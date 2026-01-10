For the past week or two, the corporate media have been reporting on the protests in Iran, but they’re not giving us the full picture. They’re hardly mentioning the pro-government marches during the day. It seems only anti-government protests in the dark of night count as “the will of the people”.

During the day, Iranians are coming out in support of their government. At night, rioters are coming out in opposition to their government. We’ve seen people with shotguns firing at law enforcement. We’ve seen people throwing firebombs at security forces and buildings. We’ve seen people attack firefighters who arrived to put out the blaze. The media is omitting that the “protests” at night are riots hurting ordinary Iranians on behalf of foreign powers.

This clip from IRIB News shows interviews with locals, firefighters, and workers in Karaj. They discuss arson at shops, banks, a police station, and a mosque. The date stamp is 19/10/1404 in the Persian calendar which equates to 9 January 2026. One of the men says: “I’ve been going to this mosque since I was a kid. I grew up here and they came and set it on fire. These are not 'the people', they are rioters!”

You could argue the footage is from Iranian state television and therefore biased, but the riots are corroborated by western reporting and independent footage. Just bear in mind that when I’ve tried to authenticate videos and images from both sides, many have turned out to be old media from previous protests that have fooled large, reputable news sites.

I could find no old instances of the below video and it appears to be authentic CCTV footage from multiple cameras. It lacks context, but visually aligns with media reports, increasing the likelihood of it being genuine. Don’t be put off by the second half of the video which has been intentionally sped up.

Many of the rioters are armed with pistols or shotguns like this guy:

US-based human rights group HRANA reports that at least 15 Iranian security personnel have been killed so far. Imagine the reaction if protesters killed 15 police in the US or UK. The dead give away that these are not organic protests is that mosques are being firebombed and copies of the Koran are being burned amid chants of “death to the dictator”. Which Muslim would behave like this?

We don’t even have to speculate about who is behind these “protests” because Mossad is openly admitting it.

Here is former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to confirm it:

There has been a telecommunications blackout across Iran to disrupt the riots. Elon Musk thought he was being clever by offering his Starlink satellites, but this enabled Iranian intelligence to root out Starlink antennae which could have helped coordinate future attacks against Iran.

During the 2025 war, Israeli spies did untold damage, but this time Iran seems to be on top of things. It is rounding up all of the Mossad spies who must now be wondering if it was worth it.

An Iranian hacking group called Handala has leaked documents and other evidence showing how Mossad apparently orchestrated this. They exposed 600 individuals who they say are linked to the riots. They are allegedly led by an Israeli spy called Mehrdad Rahimi who assigned each of them code names and gave them instructions.

Just imagine the reaction if Iran was spurring nationwide protests in a western country and bragging about it in the press. We’d be at war…

If you think the Iranians have been less tolerant of the rioters than we would have been, consider that in the UK, we can be arrested for “disruptive protests” that are peaceful and a fraction of this size. Police treat frail pensioners as terrorists for holding up signs the government doesn’t like. If protesters were firing guns and throwing firebombs, they would call in the army…

In the US, they would be invoking the Insurrection Act, especially if rioters were burning down churches and killing cops. Absolutely no one would frame such behaviour as legitimate, but that is what the western media is doing.

The saddest thing is that Mossad recruited young, frustrated Iranians who are gullible enough to believe the US and Israel are on their side when our rulers aren’t even on our side. Western sanctions have plunged Iranians into poverty. The empire is trying to destroy the oil industry which is the lifeline of their economy. Most Iranians get this. They know what Iran was like before the revolution when a brutal dictator was installed by the US.

The Shah was overthrown by his own people in 1979 and the appetite for this to be reversed is zero, but the US thinks his son, Reza Pahlavi, should rule because he is willing to sell his people out to their enemies. If the current protests don’t topple the Iranian government, Israel will likely start another war and kill many thousands more Iranians. That’s how much they care.

