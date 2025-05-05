Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
15h

Israel does what it wishes. It wishes genocide and if we call it that , the estab;ishment has been trained to attack us like the inbred yard dogs they are.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
damien flinter's avatar
damien flinter
15h

"One thing to understand about Zionists is that lying comes just as naturally to them as cruelty."

Of course, Zionism is the chi£d of ye o£de Brutish Vampire and Protestant fundamentalist British Israelism, concocted in the 16th century when they decided, in their biblical narcissism, they must be one of the 'lost tribes of the chosen people'; synonym for master race.

Seed like that self-d€£U$ion can but produce a pyramidiKKK hoU$€ of card-sharp fruits such as the blatant genocide unfolding while its extended fami£y of messianiKKK Nato financiers and supplers 'have their bacKKK$'.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture