The headlines are suggesting Biden has run out of patience with Netanyahu, but while it’s probably true on one level, this framing is just more propaganda. If you’re going to tell us the US president has run out of patience with the Israeli PM, you have to tell us why. Good luck doing that without saying the word genocide.

The media’s problem is they can’t give us that answer without also incriminating Biden, which is why they resort to verbal gymnastics.

The truth that you won’t be told is that Biden is not upset Netanyahu has committed genocide. He is upset that he has made the genocide so obvious the ICC was forced to issue arrest warrants and has severely harmed the reputation of the empire. He has forced the US into a corner where it has had to seriously consider whether to collapse the international legal system to protect Israel. That’s the very definition of things getting out of hand.

Biden cannot say all that, so he is as vague as possible about what he is unhappy about. The most basic of journalistic standards requires that journalists push him on the matter, but most won’t dare because they’ll get fired by AIPAC.

The Biden administration is a mess of contradictions, telling us that Netanyahu has not been acting in accordance with international law, but that he definitely isn’t a war criminal. This is a circle that is impossible to square.

The Biden administration is now saying that Israel keeps ignoring them about things like reopening the Rafah crossing point, surely an attempt to distance themselves from genocide accusations, but such a move could only be seen as credible if they’d called Israel out from the beginning and not continued to give it bombs.

Biden’s support for Netanyahu means the reputation of the US has taken an absolute hammering. The final straw came with the public reaction to the bombing of civilians in tents in Rafah and the farce over the $320 million pier that doesn’t even work. How do you make a pier that doesn’t work? That is some next level incompetence right there.

Biden is not just trying to keep the ICC at bay, he is desperately trying to fix his approval ratings because he has failed both in the eyes of the pro- and anti-war crowds. Pissing everyone off simultaneously and facing the possibility of losing to a convicted criminal is truly an impressive feat.

The Biden strategy seems to be avoid further questions by throwing Netanyahu under a bus and doing regime change in Israel. Will Biden support the arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant? I highly doubt it, unless some secret deal can be struck with the ICC so they agree not to go after anyone else. Something that hardly seems likely.

What the Biden regime is actually talking about is replacing Netanyahu with Benny Gantz who had threatened to leave the war cabinet if no progress on the hostages was made. This means Gantz is as close to a moderate as Israel has got. He’s like the least bad warmonger.

Surprisingly, even the IDF soldiers who steal kids toys and sniff women’s underwear are concerned Netanyahu has gone too far. Some soldiers are complaining that lack of a peace deal is helping Hamas by enabling it to recruit more fighters. They argue it would be easier to maintain peace through a peace deal than through continued fighting. This might just win the award for the most obvious statement of all time! I’m not sure how anyone could possibly top that one.

Biden is insisting Hamas is no longer capable of carrying out an October 7th attack, and while I doubt that’s true, whatever, if it gets us closer to peace.

The US has put forward a peace deal to secure the release of hostages and rebuild Gaza that is not recognised by Netanyahu. In other words, the Biden administration is doing what it could have done months ago: force Israel’s hand. If this gamble succeeds, Biden supporters are going to be unbearable when they pretend Genocide Joe saved Gaza, aren’t they?

“It's time for this war to end and for the day after to begin” Biden said in a surprise announcement in the State Dining Room. Amusingly, Netanyahu was said to be blindsided and furious. Apparently, Biden did not bother telling Hamas, or European allies such as the UK of his plans which is an interesting approach. He did hint that Israel had agreed to his plan, so who in Israel if not Netanyahu? Is this a sign he already recognises Benny Gantz as leader?

Netanyahu is arguing Biden has actually destroyed hopes of a peace deal so it will be interesting to see what happens next if the plan fails. Will Biden succeed in getting Gantz into power? Will he embarrassingly go back to supporting Netanyahu and pretend this little outburst never happened? Will AIPAC come for him?

All I know is right now Obama is praising Biden’s plan and David Cameron is talking about getting a flood of aid into Gaza. These fuckers are desperate for the chance to rehabilitate their public image, but some of us will never forget what they’ve done. Let’s just see if we can get a peace deal over the line before we lay into them though. Let them do peace and then we can push for their arrest anyway. A serial killer doesn’t get credit for ending their killing spree.

Everything they’re talking about now could have been done before 40,000 civilians were killed - and I dread to think how much higher that death toll will grow when we can actually count the dead.

Let’s just pray we can see an end to this horror show and then see a similar push for peace in Ukraine so we can pull the world back from the brink. Whatever happens next, I will not, for the rest of my life, forget what the Biden administration has done, or how close it has taken us to World War III. We are talking about perhaps the most dangerous US administration of all time, but maybe now they’ve finally reached the limits of their insanity.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee