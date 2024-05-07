Israel has rejected a ceasefire that was essentially the same ceasefire it had approved just two days ago, a ceasefire that had the approval of the US, a ceasefire that would have finally seen the release of the hostages, a ceasefire that would have enabled soldiers to return to their families, because it decided it was preferable to fight a war in a place it had designated a “safe zone” where 1.4 million refugees are in tents so it can fulfil military objectives that are as unethical as they are unachievable.

This kind of thing is the reason they closed down Al Jazeera in Jerusalem

Israel decided to go ahead with its Rafah offensive because its goal is to eliminate the fighting force of its enemy, to kill every last fighter, something that is not acceptable in any conflict. The fact Israeli leaders are willing to sacrifice the hostages to go ahead with such an immoral invasion speaks volumes.

The Rafah offensive is already underway and the IDF have already started killing children, including a two-month old baby. I don’t want to think how many more children Israel is going to kill due to its self-proclaimed right to defend itself from the people it’s illegally occupying. In the mind of any right thinking person, the life of every child is of equal value. In the mind of a Zionist, Palestinian children have zero value. Their suffering does not move them. I cannot begin to comprehend this mindset. I cannot comprehend the lack of empathy for any child.

Absurdly, Zionists are saying the ceasefire offer was a “trap” set by Hamas to make it look like Israel was rejecting the ceasefire, but Israel is choosing to reject the ceasefire! If you don’t want to look bad by rejecting a ceasefire, then don’t reject the ceasefire! Genius political analysts in the US media are saying Hamas is trying to make itself “look good” by agreeing to peace. It doesn’t seem to occur to them Israel could make itself “look good” by agreeing to peace, but it’s clearly decided it doesn’t care what the world thinks. Israel has told us loud and clear it rejects the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice and will act alone if necessary to complete its “mission”.

A majority of Israelis would prefer a ceasefire deal to release the hostages rather than go ahead with the Rafah invasion (88% of Israeli Arabs and 56% of Israeli Jews). Israeli protesters are lying down on the road and blocking traffic in Tel Aviv to demand a ceasefire. Are they anti-Semites? Are they Hamas? Are we going to tell them this is the wrong way to protest? Are they just like the “clueless privileged students who don’t understand the history in the region”? Or are they just more sincere in their desire to see the safe return of the hostages than Benjamin Netanyahu? I think we can all figure that one out.

When the people of Israel and the wider world think the Rafah invasion is a terrible idea, when even Joe Biden and Sir Keir Starmer have said it should not go ahead, it’s insanity to be pushing the line that people opposing this “war” are terrorists - not even terrorist supporters, literally terrorists. That’s what they’ve been calling us. We’re terrorists because we want peace and they’re peace lovers because they want war. Is anyone falling for this inversion of reality? Or is it more a case of we know they’re lying and they know they’re lying and everyone else knows they’re lying, but the media is still pretending this is a sincere opinion? Because if no one believes their lies, why are they even bothering? They might as well admit their genocidal intentions because it probably won’t cost them support. The people who back their lies would back them if they told the truth and the people who don’t back them would still react in horror.

I think we all know that if Israel exterminated every person in Rafah, Joe Biden’s commitment to Israel would still be “ironclad”, in which case why are you still voting for him, Democrats? Why are you pretending you have a democracy to save? Why is this not your breaking point? Do the victims have to be white people before this becomes intolerable to you?

Joe Biden chose Holocaust Memorial Day to make an unhinged speech with the most demonic eyes, to justify his hypocrisy to the least enthused applause I have ever heard from a crowd. It was like someone programmed a bunch of mind-controlled puppets to clap on cue. Biden said Hamas, the organisation founded 37 years ago to reclaim land stolen by Israel over the past 76 years, was driven by an “ancient desire to wipe out the Jewish people”.

There are more than a few problems with this statement: if the ancient desire does not originally belong to the recently-formed Hamas, who is he saying it does belong to? Arabs? Muslims? Palestinians? Because that sounds more than a tiny bit racist. He’s basically saying the problem as he sees it is not stemming from Hamas, but something innate in the native population.

And then there is the irony he is oblivious to: a bunch of colonisers decided to take back land that their ancestors once shared with other tribes because a book written thousands of years ago told them this was their God-given right. The ancient desire to reclaim this land has led them to killing the native population. There have been many Zionist projections recently, but the “ancient desire” one frankly takes the piss.

Biden lectured us about the atrocities committed by the Nazis, blissfully unaware of the obvious parallels with Israel’s actions today. I’m not one to casually throw around Israeli comparisons to the Nazis, but invoking a genocide to defend people who are committing genocide is spectacularly tone deaf.

I’m old enough to remember when Biden said invading Rafah would be unacceptable, but now it’s happening, he is saying his support is “ironclad”, even though he “disagrees”. Could this be any more disgusting?

By Biden’s own admission, there is no credible way to protect the 1.4 million refugees living in tents in Rafah, but he’s not withdrawing his support, even though we are about to witness unspeakable war crimes at a level that goes even beyond the horrors of the past seven months.

Just think about how horrific the past seven months have been. Think about how we don’t even know the true death toll because the Gaza Health Ministry lost the ability to count a long time ago. Biden is tacitly supporting a massive escalation while pretending he disapproves, and some of you still get mad when we call him Genocide Joe?

Biden’s disapproval of the Rafah invasion is nothing more than a game. He’s pretending to disagree with Netanyahu while supporting him the same way politicians pretend to get mad at corporations while doing their bidding. It’s a way of tricking voters into supporting him so he can get away with doing the opposite of what they want, only the trick is not working so he keeps taking his mask off. He keeps claiming those who are mad at him are anti-Semites or terrorist supporters or something and uses it as an excuse to ban TikTok and criticism of Israel. He doesn’t acknowledge the possibility we could be decent, well-intentioned human beings who are deeply upset by what he is supporting because if he did, he would be incriminating himself. No matter what Israel does now, he has to back them because the moment he walks away, he has to tell us why. At this point, he admits his complicity in all of the horrors that have come before.

Biden has a clear hatred of any voter with a conscience because they are a threat to him. The moment voters stop playing the team sport game, the moment politicians like Biden become impossible. The people who are half way to having a conscience need to snap out of this team sport mindset because unless the US develops a political movement that rejects its brutal establishment, the world is in trouble. America is losing its mind, threatening the ICC, beating up its own kids, violating every international law, and sane political voices in the country are rarely heard. This is because the US public are voting for people who are not sane. If you are still willing to put your X in a box marked Democrat or Republican, this is your genocide and everything that happens in Rafah is on you.

