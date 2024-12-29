Babies are freezing to death in the Holy Land at Christmas, thanks to Jewish Zionists armed and funded by Christian Zionists. When babies are not freezing to death, they are being burnt alive. There is almost no shelter left in Gaza and Bezalel Smotrich is saying Israel won’t allow Gaza to be rebuilt: “We won't let them rebuild ... Nothing moves, and what moves, dies.”

Palestinians have no way to keep their tents warm, meaning for every child who dies of hypothermia, there are tens of thousands barely surviving, night after night. Have you ever had hypothermia? I have, and the thought of enduring it over and over again is horrifying.

Hypothermia chills you to the core in such a way that even if you’re so close to fire, it stings, you still feel horribly cold. It’s the weirdest and most contradictory sensation. It’s a new form of suffering Palestinians must endure, on top of the bombs and the bullets and the hunger and the thirst and the disease and the destitution and the lack of medical care and the loss of a future.

Three babies recently froze to death at al-Mawasi refugee camp while Israel refused to let in essentials such as food, water and fuel. One baby died because her tent was not sturdy enough to keep out the wind and the ground was cold. Her mother said that when she woke in the morning, her child’s body was like wood.

Just when you think these people can’t be made to suffer any more, Israel finds a new method of torture. And yet, Sir Keir Starmer, who is bragging about helping Ukraine pursue Russian war criminals is not offering Palestinians the same support. We can only conclude the prime minister thinks it’s fine to commit war crimes against Palestinian babies.

Palestinian baby who reportedly died of the cold

How can anyone look at the image of a frozen baby and not feel compelled to do everything in their power to stop that from happening again? How can they not be determined to pursue those who are guilty and bring them to justice? The UK’s failure to act is yet another admission that international law is only meant for the countries we don’t like.

The UK government is bragging that it has extended sanctuary to 300,000 Ukrainian refugees. Meanwhile, we’re talking of sending Syrian minorities back into the arms of HTS (al-Qaida). We’re giving Ukraine £3 billion a year in military aid, on top of a £2.25 billion loan, and an additional £4.5 million to cover their legal bills. Yet liberals, who tell you it would be evil to stop arming Ukraine, wouldn’t entertain the idea of arming Palestinians. Just note that in both cases, we support whichever side means extending war for as long as possible.

The UK could end the genocide almost overnight by cutting off the arms supply to Israel. As an essential part of Israel’s supply chain, we could do that, or at least put a significant dent in supplies. This action would save lives, and yet, even as we acknowledge Israeli war crimes by suspending 8% of arms licences, the other 92% remain in place. Palestinian and Irish lawyers are taking Sir Keir Starmer to court to force him to act, because there is no other option.

What will it take to prick the conscience of Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy, if not the freezing to death of babies? Well, it’s not the continued destruction of hospitals, that’s for sure. Just take a look at this iconic image of Dr Hossam Abu Safia, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. He is possibly the most courageous man alive.

A giant stands in defiance of the cowards hiding in tanks

Israel ordered Dr Hossam Abu Safia to abandon his patients and he refused throughout a siege that lasted 80 days. The IDF proceeded to systematically destroy his hospital, unplugging oxygen supplies, stripping patients and forcing them into the cold. They then set fire to what was one of the last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, burning doctors and patients alive.

Dr Hossam Abu Safia described what took place:

Now the occupation army is burning all the operating departments in the hospital while we are still here. The army evacuated the entire medical staff and the displaced people and arrested a number of the medical staff. There are a large number of injuries among the medical staff.

Here is more information from Ramy Abdu of Euro Med Monitor:

We have obtained preliminary harrowing testimonies of sexual violence perpetrated by Israeli occupation soldiers against nurses, patients, and their companions at Kamal Adwan Hospital and in front of Al-Farid Hall. The testimonies reveal horrific details of degrading assaults, where soldiers forced women to strip under threats and humiliation. One account described a soldier forcing a nurse to remove her pants and groping her. When she tried to stop him, he struck her hard on the face, causing her nose to bleed. Another testimony reported that soldiers threatened the women, saying, ‘Take it off, or we'll strip you by force.’ When one of them refused to remove her hijab, a soldier tore her abaya, exposing part of her body. One victim recounted being pulled toward a soldier's chest as he told her, ‘Take it off now,’ while hurling obscene words at her. Other young women were subjected to similar assaults, as soldiers grabbed their heads, tore at their hair violently near one of the hospital halls, and used degrading gestures and words.

Is the IDF committing sexual assault in self-defence now? How can anyone defend monsters who treat hospitals as battlegrounds and rape opportunities? Are we just supposed to pretend this is not happening because Israel is an ally?

In October 2024, the IDF reportedly shot and killed Dr Hossam Abu Safia’s 15-year-old son Ibrahim in front of him. A month later, the doctor was injured in an air strike, and according to eyewitnesses, the IDF later flogged him with an electric cable and kidnapped him. We don’t know where he is, or if he is still alive. If he is among the living, chances are he is being tortured in one of Israel’s brutal concentration camps.

Here is the evidence Israel produced to justify burning down Kamal Adwan Hospital and sexually assaulting and killing staff and patients - a tiny number of pathetic weapons in the “vicinity” of the hospital.

A photo released by the IDF of the terrifying weapons stash it found

In no universe could Israel’s actions be considered proportionate, but then again, proportionality does not come into the equation because we are not witnessing a war, we are witnessing an extermination, and there is no proportionate form of extermination.

You should know it’s not just Kamal Adwan Hospital that has been in the firing line recently. Al-Wafa Hospital in Gaza City reopened only a few days ago with minimal resources. Israel proceeded to bomb the hospital, murdering seven people while claiming a Hamas member was there, as though this justifies what they did.

Israel apparently targeted medical students who were sitting an exam in the hospital. As one Twitter user put it, “Israel ran out of doctors to kill in Gaza so it’s targeting future doctors.”

Israel recently killed Dr Saeed Joda, the last living orthopaedic surgeon in Gaza - and a country does not run out of doctors unless they are being targeted.

I’ll leave you with the words of UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese: “Israel is writing one of the darkest pages in the history of genocides, with ‘Made in the West’ ink.”

