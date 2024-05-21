In one of those moments that you can’t believe is not satire, Antony Blinken met with Arab-American leaders and warned them that if Palestine got statehood, the US would defund the United Nations and potentially the World Food Program, plunging the developing world into starvation. It wasn’t enough for these fascists to starve innocents in Palestine, they’re now threatening to do it across the world. They would really rather kill millions more than stop doing genocide.

Arab-American Bilal Hammoud told Breaking Points:

“We had asked for a free and independent Palestine, a statehood and a seat at the UN table, and the response was disappointing because [we were told] a vote for Palestinian statehood would lead to a defunding of the UN from the US, being its primary funder, but then the example brought up was it would be within the right of the UN to cut programs like the World Food Program. The comparison was made that the world would have to go hungry just like the Gazans are.”

It’s about, what, two days since Biden was pretending he wanted a Palestinian state and agreeing that Netanyahu was violating international law. Now Biden is calling the application for arrest warrants “outrageous”, but how can they be outrageous if you agree the accused is breaking international law?

This is just another indication the US does not see Palestinians as humans worthy of sovereignty and dignity. Palestinians are just expected to exist as non-humans until they’re exterminated by Israel, but this is definitely not genocide. In fact, it’s a “moral outrage of epic proportions” to call it genocide, according to the Israeli prime minister.

Benjamin Netanyahu showed his unwavering commitment to international law when he called the chief prosecutor of the ICC an “anti-Semite”. Not only that, he said “Mr Khan takes his place among the great anti-Semites of modern times” like he is the next Hitler or something. That is one spectacular projection, isn’t it?

At this point, the anti-Semitism smear is almost a compliment because only the best and bravest are smeared by Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister is seemingly determined to make the word “anti-Semite” lose all meaning. Or rather give it a new meaning which is “anyone who stands up to Israel”.

Karim Khan KC has been receiving threats to not go after Israel and said one leader told him straight up, the ICC "is built for Africa and for thugs like Putin". They just admitted Israel is supposed to be above international law, although Netanyahu has reassured us Israel will continue to wage the war in “full compliance with international law”.

It’s just that “full compliance” would mean complying with investigations and arrest warrants which they’re not doing. I can’t begin to imagine why.

Israel has just seized the equipment of the Associated Press and took down its live feed of Gaza, probably due to fear it would be used as evidence at the ICC. Remember when Israel passed a law banning Al Jazeera because it was Hamas or something? Well, you will be shocked to hear that was bollocks and the law is being used against anyone reporting the facts. They’re just trying to stop journalism which is why they keep accidentally killing journalists.

Israel used the excuse that Al Jazeera is one of about 3,000 clients of AP and therefore AP is Al Jazeera which is Hamas. Presumably, anyone who has ever spoken to a reporter from AP is now Hamas and so is their dog. I hope the dog gets what’s coming to it.

The Associated Press put out the following statement: “AP decries in the strongest possible terms the decision of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed.” I can only imagine the live feed was lying about Israel and was guilty of a blood libel. If you have nothing to hide, the best way to prove that is to cut off the cameras, right? I mean who would want to hide things like a Palestinian kid on his bike being taken out by an Israeli sniper?

This kind of thing keeps happening and a Twitter user made an obvious but important point: snipers don’t make mistakes. They line someone up in their sights, take their time, get a good look and ensure they have the desired target before pulling the trigger. The child was the desired target. They are trying to erase the next generation due to fear they will grow up wanting revenge.

The IDF knows that children were taking shelter in school buildings in Jabalia refugee camp so it decided to bomb those buildings. And it still hasn’t stopped going after the hospitals. The Washington Post has documented 90 Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza and found there was insufficient evidence that Hamas was using hospitals as bases.

The World Health Organisation has documented 600 attacks on medical facilities. Even worse, reports have emerged of Israel blindfolding patients, chaining them to hospital beds naked, putting them in adult diapers and performing medical procedures without pain relief. These claims have been backed up by the BBC.

We keep hearing how barbaric Hamas is. Well, I remember when I was at school, I was told what separates us from other countries is that we treat prisoners well, even in war, because it’s the civilised thing to do. If you treat hospital patients as prisoners and torture them, it’s one of the clearest signs that you’re not a civilised country. If you want to claim you’re better than your enemy, you have to show you’re more humane than your enemy. Israel does the opposite, it treats prisoners worse than Hamas does.

Israel is such a lunatic state that its national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir recently pulled a gun on Israelis who were presumably mad that one of the most genocidal members of the knesset isn’t genocidal enough for their liking. Ben Gvir also recently pulled a gun on a security guard over a parking dispute, confirming he is a well-balanced individual. Ben Gvir has just announced he is expecting a seat in the Israeli war cabinet. If he is willing to pull a gun on his own people, you can imagine what he’s willing to do in Gaza, given he’s just suggested he wants to live there during Israel’s “total occupation”.

It’s comforting for people who call themselves moderates to pretend Netanyahu is some kind of aberration in Israeli politics, but the truth is most of them are even crazier than he is - and these are the people Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak are siding with over the ICC.

