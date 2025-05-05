We’ve all seen the lies, the disgusting denials. “There is no blockade”, Zionists insist while the Israeli government openly admits to not letting supplies across the border.

One thing to understand about Zionists is that lying comes just as naturally to them as cruelty. Even when the evidence is undeniable, even when they contradict themselves, even when their own side is admitting the truth, they still lie.

Israel has just drone-bombed an aid ship heading for Gaza, and could have assassinated Greta Thunberg in the process, and Zionists are lying about this, even as CNN calls it out, even as evidence suggests Israeli cooperation with the Maltese government to carry out the attack and delay the rescue.

Before we go any further, it’s worth remembering Israel has a track record of stopping aid vessels heading for Gaza. In 2010, it killed nine aid workers when it boarded the MV Mavi Marmara in international waters. Absurdly, it justified the murders by saying the crew attacked Israeli commandos with knives after they illegally boarded the vessel.

Israel really went with “Israel has the right to defend itself from aid vessels” and then imposed an information blackout. It remains to be seen whether Israel goes with the same line again.

What we know is an Israeli Air Force C-130 Hercules flew to Malta, but did not land at the airport. Flight tracking data shows it loitered for hours at fairly low altitude, around the time of the attack on the Conscience vessel. While it was flying around Malta, drones were circling the Conscience.

If Israel did not have permission, it was violating Maltese airspace with a military aircraft, but Malta’s lack of anger suggests it was a willing participant.

Flight data recorded by ADS-B Exchange

We can now safely disregard the silly narrative that Israel did not have the capability to pull off such a drone attack 1,200 miles from its shore.

It took ten hours for anyone to come to the rescue of the 16 crew members of the Conscience who have since been threatened with arrest by Malta. Malta has blocked other FFC ships from reaching the Conscience and refused them entry into its waters. I’m sure you can draw your own conclusions here.

When their denials failed, some Zionists resorted to claiming the Conscience vessel was not an aid ship after all. They are now arguing, you’ve guessed it, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition are Hamas. I’m assuming this means they admit to bombing the Conscience while others are still gaslighting. You would think they could at least get their stories straight.

It would seem the Maltese government is happy to go along with this ridiculous narrative because its armed forces are blocking the Freedom Flotilla. Just imagine western governments taking as strong a stance against genocide as they do against the people trying to stop genocide. Imagine how many lives would be saved.

Horrific images are coming out of Gaza of skeletal children, children the Freedom Flotilla were trying to save…

The thing you must understand about starving children is they die so much quicker than adults. They suddenly fade away when an adult might have hung on a few weeks. This means a starvation blockade is primarily the mass murder of children.

No food, water, medicine, fuel, or other essentials has been allowed into Gaza for over two months. UNRWA and the World Food Program have run out of stocks. UNICEF and the World Health Organisation say more than 3,500 children under the age of five face imminent death by starvation, and this means they can go at any minute. A further 290,000 children are described as being “on the brink”, meaning they won’t last much longer. If Israel doesn’t end its siege now, we could see possibly the largest mass murder of children in a single event in history.

Children are dying daily from starvation, and many more could die, and that is truly horrific, but I’ve not even mentioned the adults yet. If 290,000 children are on the brink, that means hundreds of thousands of adults are also starving. If this thing goes on another month, the death toll doesn’t bear thinking about.

This starvation blockade will not even hurt Hamas who have supplies stashed away for precisely this sort of scenario. We can therefore only conclude that Hamas is not the target.

It’s worth noting that 116,000 tons of food sits at the Gaza border and Israel is refusing to allow that food in which means it’s refusing to save the lives of all those children. Imagine being able to save a starving child and refusing to do so. Now imagine refusing to save 290,000 children. The level of evil is incomprehensible.

Israel keeps telling us it has no obligation to feed its enemy, but it is legally required to ensure adequate supplies reach the population it occupies. Article 55 of the Fourth Geneva Convention is clear on this:

The parties to the conflict must allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need, which is impartial in character and conducted without any adverse distinction, subject to their right of control.

Israel is committing an unfathomable crime against humanity, and instead of speaking out, British politicians are picking a fight with a hip hop group who said “fuck Israel”. As Oxfam’s food security lead in Gaza has pointed out, their failure to act makes them complicit. All of them must be held accountable.

