You will be pleased to hear Electronic Intifada’s executive director Ali Abuminah has been released by Swiss police after being arbitrarily detained to prevent him from going on a speaking tour. Abunimah had planned to speak to the Swiss people about the atrocities in Gaza, but unfortunately, freedom-loving western democracies don’t allow that sort of thing. Abunimah has now been deported and has spoken of his ordeal in a lengthy Twitter post:

I’m free! I wrote this on the plane and I’m posting it just after landing at Istanbul. On Monday evening I was brought to Zurich airport in handcuffs, in a small metal cage inside a windowless prison van and led all the way to the plane by police. This is after three days and two nights in a Swiss prison cut off from communication with the outside world, in a cell 24 hours a day with one cell mate, not even permitted to contact my family.

As I explained in my last article, being kept in a cell for extended periods is a form of torture. The human brain is not wired to be deprived of stimulation. When you’re in custody, you can’t sleep because the cogs in your brain won’t stop turning. The claustrophobia becomes unbearable as you stare at four walls from your wooden bench with not so much as a blanket for comfort. All you can think about is getting out. You want to do literally anything and the fact you can’t, makes every second feel like an hour.

There was no justification for keeping Abunimah in custody, they simply wanted to punish him for wrong think and make others hesitant to speak out. The empire was showing just how cruel it can be when you cross it.

Abunimah explained:

On Saturday in a police interview in the presence of my lawyer they accused me of “offending against Swiss law” without ever telling me what crime I had committed in Switzerland or listing any charges. As far as I know I have not been charged with any crime whatsoever and I was held in “administrative detention.”

If Western governments don’t like you, they will simply lock you up for days and deport you, even if you have committed no crime. It’s like Orwell’s 1984 where there are no laws and authorities make the rules up as they go along. All you have to do is express an opinion that a police officer or bureaucrat doesn’t like and your so-called rights will evaporate.

Abunimah was not even allowed representation or contact with his family, for god’s sake.

On Sunday morning, they took me from my cell for questioning by Swiss defense ministry intelligence agents without the presence of my lawyer, and they again refused to allow me to contact her or my family. I refused to talk to them without my lawyer and told them take me back to my cell.

Disturbingly, Abunimah described how he was abducted by undercover agents in a stasi-esque manner before he had even spoken at an event. In other words, Abunimah was guilty of pre-crime. Presumably, Swiss police now have precogs in vats of goo, predicting the terrible things we’re going to say in the future and intervening before the public hears our unauthorised opinions.

I was abducted off the street around 1:30pm on Saturday while on my way to the Palestine teach-in by undercover agents, handcuffed, forced into an unmarked car and sped straight to the prison. My “crime”? Being a journalist who speaks up for Palestine and against Israel’s genocide and settler-colonial savagery and those who aid and abet it. I came to Switzerland at the invitation of Swiss citizens to talk about justice for Palestine, to talk about accountability for a genocide in which Switzerland too is complicit.

Picture the scene: you’re going to the pub to chat with your mates about what is going on in the world, but a psychic police officer has foreseen that you will express an opinion the state has not approved, so an unmarked car screeches along and plain clothed men abduct you to prevent you from expressing that opinion. That absurd science-fiction scenario is more or less what happened to Abunimah, and when you consider he was prevented from objecting to the holocaust of our time, it makes it all the more disturbing.

Remember, Swiss authorities and journalists accused Abunimah of hate speech and calling for violence, however, none of this can be true because he was released without charge. They lied about him to justify censorship and yet not a damn thing will happen to them because lying on behalf of Israel is the done thing.

Here is how Abunimah feels about his experience:

This ordeal lasted three days but that taste of prison was more than enough to leave me in even greater awe of the Palestinian heroes who endure months and years in the prisons of the genocidal oppressor. More than ever I know that the debt we owe them is one we can never repay and all of them must be free and they must remain our focus. The police gave me my phone back only at the gate of the plane so I’m only seeing now the extent of the overwhelming support and solidarity from all over the world. I’m deeply grateful to each and every person who stood up for me. I’m especially grateful to my lawyer Dina Raewel and her team, to our friends in Zurich who I learned afterwards demonstrated outside the prison, to my family and my colleagues at EI and so many others. I honestly had no idea what was happening outside that concrete room! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Abunimah ended his post with a message which is central to the philosophy at Council Estate Media that censorship is deeply wrong, and is leading us down a dark path from which there could be no return. We have a duty to defy the establishment and raise our voices because if we don’t, our right to dissent will soon disappear.

In the words of Abunimah:

Journalism is not a crime! Speaking out for Palestine is not a crime! Standing against racist genocidal Zionism is not a crime! Say it with me: From the River to the Sea Palestine Will Be Free!

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at PayPal, Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee