Note: As this article discusses Hamas, I must, for legal reasons, state that it is not intended to express support for Hamas. Rather, it is about getting to the truth regarding the latest round of hostage releases and exposing the lies of the Israeli government and its propagandists. Pointing out one side’s lies does not equate to supporting the other. I think hostage taking on both sides is wrong, but it’s my job to tell you what the mainstream media doesn’t, so here goes…

Israel has announced it is delaying the release of Palestinian hostages until Hamas guarantees that Israeli hostages are released without “humiliating parades”. In this context, “delaying the release of hostages” means Israel is violating the release agreement and collectively punishing innocent people who were imprisoned without charge.

Here is Israel’s latest projection:

Israel would never take hostages, such as, say, well-respected doctors, for propaganda purposes, would it? And Israel would never humiliate its captives, apart from the ones it strips naked in public, which is all of them…

Last week, Israel forced Palestinian hostages to wear shirts bearing the Star of David, so naturally, the media is very concerned about how Hamas has been treating Israeli prisoners.

The above doesn’t count as propaganda, but Zionists are outraged that Hamas released a video of two prisoners pleading with Netanyahu to secure their release. Obviously, this was much worse than that video of IDF soldiers raping Palestinian prisoners with assault rifles…

Zionists were upset that the coffins of Israelis were visible to the public when they were handed over to the Red Cross. They were also upset that the freed hostages did not follow the script - and, not for the first time, seemed awfully friendly with their captors.

Zionists were confused to see an Israeli prisoner kissing the head of two Hamas members upon his release. A cynic might suggest it’s scenes like this that Israel wants to avoid when it talks of “humiliating ceremonies”.

Interestingly, Palestinian hostages never suffer from Stockholm syndrome when they’re released from Sde Teiman rape and torture centre. I can’t think why…

It is wrong for any side to take civilians as hostages, but we have clear evidence that one side treats hostages worse than the other, and, like everything else in this “conflict”, the hostage taking is incredibly lop-sided.

Today, Israel was expected to release hundreds of Palestinians in exchange for prisoners that Hamas has already released, meaning Israel is not upholding its end of the bargain.

Among the hostages whose release has been delayed is Dr Hussam Abu Safiya who was detained and tortured for the crime of treating injured Palestinians. Twenty-three of the hostages that Israel was expected to release are children. Yes, Israel is punishing children because it doesn’t like the manner in which Hamas safely released hostages.

Let’s not forget that hundreds of the hostages Israel has released were detained without charge because Israel had no evidence against them. It is now going back on its word to release more of those hostages.

One of Israel’s excuses for violating the release agreement is the tragic deaths of Shiri Bibas and her two young children. What is particularly unfortunate is that Hamas had offered to release all hostages while the Bibas family was alive in exchange for an end to the airstrikes. Israel refused and heartbreakingly, one of their airstrikes apparently killed the family.

Disturbingly, Israel is claiming that Hamas strangled the Bibas children and mutilated their bodies with rocks so it looked like they were killed in an airstrike. However, Israel simply can’t be trusted, given it has repeatedly been caught making similar grotesque lies. Baby in the oven, anyone?

While we can’t say for certain what happened in this tragic case, we can say Hamas had nothing to gain by murdering these children. Killing children is a sure-fire way of losing the PR battle and hostages are always more useful alive than dead.

Israeli hostages have testified that their captors did everything they could to keep them alive, such as shielding them from Israeli bullets with their own bodies. Most Israeli hostages are released looking healthy so you must ask why the exception for these children? It doesn’t add up, and the Bibas family seems to get this.

As Zei Squirrel pointed out on Twitter, Israel has form when it comes to killing its own side and lying about it:

All anyone should care about is securing the release of all hostages and ensuring peace, but one side seems far less interested in saving hostages or securing peace. Taking civilians as hostages is a war crime, but while the media only points this out when Hamas takes hostages, Israel takes 100 times more, and the evidence shows it treats those hostages much worse. Surely, if we consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation, we must therefore consider the IDF one too? If not, we are admitting we consider the lives of Palestinians to have far less value than those of Israelis.

