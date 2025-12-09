Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Major Man's avatar
Major Man
2h

I’m not surprised by any of this. The BBC has always wanted to censor any criticism of the state of Israel and Zionism. Now it’s doing it through its editorial guidelines, which is in effect self censorship by journalists who work for the organisation. If they don’t abide by the guidelines then they lose their jobs. The BBC can then claim it doesn’t censor anything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
john senior's avatar
john senior
2h

Frightening level of BBC complicity in promoting and enabling genocide. Like Labour the more they do to appease the extremists the more the extremists demand … the BBC is turning into the Zionist Western hegemony billionaire broadcasting corporation run and ‘owned’ by our dire establishment. Another excellent article that should be from a dystopian novel about a fascist U.K. - sadly it is here and now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture