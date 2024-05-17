Why does Joe Biden support Israel so strongly? You might be forgiven for responding with “Well duh, it’s AIPAC, silly!” but Al Jazeera made a documentary recently that shows Biden’s support for Israel goes way deeper than that. Not only does Biden’s Zionism precede his political career, it goes all the way back to his childhood. Biden was raised to be a Zionist and a fanatical one at that.

A line Biden has come out with multiple times is: “When I was a kid, I said, if I were a Jew I would be a Zionist, and my father pointed out I did not need to be a Jew to be a Zionist. I’m a Zionist.”

The most pro-Israel president in US history once boasted: “I don’t think there is a senator who’s ever done more fundraisers for AIPAC or gone around the country more for AIPAC.” Biden has also boasted about being the top recipient of money from Israel. It’s almost like those two things are related, isn’t it?

The revelations in Al Jazeera’s documentary were disturbing to say the least, and you should watch it in full because it evidences key points in my article with video footage. If I don’t link to a source below, it’s because the documentary is the source, but in most cases I’ve supported the points with additional sources.

The documentary opens with a bunch of Biden statements from the 1980s such as “Were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region.”

In other words, Biden was admitting that Israel is a strategic economic and military outpost for the empire. This is obvious to anyone who has been paying attention, but it’s interesting to see Biden take the mask off so confidently.

There was also this statement from 1994: “The only way in which there will be peace in the Middle East is when the Arab states know there is no division between the United States and Israel.” By peace, Biden, of course, meant a status quo dominated by the empire.

Biden also said in 2008: “What my record has been, it has been unstinting in the defence and support of Israel,” and he said in 2016: “I’m never gonna leave Israel.”

It’s already becoming clear why Biden feels he has to resume arms sales to Israel, isn’t it? These were not all of the statements from the opening of Al Jazeera’s documentary, but they are enough to reveal the mindset of the man.

One thing that was particularly telling, that I can’t convey in writing, was Biden’s tone of voice which was often aggressive, hinting at a hatred for those who oppose Zionism. If you watch the footage of those statements, you will see a man who is not going to turn his back on Israel no matter what. You will see not just a self-proclaimed Zionist, but a supremacist in every sense of the word.

Not only has Biden been a Zionist since childhood, he hung around with segregationists as a young adult, and was mentored by one when he began his political career. A 1977 report by the Civil Rights Commission mentions Biden 27 times and accuses him of stymieing school integration.

If you think Joe Biden is a lesser of two evils, I’m afraid you do not know Joe Biden. As President, he has kept Trump era policies, such as defunding Unrwa, and accepted them as the new status quo. He has also fulfilled 100 military arms sales to Israel in defiance of US law which states arms sales cannot go ahead if weapons are going to be used against civilians.

As The Washington Post pointed out in March, Biden was well aware civilian buildings were being targeted from the start of the “war” and Israel had no plan in place to defeat Hamas. What do you call a war in which you have no plan to defeat your enemy and instead are turning your guns on civilians? That would be a genocide, surely.

Biden himself said: “The defence of Israel is still critical so there is no red line.”

If the mass graves weren’t enough, if the footage of a teenager with his skull split open and brain torn out weren’t enough for Biden to find his conscience, nothing will be. The halting of a single weapons shipment to Israel was just PR. Israel already has the weapons it needs and Biden has already agreed to send $1 billion more anyway.

As Biden screeched in the senate in 1986: “There’s no apology to be made, none!”

In 1982, Israel’s bombardment of Beirut was so brutal that it drew condemnation from Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher, but Israel’s aggression was supported by Senator Biden who said he personally would have bombed more, even if it meant killing more women and children, according to former Israeli PM Menachem Begin.

Read that back. The President of the United States once said he would have been willing to kill more women and children than Israel did. For contrast, President Reagan called Israel’s actions in Lebanon a “holocaust” and said: “children are not avenged by the murder of other children”. This is the kind of thing you are supposed to say if you see all civilian lives as equal, Biden clearly does not.

Last poll I saw showed Biden leading Trump by just one point, and in an election where Trump supporters feel motivated and Democrats feel disillusioned, that poll probably favours Trump. Expect many of those Democrats to stay home on election day or switch their allegiance to a third party. Given the electoral college already favours Republicans, Biden could be in trouble.

When a president is so supportive of a cause that he will back it, even when he knows that not only are his actions illegal, but seriously harming his re-election chances, that’s when you know you are dealing with a fanatic. Democrats will openly admit to how dreadful Netanyahu is and still send him more bombs. Absurdly, they seem to think that by criticising Netanyahu, they are somehow absolved of responsibility for the murders he’s carrying out with their weapons. Not only that, they seem to think they are absolving Israel of responsibility: it’s not the Zionists who are the problem, it’s their rogue prime minister who everyone is powerless to stop. I’m sure I don’t need to tell you how absurd this logic is, but I’m going to anyway.

The issue Israelis have with Netanyahu is not that he’s committing genocide, but that he’s not going far enough. Polling data shows over two-thirds of Israeli Jews oppose ending the occupation of Gaza or letting humanitarian aid into Gaza. Over 80% believe the suffering of the Palestinians should not be taken into consideration by the IDF and are fully supportive of the “war” effort. These are not people who are appalled by their leader’s war crimes.

You know those Israelis who beat up truck drivers delivering humanitarian aid? They’re not an aberration, they’re the norm, and the truth is Joe Biden is ideologically on the same page as those people. This is why it’s not just Israel’s genocide, it’s the president’s genocide too.

