turning Point. I can’t see Ben Shapiro winning over genocide opponents, can you?

Shapiro had criticised Turning Point for being a “broad church” and said the following in an apparent swipe at Kirk, three days before his murder:

“Just because you’re saying somebody votes Republican, that doesn’t mean that they ought to be the preacher at the front of the church. They’re not the person that ought to be leading the movement, if they are spending all day criticising the President of the United States as ‘covering up a Mossad rape ring’ or ‘being a tool of the Israelis for hitting an Iranian nuclear facility.’”

Does that read like an admission to you? Like they had to get rid of Kirk because he was causing too many problems?

Here is a clip of Kirk arguing that: “The philosophical foundation of anti-whiteness has been largely financed by Jewish donors in the country.”

One interesting point about this clip is that Kirk saw the Anti-defamation League as “left wing”. I doubt anyone on the left would agree with that statement, but perhaps the ADL has been pissing off the right as much as the left. It seems they are one of the groups driving the culture war to keep us fighting.

It seems clear that Israel wanted to bring Kirk back under its control, and if it couldn’t, wanted rid of him.

A Trump insider and long time friend of Kirk’s told the Grayzone Kirk had rejected a funding offer from Netanyahu to buy Turning Point USA (the rumoured sum is $150 million). He also declined an invitation to meet with Netanyahu two weeks before his death.

Kirk apparently saw all this as an attempt to stop his criticisms of Israel:

“Bibi tried to buy me off, but I told him Turning Point isn’t for sale. He doesn’t get to control what I say about Israel.”

Kirk was said to be “angry and afraid” at the potential backlash from Israeli lobbyists. He was said to be “frightened” and “tormented” and feeling resentful towards Trump’s inner-circle. It has been widely claimed that Kirk said the following on a podcast:

“I’m not saying Israel let October 7 happen, but it’s weird how it was used to justify everything they’ve done since. Something doesn’t add up.”

Here is a clip of Kirk expressing scepticism on the events of 7 October, explaining Israel had been on the brink of civil war and Netanyahu was redefining the constitution to reduce the power of the judicial branch. Kirk asked if there was a stand down order on 7 October as Jews were being killed on live stream.

Kirk’s friend and Israel critic Candace Owens is one of the people who has lent credence to the claims Kirk was turning against Israel, saying he was going through a “spiritual transformation” and was under a “lot of pressure” and “fighting for custody of his own life”. She accused Bill Ackman of threatening Kirk and said:

“They wanted him to lose everything for changing or even slightly modifying an opinion. It’s very hurtful to me.”

Owens explained that her own interactions with Israeli lobbyists were similar to Kirk’s experiences and invitations often “felt like a threat”. She described the offer for Kirk to visit Netanyahu as being like an invite to a “re-education camp”.

I think it’s safe to say we’ve established that Kirk was sceptical and afraid of Netanyahu so now let’s delve a little deeper into why.

Kirk had warned Trump not to attack Iran and his intervention might have stopped the US from launching a full invasion. We are told Kirk was possibly the only person connected to Trump talking him out of war. If this is true, it’s not hard to see why Netanyahu was furious with him.

The Grayzone reports on a meeting Kirk had with Bill Ackman and others (the meeting Candace Owens was referring to above). Kirk was reportedly upset after the meeting turned into an intervention.

Pro-Israel lobbyists met with Kirk at the Hamptons in early August 2025 and five witnesses have painted a picture of what took place. They say Kirk was presented with a detailed list of his supposed transgressions against Israel. It’s unclear what was on that list, but it’s a safe bet it’s similar to what has been outlined above.

Ackman was allegedly furious about Kirk’s ties to Tucker Carlson, who mocked Ackman for having no skills, and the comedian Dave Smith, who had criticised Israel’s genocide and discussed Mossad/Epstein at a Turning Point event.

Bill Ackman and Nastasha Hausdorff (of UK Lawyers for Israel) are alleged to have screamed at Kirk. Ackman allegedly told Kirk to rescind his invitation for Tucker Carlson (another Zionist turned Israel critic) to speak at the coming America Fest (Amfest) 2025. Kirk felt he was being blackmailed.

AF (America First) Post reports that:

Tucker Carlson said that Charlie Kirk told him at a TPUSA Student Action Summit last July to highlight Epstein’s connections to Mossad. Distinguishing between Netanyahu and the State of Israel, Carlson claimed that Kirk hated Netanyahu and his war against Gaza despite loving Israel, and that Kirk was “tormented” until the day he died by Zionist donors for platforming Carlson at his event. Two days before Kirk’s death, Carlson revealed that Kirk lost a $2 million donation for pledging to platform him at TPUSA’s December AmericaFest conference.

Here is a video to substantiate this:

Tucker Carlson says he is disgusted with how Netanyahu has used Kirk’s memory, given that Kirk disliked him so strongly. Netanyahu has spoken about Kirk as though the two were close friends, but it seems nothing could be further from the truth. Carlson says Kirk was disgusted that Israel was using the US to prosecute Israel’s wars.

Kirk invited Marjorie Taylor Greene (someone who has called for AIPAC to be registered as a foreign agent) to speak at AmFest. She suggested that Kirk was keen for the pair to speak against Israel.

Israel has lost Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, it was losing Charlie Kirk, and it was dealing with the emergence of conservative voices like Dave Smith who are increasingly critical of Israel. Given young conservatives are turning against the genocide, you can see how this is a huge, even existential problem for Zionism. It’s one thing for Israel to lose the left, quite another for it to lose the right.

Another conservative who Israel seems to be losing is Megyn Kelly, someone else who felt “threatened and intimidated” by Israel. In the past, such people have fallen silent, but now they are increasingly speaking out, and when the public sees that Israel is threatening even its allies, that’s terrible PR.

Kirk was interviewed by Megyn Kelly shortly before his death and he expressed deep frustration at the pressure Israeli lobbyists had been putting him under.

“It’s all of the sudden: ‘Oh, Charlie: he’s no longer with us.’ Wait a second - what does ‘with us’ mean, exactly? I’m an American, okay? I represent this country.”

Kirk then addressed Israel’s lobbyists directly:

“The more that you guys privately and publicly call our character into question, which is not isolated - it would be one thing if it were just one text, or two texts, it is dozens of texts - then we start to say, ‘Whoa, hold the boat here’.”

He added:

“I have less ability… to criticise the Israeli government than actual Israelis do. And that’s really, really weird.”

It’s interesting to note the meeting at the Hamptons came just before Kirk’s interview with Megyn Kelly, which explains why he expressed his frustations to her.

It is undeniable that Israel was putting Kirk under immense pressure, making him feel afraid for his safety. So now that has been established, let’s look at how Israel pounced on the story of Kirk’s death.

Almost immediately after Kirk was shot, Netanyahu was blaming “radical Islamists and ultra-progressives” without a shred of evidence. Other Israeli politicians jumped in, making similar comments as though they could not wait to pounce. All of them were insisting Kirk was a great friend of Israel, like they hadn’t sent their pitbulls to maul him at the Hamptons.

Here is a quote from Itamir Ben Gvir:

“The collusion between the global Left and radical Islam is the greatest danger to humanity today. Charlie Kirk saw the danger and warned about it. But the bullets of the despicable murderer struck him. Thank you, Charlie, for your support of Israel and for your struggle for a better world. My condolences to the family, to his dear wife and children, to President Trump, and to the American nation. Rest in peace Charlie, may your memory be a blessing!”

Given Kirk’s relationship to Netanyahu and Israeli lobbyists, this attempt to rewrite that relationship is frankly obscene. And Israel’s attempts to create a narrative out of this should leave anyone suspicious.

Ask yourself, when have Israeli politicians reacted so vocally to a political assassination in the US? It’s not long since politician Melissa Hortman was assassinated and they did not react like this, but they did for an influencer?

Clearly, they want to use this killing for their own ends. One of those ends includes putting Ben Shapiro in charge of Turning Point USA. Another includes social media censorship.

Israel has recently installed a former IDF soldier called Erica Mindel as “hate speech manager” at TikTok. Already, the app is banning people from saying things such as “the IDF is a terrorist organisation”. TikTok user YourFavouriteGuy had a series of videos discussing Kirk, Israel, and groypers removed from the platform. Other users have reported similar issues.

Ask yourself if you think it’s a stretch that the people who were behind the Epstein paedophile ring, who bribe and blackmail politicians and influencers, who have taken over TikTok and imposed censorship, would kill someone to serve their politicial aims.

The Trump administration is talking about shutting down left-wing organisations and designating groups such as Antifa as domestic terrorists. They even want to prosecute people who support or fund such groups, kind’a like the UK does with Palestine Action. Given there is no such group as Antifa, this one might prove difficult! Trump claims the “radical left” is directly responsible for the terrorism we’re seeing in the US today. What terrorism?

JD Vance has decided that George Soros is somehow behind all this and wants to go after any organisation he is involved with. He claimed Soros and others are funding “political violence” and “writers who take quotes out of context”. I assume he sees these two things as equivalent and is more concerned about going after the writers.

Rep Clay Higgins is talking about lifetime social media bans, business blacklisting, and school expulsions for anyone who has belittled Kirk. He even wants to revoke people’s driving licences because saying mean things about dead people is unacceptable… apart from all those times when Charlie Kirk spoke about George Floyd…

US Attorney General Pam Bondi is insisting the US has no room for hate speech, even though the First Amendment clearly says otherwise:

“There's free speech and then there's hate speech… We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.”

If Bondi was actually talking about hate speech that would be one thing, but she is clearly talking about disrespecting Kirk or Israel. She is even demanding people be fired:

"Employers, you have an obligation to get rid of people who are saying horrible things.”

The Charlie Kirk Data Foundation (previously Charlie Kirk’s Murderers) is bragging that it has doxxed nearly 60,000 people. Huge numbers of employers are being contacted with a demand that people be fired for their social media posts. Interestingly, they only seem to be targeting the left.

Conservatives like Laura Loomer said bad things about Kirk, and publications like the Times Of Israel even called him evil, but that’s all forgotten now.

Loomer has called for Trump to “shut down, defund and prosecute every single leftist organisation” and treat the left as a "national security threat." She has called for the left to be jailed to “take away their power for generations to come”.

Loomer had called Kirk a traitor and put a target on his back, but this not about Kirk, it’s about political affiliation. In Trump’s America, you are only allowed to be conservative, and Zionist, of course.

Some Zionists think doxxing and writing to employers and shutting down organisations and jailing people is not enough: they want a genocide in the US.

Trump organiser Ali Alexander has called for the mass arrests of up to 500,000 people with the “possible death penalty”. Conservative social media users have been foaming at the mouth as they call for violence against the left without the slightest sense of self-awareness.

Regardless of whether Israel was involved in the killing of Charlie Kirk, several things are clear: the first is that it wields enormous political influence through bribery, intimidation, and blackmail. The second is that Charlie Kirk was turning against Israel and feared for his life. The third is that Israel, along with the Trump regime, is using Kirk’s death to fulfil political objectives.

Given all of the above, I put it to you that it’s highly likely Israel was involved in Charlie Kirk’s death. What do you think?

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee