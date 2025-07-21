Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maggie Bennett's avatar
Maggie Bennett
9h

Any and all “leaders”, government personnel, anyone involved in this, explicitly or by doing nothing to stop it, should be jailed for life. And that would be the more humane side of what they deserve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Marion Brockie's avatar
Marion Brockie
8h

This has to change as a matter of urgency. Israeli rationale and excuses no longer work for ordinary people and that is why, unashamedly, governments crack down on public protest. I am SO angry and upset by world inaction. Where is our humanity? 😭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Council Estate Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture