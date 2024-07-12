Barely sentient US president Joe Biden is sending 500lb bombs to Israel again. These bombs were part of the shipment Biden had withheld out of “concerns over civilian deaths”.

Does this mean civilian deaths are gonna stop now? Those 1,700 huge bombs are only going to kill enemy combatants? Hooray! Go Biden! He’s still withholding the 2,000lb bombs from genocidal Israel which proves he is super responsible. The lesser of two evils does it again!

I think it’s a pretty safe bet those 500lb bombs are going to kill a couple of dozen civilians each, meaning Biden has committed to doubling the Gaza death toll. In other words, this decision was a massive act of murder. But what’s important is our murderer is better than the other team’s murderer.

When Biden U-turns and sends the 2,000lb bombs to Israel, he will still be our guy because who else would we get behind? Someone who is not a mass murderer? Don’t be silly!

Biden says he is sending the 500lb bombs because of his commitment to destroy Hamas, which is presumably because Hamas has killed civilians. As far as I can tell, he has not received pushback from any mainstream journalist, but he was in massive trouble when he accidentally called Zelensky “President Putin”! The media totally has its priorities in order.

Here is how a US official explained the decision to send Israel 500lb bombs:

In the first two weeks of the “war”, 90% of the bombs dropped on Gaza were 2,000lb dumb bombs that indiscriminately slaughtered civilians. If the actions of Hamas warrant the destruction of Hamas, by the same logic, the actions of the IDF must warrant the destruction of the IDF. The outrageous alternative would be agreeing to peace.

It’s crazy how Biden supporters who recognise that Israel is committing atrocities keep saying I’m out of my mind for calling Biden and his administration “accomplices”. They genuinely believe their team is taking a moral stance and working steadfastly behind the scenes to stop Netanyahu killing. That’s some next level brainwashing going on.

It should be obvious that everything the Biden administration has done in terms of standing up to Netanyahu has been for show. They postpone an arms shipment, but it goes ahead anyway. They tell you Netanyahu is going too far, but they attack the ICC for considering arrest warrants. They keep voting through bills to give Israel more welfare cheques and they silence anyone who calls them out.

Just imagine the Biden administration was arming Hamas to the teeth, but had some angry words after October 7th. Imagine they continued sending Hamas 500lb bombs so they could destroy Israeli neighbourhoods. You would have no difficulty understanding the Biden administration was supporting Hamas. So how the hell can Democrat voters, who recognise that Israel is committing atrocities, possibly think Biden is not complicit?

The only defence I can think of is that Biden’s cognitive decline means he can’t be held responsible for his actions, but even if that’s true, his administration still can. I honestly don’t know how you deal with the cognitive dissonance of opposing Israel’s genocide and supporting the arms suppliers who make the genocide possible.

We all saw the western outcry when a hospital in Kyiv sustained minor damage and two civilians were tragically killed. We saw how indifferent they were to the destruction of hospitals in Gaza when many more people were killed.

Our politicians had no problem condemning Putin before they knew the facts, but when Israel strikes a hospital, no one can even name the culprit. We are expected to spend weeks waiting for Israel to investigate itself and supply fake evidence to clear its name.

If a politician behaved this way when Russia was alleged to have bombed a hospital, they would be hounded out of a job, and yet the jury is out on whether the Kyiv hospital was hit by a misfired air defence missile. Is it really too much to ask our leaders to behave like responsible grownups?

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has called on NATO to show the same support for Palestinians as they show for Ukrainians. He actually had the balls to tell NATO to avoid “double standards”, but that’s not going to happen because the peaceful alliance is determined to arm the invaders.

I’m old enough to remember when someone in the UK said something similar and Rishi Sunak attacked them for comparing the democratically-elected government of Israel to the brutal and barbaric Putin regime, or words to that effect.

When you consider the difference in reaction to one hospital being struck to 36 hospitals being seriously damaged or destroyed, it hammers home how ridiculous our leaders are. It makes it all the more galling that it’s near impossible for a politician to take a sensible position without committing career suicide. Our system incentivises warmongering and disincentivises peace making.

At least Spain has a real leader. Sanchez used the NATO Summit to call for a permanent ceasefire to “avoid a humanitarian catastrophe” (an even bigger one). He highlighted the importance of consistently applying international law, and oh god, if he were a British prime minister, he would be out of a job faster than you can say “Jeremy Corbyn”. Sanchez’s speech alone means a small amount of good has come out of the NATO summit. The warmongers are finally getting some pushback.

The truth is, if we were consistent, we would be militarily supporting Palestine like we militarily support Ukraine. Personally, I would much rather push for peace in both instances, but the very minimum we can do is stop supplying weapons to people who are committing genocide. This really isn’t hard.

