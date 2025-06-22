Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Zinenataza
14hEdited

Trump’s readout statement last night - in the company of Vance, Hegseth, Rubio - was sickening in its self-righteous, ignorant pomposity. Plus all that b/s about US superiority and heroic bomber pilots. 🤮 We were then subjected to those horrendous photos of them all lounging around watching the so-called hits on nuclear sites with expressions of grave virtuosity. I think the rest of the world’s leaders must also be squirming in disgust and disbelief… Then we had a gloating Netanyahu telling Trump his name will be engraved in gold lettering for this masterful strike. So, SO, pathetic and staged, like a really bad play you sit through in embarrassment at the local village hall.. But your take on all this, Ricky, cheered me up. The possibilities are terrifying and terrible but I think your predictions are spot on. Like Putin (both Russia and Iran have great chess players) the Iranian leaders will show restraint and resolve. In the end it is the West and Israel that will go down.

Stephen Walker
15h

Iran won’t take the bait. They will keep hammering Israel. They might implement a selective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. There may be some indirect action on US assets in Syria and Iraq. They will continue to use diplomacy to strengthen their relationships with Arab states, in coordination with China and Russia. There may be some coordinated action to manipulate crude oil prices. The US/NATO/EU are fucked. Israel is circling the drain.

