A weird phenomenon is under way with middle-aged men obsessing with Greta Thunberg to the point where they're almost combusting with rage. The problem is so bad that Piers Morgan has dropped his Meghan Markle obsession to rant about the tiny autistic woman who tried to feed hungry people.

If one good thing has come out of the Madleen mission, it's that Meghan no longer has to worry about Piers hiding in her hedge. It's just unfortunate that he's now Greta's problem, poor thing.

As far as I can tell, Piers and his ilk are mad that Greta objected to getting kidnapped by the IDF and she, um, has an octopus cuddly toy. That's about it. Oh, and "she's virtue signalling!" they scream. "She's just trying to get attention!" Yes, Piers, that's precisely the point.

Greta is trying to get attention. She's trying to get attention for an illegal starvation blockade, and while you think the unarmed civilians who tried to break the blockade should be the object of ridicule (rather than the people who sent warships to intercept them), Israel is still massacring starving civilians.

While you try to make Greta the story, Greta is drawing attention to the real story: genocide. The media is aware of this, of course, which is why Sky News pulled a clip from Twitter that showed Greta calling out the genocide. Below is a screenshot of the deleted post:

I assume the person responsible for that quote has been fired

The media so badly wants to make this about personalities and make Greta the story, but she is not. Here is the real fucking story:

So many aid massacres have taken place in Gaza that I've lost count. "Aid massacre" is part of our daily language now because of Israel. Greta and the Madleen crew were forced to act because our media and politicians won't do their jobs! The British foreign secretary is so wedded to Israel, he is telling over 300 of his staff to resign if they don't like his support for genocide. That is why people like Greta are necessary.

While we hear mealy-mouthed criticisms of Israel and see pathetic token gestures, such as sanctioning Smotrich and Ben Gvrir, as though they are the only two Israelis committing genocide, we are not being told anywhere near the full story and the condemnations are not close to being strong enough.

As a result, Israel is comfortable to let the aid massacres continue, so next time you ask what has Greta achieved, you'd best ask what has our entire political class achieved? The answer is genocide. They have achieved genocide, so do me a favour and don't attack the few people who are desperately trying to make a difference, no matter how futile their actions may seem. Anything is better than nothing.

Israel's latest aid massacre took place this morning near an aid distribution point in the Netzarim Corridor, southwest of Gaza City.

Civilians flee as Israeli soldiers open fire at an aid distribution point near Gaza City

It's hard to get accurate details because the scenes are chaotic, and the death toll will surely rise, but it appears at least 30 Palestinians were killed and over 100 injured. The Al Quds and Al Shifa hospitals, which are already at the brink, are being inundated with victims.

two victims of this morning’s massacre

Please don't seek out footage unless you have a strong stomach because we're talking about people with their heads hollowed out. That is what Israel is doing to Palestinians. It is starving them close to death and luring them into the open with the promise of food and then hollowing their heads out. It is doing this every day.

So Piers Morgan, instead of asking what has Greta achieved by making a stand, perhaps you should ask what you have accomplished by flipflopping throughout this genocide. Perhaps you should ask yourself whose efforts Palestinians would appreciate more: yours or Greta's.

