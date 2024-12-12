Surely, you’re aware of the massive “drone incursions” over military bases that have been going on for some time in the US. They appear to have significantly grown in scale, with sightings reported in over 100 US cities. The drones have even reached military bases in Suffolk and Norfolk in the UK.

One worrying aspect is that the drones appear to be focusing on nuclear sites. RAF Lakenheath, one of the military bases targeted by drones in the UK, is scheduled to receive US nukes. Does this mean these are foreign surveillance drones? While that explanation seems plausible, it doesn’t make sense to me for reasons I’ll get to later.

I’ve read many reports about these things and most are giving incomplete or inaccurate information, mainly because everyone is so confused. Our leaders are claiming ignorance as to what these things are, despite the intelligence services getting involved, and this is sending conspiracy theorists into overdrive. Some say this is an example of government incompetence and we genuinely have no clue what these things are. They argue the failures are down to bureaucracy hindering the ability of the military, FBI, and other organisations to properly investigate. Others argue the military knows exactly what these things are and is not letting on. This could be because it’s their own technology, or it could be because it’s adversarial. If they are unable to defend against these things, they could be trying to avoid escalation with a deadly foe. The most fun explanation is that these things are being sent by a non-human intelligence. You can stop giggling at the back! If I didn’t bring this up, people would get mad at me…

I’m gonna go through the various possibilities based on the available information and then explain what I think is going on. If I’m right, we should all be concerned…

First things first, it’s ridiculous that there are apparent drone incursions in our airspace, operating close to civilians over sensitive military infrastructure, and no one is stopping them. If this really is adversarial technology, it’s a genuine threat, and yet officials are nonchalantly telling us we have no evidence of a threat. Their apparent lack of curiosity or concern is an indication they know exactly what is going on.

During hearings in the US, politicians, who clearly have not been read in, are incensed by the lack of information. Why have you not been tracking these things? they ask. Why have you not shot them down? The excuses are a mixture of rules forbidding the military from acting, and the worry of harming civilians, but the excuses don’t really stand up to scrutiny. The US can and does shoot non-threatening objects down in its airspace as it did with the so-called Chinese spy balloon.

You don’t wanna shoot something down over a civilian area? Fine? But why not wait until it’s not over a civilian area? Either they’re unable to destroy these things or unwilling to. Either way, they’re hiding something from the public.

We have techniques to jam drones and cause them to land or return to their operator. Some journalists, such as Ross Coulthard, have been told by their sources that these techniques have been employed but were unsuccessful. There are suggestions one or two drones have been shot down or crashed, but such claims are hard to verify.

Drone swarms are flying over homes, night after night, and many residents in the affected areas are nervous. I’ve heard there is a drone presence at just about every military base in the US, although the swarms seem to be largest in New Jersey, with some focusing on a military research facility called Picatinny Arsenal. Most worryingly, drones have been spotted over president-elect Donald Trump's golf course in Bedminster. Okay, that part’s not worrying, but you catch my drift…

In the affected areas, the drones are all anyone is talking about. Given how concerned residents are, they surely deserve to be told what’s going on. I see the lack of explanation as a psychological operation because this shit is messing with people’s heads.

The drones themselves are interesting. They come in all shapes and sizes, and while it’s difficult to say much about them with a high degree of confidence, some of these things go way higher than commercial drones. Others come very low, and while it’s hard to gauge the size of a flying object, people say many are the size of SUVs. Safe to say these things are not from hobbyists.

One investigator sent up a drone to follow a drone over a civilian area and within minutes his drone fell out of the sky. This indicates these objects have anti-drone technology.

Given the apparent size of these things and the numbers involved, I’m struggling to see how an adversary could get them into the US and UK undetected and act with impunity for months, if not years. If they really can do this, we should be worried, because these things could easily be equipped with explosives. If these drones started blowing things up, military bases and civilian infrastructure could be seriously damaged.

While it’s difficult to obtain clear imagery and even more difficult to confirm whether an image is real or fake, it seems some of these objects are traditional quadcopters, while others are plane-shaped, and others look nothing like standard drones. Some of the objects are loud, but others seem to be silent, even at low altitude. We’re even hearing reports of triangles and orbs, which, as you can imagine, is sending the UAP community into overdrive.

While I have stated in the past I’m sceptical about the non-human intelligence hypothesis, I’m respectful towards the argument. I don’t find the idea unthinkable, but there is no clear evidence the recent drone incursions are anomalous. Weird? Yes. Extra-terrestrial? Probably not! But hey, I’m open to better evidence.

The US is apparently taking UAPs seriously, and intelligence agents and military personnel have testified under oath that we are being visited by a non-human intelligence. These people often talk of the “five observables”, and as far as I understand, these observables are not being witnessed in the recent drone incursions.

The five observables are: hypersonic speed; transmedium capabilities (transitioning between air and water); low observability; lack of obvious propulsion; lack of wings, propellers or engines; and instant acceleration.

What these drones are able to do is go dark when a spotlight is shone on them and take evasive manoeuvres, indicating they’re quite sophisticated, They also have an unusually long loiter time. Typically drones stay in the air for 20 or 30 minutes, but these things are up there for hours. There seems little doubt we are looking at advanced technology here.

While I have seen claims that these things are emerging from and returning to the water (which would be one of the five observables), I have no way of verifying the alleged footage. Anyway, the evidence suggests these things probably belong to the US…

One give away is that the drones shine bright lights at night. Why would adversaries be so visible? Whoever is responsible is trying to put on a show. If they are adversarial drones, the message would be you are vulnerable. We can take your bases out at any time and you can’t stop us. This is why it’s so ridiculous to say these things are not a threat, unless they’re your own. If they were surveillance drones, you would expect them to come in small numbers and minimise their visibility, but they don’t. Also, why would our main adversaries, Russia and China, need surveillance drones when they have satellites?

The drones might be US technology, but here is why I think we should be worried: I suspect someone else will get the blame.

For example, I’ve seen claims the drones come from an Iranian mothership! Unless Iran has somehow taken an incredible technological leap without us noticing, how could Iran get away with this? And what would it achieve by taunting the US? An incursion into military airspace would be an act of war.

I’ve feared for some time the US might do a false flag as an excuse to attack Iran. However, the Pentagon is contradicting this hypothesis by saying we have no evidence of Iranian involvement and “these are not drones coming from a foreign entity or adversary”. Does this mean they are going to come clean? Or are they just stalling? Could they be audacious enough to blame aliens?

If it’s not adversarial, and it’s not us, then who is it? There is no possible way these huge objects are coming from civilians in such large numbers in at least two countries. There are suggestions this could be something called Exercise Covergence that involves the US, UK, and Australia testing their drone defences. The secrecy could be to throw off adversaries.

Either our leaders are getting ready to come clean or they are going to act shocked when something bad happens. If my fears of a false flag are correct, only something really bad would motivate our nations to fight a bloody and expensive war, but I wouldn’t put anything past the empire. I suspect phase one of the operation is to see how people react. Are they gonna blame adversaries for the drones? Demand a military response? Assume it’s aliens? Panic? Or dismiss the whole thing as US military exercises?

The direction the hearings have taken is that the US has fallen behind in drone and anti-drone technology. It therefore needs massive investment and urgent action in this area. Any excuse to increase the military budget…

While I think the US will ultimately blame Iran, or maybe Russia or China, I honestly wouldn’t put it past them to blame aliens, if they thought they could get away with it! UAP enthusiasts have been saying for years they’re going to do this, and it’s not as unthinkable as it sounds. The CIA once planned a psy-op that involved using a giant hologram to fake the second coming of Jesus, so yes, they are capable of weird shit!

Whatever bullshit they end up going with, two things are clear, the US is lying to us, and they are up to no good. Be sceptical about anything they tell us next…

