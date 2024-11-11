We’ve just witnessed the mainstream media rewriting history in a way that would make George Orwell proud. Well, not proud, I guess, he’d probably turn in his grave because this is exactly what he tried to warn us against.

In a rare lapse, Sky News told the truth about what took place in Amsterdam, undermining the narrative of anti-Semitic violence against Israeli football fans. Clearly, someone got a call, probably from the Sky News editor whose Twitter feed is a dumpster fire of pro-Israel misinformation. Sandy Rashty hangs out with Douglas Murray and shares posts from the likes of David Collier and she is the woman in charge of Sky’s news output.

Anyways, what happened is Sky shared a clip to Twitter then deleted the clip, posted a message explaining it had not met their expectations and then deleted their explanation! Sky then uploaded a newly edited clip which was an Orwellian rewrite of history. It was one of the most blatant propaganda moments I’ve ever witnessed from a media outlet and it perfectly illustrates how badly we are lied to.

Just think about how many things we might have been lied to about over the years, especially prior to social media. There could be many moments in history that we accept as true that are anything but. This is one of the most terrifying aspects of the mainstream media: they are systematically destroying our ability to establish truth while putting themselves forwards as arbiters of truth.

We’ve all seen the footage of Israeli football fans vandalising property in Amsterdam, chasing people with metal pipes, tearing down Palestinian flags, singing racist songs, wishing death upon Arabs, and triggering mass brawls. Yet, as the evidence became undeniable, all the worst aggro-Zionists in the media doubled down. Suddenly it was “Oh, so now everyone’s telling us what they think justifies violence towards Jews?”

No, we didn’t make this about Jews, you did! We were talking about football hooligans starting a riot and then pretending they were victims of a “pogrom” when local hooligans fought back. What is it that Israelis love to say? Don’t start a fight you can’t win? Don’t launch attacks on other people’s territory and not expect a response? Well, does the same logic apply here? Of course not because the rules always favour Israel!

This might be the first time in history a clash between two sets of football hooligans has resulted in the media pretending one side was an innocent victim. I mean, we’re really siding with hooligans now? I’m old enough to remember when the media heavily condemned our own football hooligans, but hooliganism is another thing Israel is allowed to get away with. We can hardly be surprised here, given Israel is allowed to commit genocide.

Starting a fight and crying when the other side hits back is a perfect analogy for the history of Israel, and to call this a “pogrom” is frankly grotesque. It is no better than trivialisation of the holocaust. The new rule is if one set of football fans attacks another, that is a pogrom, but we know that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans attacked Ajax fans and local residents first. Does that mean Maccabi Tel Aviv fans did a pogrom? You see how stupid this sounds?

One massive elephant in the room is that Mossad sent its agents to the football game “just in case”. That was literally the justification in the Jerusalem Post.

Sorry, but what the hell were Mossad agents doing at a football game? It’s not their job to police Amsterdam, that’s the job of local police! Imagine MI6 saying it’s attending a Champion’s League match in Madrid because it can’t trust local police to keep British fans safe, and then a riot breaks out, and our politicians immediately politicise it, and then the media is caught lying about what happened. I think everyone would ask what the hell British agents were doing there in the first place and why was there a cover up. It wouldn’t take a genius to figure out there was more to the violence than meets the eye.

We know, for example, that Israeli fans (probably Mossad agents) were marching up and down trains looking for a fight because this is one of the few truths the media has bothered to report. It’s just that the media quickly pivoted away from the truth in a way that should concern everyone.

If not for social media, most people would have little idea what really took place in Amsterdam. Similarly, most people would have little idea what is really taking place in Gaza. Everyone knows journalists and politicians lie to us and it’s only through alternative media sources that we have a chance of finding the truth, so, of course, they want to censor us.

Ominously, Israel has warned of a series of planned attacks at large events across the UK and Europe, following the Amsterdam clashes. We’re expected to believe it’s just a coincidence that Israel was the first country to figure out they are coming.

Given the Mossad presence at the riots in Amsterdam, I think we can figure out what is going on: there is going to be a series of false flags. Israel is going to provoke trouble, probably at sporting events, and when there is an inevitable reaction, it will be used as an excuse to ban pro-Palestinian protests and silence criticism of Israel. We’ve already seen protest bans in Amsterdam, but the locals have so far defied them.

We are going to need an awful lot of defiance because we will soon be told it’s necessary to introduce stronger “ant-Semitism laws” to prevent imaginary “pogroms”. Suddenly, everyone who is speaking out about the extermination of civilians in northern Gaza and the escalation in Lebanon are going to find they are guilty of hate crimes. We’ve been heading in this direction for some time and we are reaching our inevitable destination.

Even if the violence in the Middle East stopped tomorrow, there would be a need to censor us because the call for prosecutions at the ICC will only get louder as more evidence emerges. Censorship is self-preservation and we’re seeing the strategy for introducing censorship taking place before our eyes. It’s vitally important we call this out because the louder we are, the more we undermine their strategy. If their strategy fools no one, it fails, and people can only be fooled if those who see what is taking place are silent.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at PayPal, Stripe, Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee