So the UK is having one of those general election things so we can pretend we have something called a “democracy”? Yippee! I can’t wait to see if the winner is the guy who fucking hates me or the guy who fucking hates me. I love having meaningful choice.

For what it’s worth, I will probably be voting Green or independent or possibly drawing a dick on my ballot, not that I think it will make much difference.

The stupid British public are too brainwashed to understand they don’t have to vote for establishment team A or B or realise the Greens have the highest approval rating of any party. Sadly, they think it would be madness to vote for the party they most approve of. Instead, they have to vote for one of the parties who’ve left them disillusioned, like alcoholics who want one more drink, only it’s not just their liver they’re destroying, it’s mine too. This damn electorate needs rehab.

Infographic from Stats for Lefties on Twitter

We have some pretty good independents in some seats. For example, Jeremy Corbyn is standing as an independent in Islington North and Andrew Feinstein has launched a new mass movement of the left which is great, but I fear Andrew will not get the traction he needs. Our most credible politician, Count Binhead, has declared July 4th Bindependence Day and honestly, if I could wave a magic wand and make Count Binhead prime minister, I would do so, because it would be a massive upgrade on Sunak or his clone in the Labour Party.

I’m pretty much done with party politics, but Green leader Zack Polanski comes across like a young Jeremy Corbyn, which is why they’re now calling him an anti-Semite for objecting to genocide, even though he’s Jewish. Thankfully, Zack Polanksi is not taking shit and calling this out robustly in a way Corbyn never did. The force is strong in this one.

Polanski is one of the few politicians who takes a moral opposition to genocide and that’s such an extremely low bar, yet it’s one of the few things we can cling to. That’s how unbelievably fucked our politics is: being anti-genocide is now radical.

Come to think of it, I might vote for one of the genocide guys to be safe. We wouldn’t want to change things too quickly. Only incremental opposition to genocide is okay. Let’s try and slow the rate of child murder by 5%. That’s pretty much been the Starmer position so far, but now he’s kind of, maybe talking about a ceasefire to stop the ICC issuing an arrest warrant for him.

Starmer’s still arguing that he was right to back Israel’s genocide at the start to free the hostages, but now that enough civilians are dead, he says he’s calling for a ceasefire so we can create the conditions to free the hostages. This man is going to be our next prime minister. God help us.

What the hell is the point of Labour anyway? Starmer will U-Turn on every policy he puts in his manifesto like he did with his ten pledges, five missions, and um, three solemn vows? Hang on, he’s doing six steps now. Honestly, it’s hard to make fun of this crap because he’s always one step, sorry, six steps ahead.

Victoria Derbyshire risked her job by doing actual journalism on TV and breaking down Starmer’s litany of lies and broken promises, asking some Starmerite clone “Do you think my viewers are stupid?” when he tried to ignore the question and then flat out lied. When lying failed, he came out with the George Osborne 2010 argument of “there’s no money left”, but don’t worry, when the civil unrest happens, Starmer will probably start a war to stop you getting mad at him. My bet’s on Iran. That should be fun.

The Greens actually have decent policies like nationalising water, rather than putting sewage parasites in our taps, and while they might not win, I will vote for whoever can do the most damage to the Establishment Party. If I can’t stop the person determined to beat the crap out of me, I want to at least kick them in the balls before they take me down.

I’m sorry to tell you that if you vote for the red or blue wing of the Establishment Party, you’re voting for more of the same and that means as much as anything else, you’re voting for more genocide. You’re going to be so shocked when this backfires on you. The people who are comfortable with starving Palestinian kids are not going to give the slightest shit about feeding British kids. But get the Tories out, right?

What exactly are you getting the Tories out for? To make yourself feel better about our corrupt system remaining intact? To pretend you have a meaningful choice when your only role is to funnel money towards a handful of people who will send you to war and even destroy the planet, rather than contemplate change. What is the point of this game? Did you ever stop to consider there is supposed to be more to life than tweaking this awful system? Did you ever consider we might be able to just have… better?

When I was a kid, I was raised on income support and free school meals in a northeast town where everyone was broke, thanks to Thatcherism. When New Labour came to save us from the Tories, I was forced to drop out of college and became homeless. I was the most gifted kid at school, yet I had no option to “better myself” (a term I hate, but you know what I mean). Escape was all but impossible because the system made sure it was.

The thing is I don’t want anyone to need to escape these crumbling estates with upturned shopping trolleys and trainers hanging from trees and potholes. I want to live in a society that is nice for everyone, a country that is properly maintained, a system where all the landlords are exiled to the moon. It’s only what they deserve.

Our politics has been so corrupted that this sounds like insanity, but compare our filthy, crumbling towns and cities with those in Europe. We live in filth we call freedom and anyone who suggests we do better is treated like a lunatic. Does it not matter to you that the country is a shithole, that we’ve spent 45 years doing Thatcherism and pretending infrastructure is something we can’t do anymore? I thought we were meant to be “world-beating” at everything?

All I want is leaders who agree there should be a floor below which no one is allowed to fall, and who agree we should not be swimming in poo at the beach. The essentials should not be treated as luxuries and no one should decide which one of the essentials we go without. I’m old enough to remember when Jeremy Cornyn promised us “broadband communism” and his own MPs recoiled because they represent the people who give them money who happen to be the people who give the Tories money.

There really is only one major party, but go on, cling to that one policy you can find that’s slightly different so you can pretend you have meaningful choice at this election. It’s like choosing which shirt you’re going to where before you’re led to the slaughter house.

Hilariously, Tories are arguing Labour is offering “more of the same” awfulness as though this is an argument to vote Tory instead. The thing is, they’re right, Labour is offering more of the same, and if you’re going to vote Tory, you might as well vote for the original Tories, right? Who wants cheap store brand Tory when you can have the original? Sorry, but Asda Smart Price Tory tastes like crap whereas the overpriced original tastes like crap. I don’t know about you, but I only want the finest quality crap.

Sunak says Labour would cost everyone in the UK £2,000 a year which is less than what the Tories added to peoples’ mortgages and bills during six weeks of Liz Truss. He says Labour don’t have a plan, but his amazing plan involved growing his wealth by £330,000 a day while he was in office and not paying his taxes.

“You've never had it so good,” Sunak said while announcing the general election in the pouring rain. It was like nature was mocking him for being too stupid to check the weather forecast.

Sunak has confirmed no flights will go to Rwanda before the election which means we spent £300 million on nothing, but this policy was no less successful than any other Sunak policy. His leadership has been diabolical, but this doesn’t mean you should vote for someone who is also diabolical.

Labour is saying the change it’s offering young people is “stability” so if you’re working on a zero-hours contract on minimum wage, despite having a university degree, you will be pleased to hear the system that’s decided you will never own a home will remain stable until the planet dies, and you still won’t have cleared your student debt.

Starmer insists he has transformed the Labour Party to serve working people by rowing back on his New Deal for Workers like he rowed back on everything else that sounded remotely good. But don’t worry, he’s still pushing the line that he defeated anti-Semitism (he means opposition to genocide) in Labour as though it’s a vote winner when his Zionist donors are massacring children in Rafah. So glad he’s on the right side of history on this one.

Wes Streeting’s solution to the NHS crisis is to do more privatisation than the Tories and his position is basically if that doesn’t work, the NHS deserves to die, but I’m sure this position has nothing to do with all the money he takes from private healthcare lobbyists.

Sophie Ridge pointed out on Sky that fiscally Labour is just copying what the Tories are doing, but don’t worry, the things Labour will do with the same fiscal policies will be slightly different, just not different enough for you to notice any meaningful improvement in your life.

Pat McFadden was asked to name one area where Labour differed from the Tories and he said “housing”, but housing was not mentioned in Labour’s six steps so it’s not even something they think is worth highlighting. This is probably because they’re not building council houses and think the property developers who caused our housing crisis should be the ones to solve it. That’s like asking the person who mugged you for advice on how to rebuild your finances.

McFadden might as well have said “we wear red shirts and they wear blue”. It would have been more honest.

If now is not the time to stop voting for red and blue neoliberalism when it’s decimated our public services and our economy and our hopes and dreams and led us into genocide, when is? Einstein once said insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Voting Labour is no more sane than voting Tory. It’s time to vote for policies we actually want and deserve.

