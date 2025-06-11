Council Estate Media

Erica Paul
11h

I think starving Palestinians is beyond cruel.

It's savage.

Why is Netanyahu allowed to shoot starving

Palestinians?

You don't need an invitation to go into Gaza.

You have an obligation to go in and arrest Netanyahu.

Yes! Arrest. Stop the genocide. Tell me who will go in?

Right now.

It is a crime to watch a genocide and do nothing.

It's so twisted.

.

Andy Pryce
12h

Well, Piers Morgan is apparently another one who was "friends" with Israeli agent Jeffrey Epstein, , wouldnt you think his client list would have been investigated by now, or did he "sex traffic" to nobody, its no coincedence the amount of "blind eyes" being turned from Genocide in Gaza, once you know, you know

