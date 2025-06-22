Last night, the US launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear enrichment facilities - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan - leaving the geniuses who voted for the "peace president" very confused.

A paedophile and a wanted war criminal, who are trying to avoid jail, are leading us into incredibly dangerous territory. No one with less than two brain cells could have seen this coming.

The US launched six bunker busters at Fordow from B-2 stealth bombers, and 30 Tomahawks at the other sites from a submarine. Trump is claiming the attacks were a total success, but that seems doubtful for reasons I'll get to later.

The bombing was illegal on several counts: it was an act of aggression against a country that had not attacked the US, a country that was already the victim of an illegal war of aggression with Israel, and it was carried out without congressional approval, but more importantly than that, it was an attack on nuclear facilities.

Surely, this justifies an ICC arrest warrant against Trump, and if one is issued, things could get interesting because he would be unable to travel to ICC member states, which would include his allies. The Scots who like to hurl insults at him would be really upset.

Israel has set the precedent that schools and hospitals are legitimate military targets, and now it, and the US, have set the precedent that nuclear sites are legitimate military targets. This takes us into a terrifying world where nothing is out of bounds. Wars no longer have rules.

If only the liberals who lost their minds about Russiagate had understood the real kompromat is held by Netanyahu, and their team is also compromised...

Even a war with rules is terrifying. A war without them could lead to the downfall of the human species, and at this point, it might be what we deserve. I mean we allow these bastards to rule over us.

If this thing escalates into a regional war that drags in the world's biggest powers, suddenly anything goes. Other countries might decide our nuclear sites are legitimate military targets. When the casualties pour into our hospitals, they might decide to bomb those hospitals. I mean our side does it, how can we complain if we one day become the victims of behaviour we said was okay? We would look as stupid as Israelis do...

Although Trump's attack was serious and potentially terrifying, it was apparently pointless and could yet fizzle out. It looks like those nuclear facilities were probably cleared out months ago. In the case of Fordow, the US reportedly destroyed the entrance and exits, leaving the core intact. This sounds plausible, given their own assessment was that a tactical nuke would be needed to finish the job (and there is no evidence of one being used).

In the case of the other two sites, it's hard to see what impact those Tomahawks could have had. This dramatic escalation might have achieved nothing but an angry backlash from Iran which is now launching missiles at Israel at a rate never before seen. I know, I'm really sad too...

While Iran apparently suffered superficial damage in the US attack, previously untouchable Israeli cities are looking like Gaza. There is now the serious risk that US bases will end up looking the same way, and the US will fully enter the war, but this is not guaranteed.

The attack has left the US in a difficult position because its excuse for bombing Iran is gone. If your "legal justification" was to destroy Iran's enrichment facilities and you claim they are destroyed, you have no excuse for further participation unless Iran gives you one.

The rumour on the internet is that Trump tipped off the Iranians of the coming attack and told them it was a one-off symbolic gesture to the Israelis.

Obviously, you can't trust a word Trump says, but if I was Iran, I would play it cool with the US. They might have launched a massive strike, but it seems they barely scratched the surface and Trump is facing a backlash at home. If Iran does not retaliate, pressure will build on him to stay out of Israel's war.

Even his supporters will say: "You did your bit, you bombed the nuclear sites, this is now Israel's fight". Trump will be assessing the damage to his reputation and he might want to stay out to avoid losing the MAGA crowd.

If Trump has one vulnerability (other than the Epstein files) it's his ego, and he will not want to be known as the guy who was so weak, he was ordered into war. He will not want to be known as Netanyahu's lapdog.

Obviously, Trump is being blackmailed by Israel so you might argue that he can't stay out of the war, but here is a hypothesis. I'm well aware this one could turn out to be bullshit because I've not fully thought it through, but let me throw it out there:

What if Trump's hesitation to join this war and his lame effort to destroy Iran's nuclear sites was, in fact, pay back? What if he is secretly enjoying seeing Israel taking a hammering? If I was being blackmailed by them, I would!

We could end up in this weird dynamic where there is limited participation from the US in response to Israeli blackmail, and Trump finds his excuses to not go all in. He could say: "I'm doing what I can, but my hands are tied". This could be a real popcorn moment because the Iranians are motivated and they have the capability to raise hell.

US troops certainly don't seem up for war and while we are legitimately fearing World War III, an alternative is that US participation is so lame that Israel collapses, or a ceasefire is reached that is not favourable to Israel.

Either of these possibilities would be amusing (sorry, I can't think of a better word and I'm not sure I want to), but this is probably wishful thinking. I suspect Iran will bomb the shit out of US bases with its hypersonic missiles and the Houthis will make US aircraft carriers tip fighter jets into the sea again.

The deaths of any US troops would absolutely be the fault of the Israeli and US governments, but the media would demand blood. They would hold the attacks up as proof that World War III is necessary. They would make heroic speeches about how they're prepared to sacrifice their lives (they mean yours) to stop Iran.

The biggest hope of avoiding escalation might be that the consent manufacturing machine is not working any more. No matter how much the talking heads tell us attacking Iran is justified, the public aren't buying it. However, this means a false flag could yet still happen...

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee