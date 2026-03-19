Our fate lies in the hands of an AI-generated version of Netanyahu. The fact that statement is barely an exaggeration shows what crazy times we live in. The latest video of Netanyahu contained two ear canals for fuck’s sake—and we’re supposed to act like this is normal!

I’ve no idea if Netanyahu is gone or if this is the weirdest psy-op in human history. All I know is Erwin Schrödinger would be having a field day. Netanyahu is both alive and dead. The world both is and is not about to end. All we have to do is peek into Pandora’s box to find the answer—and the men who abused little girls have their hands on the lid.

Okay, that’s enough metaphors for one morning, this is serious business. We are now as close to the precipice as we could possibly be. Israel and Iran seem ready to start an infrastructure war that will render the entire Gulf region uninhabitable—and collapse will come much quicker than you might expect.

A few days of sustained missile barrages and no more oil or gas facilities, no more water desalination, no way for the region to function. All of this is happening because Israel is determined to turn Iran into a failed state and the Iranian attitude is clear: “We will take you and your allies down with us”.

When Israel bombed oil facilities outside of Tehran last week, creating fiery oil rain and a blanket of toxic smog, we could only hope they could be reined in. The strike was a massive escalation, equivalent to using a weapon of mass destruction against a major population centre. Iranians will be feeling the health effects for many years to come.

Well, now Israel has only gone and done something even crazier—it has bombed the South Pars Gas Field, shortly after assassinating Ali Larijani—one of the last moderate voices in Iran. Israel could have chosen deescalation and instead it has chosen the apocalypse.

All of this is coming from a country that does not appear to even have a prime minister. Whoever is in charge of Israel now (Baal?) attacked the world’s largest gas field and the associated onshore processing hub. Explosions damaged gas tanks, storage areas, petrochemical plants, and refineries—and several production phases were shut down.

South Pars supplies up to 70% of Iran’s natural gas and is a cornerstone of its power generation and petrochemical industry. Even the partial damage has already reduced output by roughly 12% of national production.

Reports suggest the US was informed of the attack in advance and approved the operation, although it did not participate directly. Trump later publicly distanced himself, stating the US and Qatar “knew nothing” about the strike.

Here is Trump’s response:

Trump’s denial likely came as a result of Iran’s swift retaliation—he doesn’t want to be held responsible for the consequences of his idiocy. Tehran has wasted no time in showing the Epstein axis it will not be pushed around.

The IRGC declared Gulf energy assets “legitimate targets” and issued evacuation orders for sites such as Qatar’s Ras Laffan and Mesaieed complexes, Saudi Arabia’s SAMREF refinery and Jubail petrochemical plants, and the UAE’s Al Hosn gas field.

Iran then launched several waves of missiles on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world’s largest LNG export facility, causing extensive damage that could take years to repair. Additional missiles targeted Saudi and UAE energy sites, although I understand the damage was less severe.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned of “uncontrollable consequences that could engulf the entire world.” This is not an empty threat nor an exaggeration. Iran’s strategy is classic asymmetric warfare. Imposing global economic pain has a far bigger impact than attacking targets within Israel. The strategy sends a message to Gulf states that hosting US bases has consequences, and it sends a message to the world that if you don’t stop the Epstein axis, everyone will suffer.

The attacks have already triggered chaos in energy markets: Brent crude has surged to $115 a barrel and European natural gas prices have increased by up to 20%.

Gulf states are coming out against Iran, but they are not accepting responsibility for hosting US military bases that have enabled attacks on Iran. They can’t seriously expect the Iranians to sit back while their infrastructure is systemically destroyed and their state loses the ability to function. If they want to stay out of this war, they need to kick the Americans out, otherwise they will remain targets.

The shift to an infrastructure war has raised the stakes for everyone, regardless of their involvement. Israel’s hope is that it can pull the Gulf states into the war and finish Iran quickly, turning it into another vassal. Iran’s hope is that its response will act as a powerful deterrent and bring an end to hostilities, once and for all. It has been left with no other choice, given the US and Israel’s aversion to diplomacy.

At this point, we are depending on Trump staying true to his word (God help us!) that there will be no more such attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure. This might hinge on whether AI Netanyahu decides to blackmail him over the Epstein files. I’m not even sure a science-fiction writer could have conjured up this plot…

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.