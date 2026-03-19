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Stan's avatar
Stan
18h

If only the Iranians, Russians or Chinese would release all the Epstein files, so we could see who is who in this demonic cabal. We are in a situation where religious nut jobs appear to be holding the reins of power in America and want to bring about 21st century crusades. Factions of secret societies trying to bring about the end of the world so their messiah can return, is mind boggling. There again, if anything could bring about a great reset, this madness could.

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Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
18h

Those gulf states should rid themselves of all US bases; as should Korea, Japan, Europe, UK - in fact get them all out and back to their own country.

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