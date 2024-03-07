At this point, no one should have to explain why the western political establishment is supporting Israel, but if you’re one of the people who’ve been struggling to comprehend this “impossible moral dilemma” because you’re stupid, a US congressman might help you understand: it’s because they’re genocidal too.

Representative Chuck Fleischmann has gone mask off and showed us not just who he really is, but who every politician who supports Israeli actions is. The congressman was approached by someone from Code Pink and here is what he had to say:

“You can tell the Palestinians I will never support them! “Let me make it clear: Israel is our ally, will always be our ally, and they are not guilty of genocide, and I will support Israel forever! “You can tell the Palestinians I will never support them!

The interviewer explained:

“I am a Palestinian myself.”

Fleischmann, whose body language and tone of voice were aggressive throughout the exchange, snapped:

“And I will tell you, I will never support you! I will tell you to your face: goodbye to Palestine! We will support Israel forever!”

The crazed congressman repeatedly insisted the situation in Gaza is not a genocide and then he ended the exchange with a statement of genocidal intent. This is why you can’t take these people seriously when they object to use of the word genocide. Their goal, as the congressman clearly stated, is to say “goodbye to Palestine”.

One representative is even introducing legislation that would ban the use of the words “West Bank” in legal documents and replace them with “Judea and Samaria” because she has decided Palestine belongs to Israel.

Remember though, it’s the people who oppose the genocide who are the extremists. They’re the ones who should be banned from speaking out. It’s important the public only hears the truth about what’s happening in Gaza, which is why Israel is… banning their doctors from giving evidence.

I would like to make it clear the doctors are not allowed to give evidence because the UN is Hamas, and presumably, this means their doctors would be tricked into lying. Israel definitely has nothing to hide though. Nothing whatsoever…

Israel always tells the truth, apart from every time it doesn’t, which is every time. Israel's chief forensic pathologist said in November that he personally saw “beheaded babies”, but that was proven to be a lie, and the last thing we need is Israeli doctors telling the truth now. If our own side undermines the narrative, that will be embarrassing.

We are supposed to accept fake stories about beheaded babies and mass rapes as facts even when we know they’re not. Only the good guys promote lies because they need to be protected from the truth.

If you’re wondering why Israel pushed the mass rape story so hard, this polling data should help you understand:

As The Grayzone reported on Twitter:

“Western media promoted a UN report as proof Hamas sexually assaulted Israelis. Yet the report's authors admitted they could not locate a single victim, suggested Israeli authorities staged a rape scene, and denounced ‘inaccurate forensic interpretations.’”

The non-stop liars are definitely the good guys though. It’s not like they’ve fired at an aid drop for the third time in a week, this time at Jabalia refugee camp, killing at least eight, prompting even Israel’s supporters in the UK parliament to make concerned noises about the tactic of starvation.

Here’s the thing: if our politicians acknowledge the starvation tactic is being used, they are admitting Israel is committing war crimes with genocidal intent… but they are still arming them!

Making concerned noises does not let them off the hook. You have to cut Israel off and condemn them loudly and clearly, otherwise you are complicit. Our government still calls Israel an ally while acknowledging it’s starving people, for god’s sake. It’s like saying, “Yeah, I know my mate is a murderer, and I’ve had words with him, but he keeps doing it, so what can I do? I’m his mate.”

But it’s worse than that, because you’re neglecting to mention that while you were making concerned noises to your mate, you were loading his gun.

The IDF reportedly used 5.56x45mm NATO bullets, that are manufactured in the UK, during the flour massacre. In other words, that wasn't just Israel’s massacre, it was ours. If you vote for the Tories or Labour, you are voting for massacres, but it’s okay because David Cameron is “deeply concerned” people are getting hungry.

Palestinians aren’t even allowed to find their own food because the IDF is firing on fishing boats, so civilians are entirely dependent on the aid that can’t get through.

If this continues much longer, we are going to see one of the worst atrocities in human history because children die from starvation very quickly. Their bodies just don’t have enough reserves to sustain them like an adult’s body, not that adults won’t eventually succumb to starvation.

Israeli civilians have been photographed with baby strollers blocking aid convoys, but we’re condemned when we protest against mass starvation. Have you heard a single politician condemn Israelis for these blockades? Have you heard them accusing Israelis of radicalising the children they’re bringing along?

If every aid truck was allowed into Gaza (and the queues go back miles), it should be enough to keep everyone alive, assuming they can avoid the bombs, bullets and diseases. However, Israel is only letting a trickle through and shooting people with our bullets when they try to collect the food. You don’t get to be an accomplice and pretend you’re concerned about the crime.

Well, you do if you’re one of the many politicians who is friends with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) who generously give them money. You will be heartened to know Michael Gove is one such person.

Matt Kennard posted on Twitter:

"In March 2017, Michael Gove received £3,000 from AIPAC to speak in Washington DC. 9 months later, Gove spoke at Conservative Friends of Israel's annual business lunch. The UK minister described Israel as a ‘light to the world’ and ‘an inspiration’ .Who is Gove working for?”

In the US, all 32 candidates backed by AIPAC have recently won their primaries because Israel is allowed to plough money into candidates to do its bidding, but it’s “anti-Semitic” to even have this conversation. You see the problem here?

Just imagine Putin was boasting on Twitter that 32 of the US politicians he owns had just won their primaries. Those candidates would be spending the rest of their lives behind bars, but it’s okay to represent Israel who are stealing land from the people they’re genociding and marketing it in the US and Canada, but selling it to Jews only. Remember though, this is totally not apartheid.

Israel has shamelessly announced plans to build 3,500 new settlements on occupied land, attracting condemnation from Saudi Arabia:

“We condemn the Israeli occupation’s decision to approve the construction of about 3,500 new settlement units.”

It could not be clearer: this “conflict” which started on October 7th was never about Hamas and it was never about the hostages. Also, it didn’t start on October 7th.

This was always about ethnically cleansing Palestinians from their own land while sending a message to the rest of the world that if you mess with the empire, you will be next.

Thank you for reading.

