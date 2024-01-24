In hugely exciting news, the head of the British army says we should get ready for conscription for World War III; a sentiment shared by an ex-NATO official who wants us to “prepare for an era of war”. This news comes shortly after a paper was published in the US suggesting they could bring back the military draft. Even better, there is talk of conscription in Sweden and Germany.

The British Army chief, Patrick Sanders, insisted: “This is our 1937 moment” and we must be ready to “fight and win!”

Sweden’s defence minister, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, said: “Are you a private individual? Have you considered whether you have time to join a voluntary defence organisation? If not: get moving!”

These megaminds are talking about war in 2025 which basically means conscripts will have little training and be sent onto the battlefield to be meat shields and drain the enemy’s ammunition supply by absorbing it with their bodies.

Are you excited yet? Personally, I was worried that climate change might take too long to kill us all so this sounds like a brilliant option. What’s that? You don’t agree? Yeah, me neither so can I be the first to tell General Sir Patrick Sanders, Chief of the General Staff to fucking well fuck off?

I am sick to death of this dumb country and its allies pathologically dragging us into war after war, and now they can’t find anyone to be their cannon fodder, their solution is to force us to fight for them? Just no. Absolutely not. No fucking way.

If they want World War III so badly, our leaders can pick up a rifle and head to Ukraine who would love the support right now. Same goes for any older person who would be unwilling to fight but thinks kids should fight so they can get a patriotic hard on, like they do when they revel in the victories of two world wars they never fought in.

The fact is these patriots don’t think it would be heroic for them to fight. They think it would be heroic to make you fight for them. See the difference?

Make no mistake, World War III would not be a war of defence. It would be a war to maintain our leaders’ dwindling influence on the global stage. The world isn’t listening to them any more and this means the glory days of western imperialism are coming to an end. Imagine being so psychotic you would blow up the world unless it obeys you. That is the ultimate form of terrorism.

Our leaders have two options here: accept a world where they are not in charge - or start the biggest war in human history. It seems clear many of our officials would choose the latter and it’s down to us to stand up to them.

In the UK, the argument for conscription is that war with Russia is looming and in the US it’s that war with China is looming. It seems clear the only reason war could be imminent is to stop the rise of BRICS and maintain the unipolar world led by the US. The idea of a world where America isn’t in charge is unthinkable to imperialists.

Russia has been given all it can handle in two years of war with Ukraine and while it’s on the brink of victory, it has taken many casualties. Now imagine Russia trying to take on all of NATO. Even a military superpower couldn’t take on such a fight without paying an unimaginable price. War would be such a lose-lose situation that only a maniac would press ahead.

The British Army is at its smallest size in centuries and yet it has been holding “World War III drills” with NATO allies, which is basically the equivalent of practising suicide. The logic should be simple: if you don’t think your military has enough soldiers to win against Russia or China, you shouldn’t start war with Russia or China! Focus on defusing tensions and building a peaceful world instead. That’s the only option for anyone with sanity, but we never elect people with sanity, we declare them traitors.

There are so many tensions in the world primarily because the US and Europe have decided the world’s resources belong to them. Suddenly, we are entering a world where Africa, Latin America and Asia are feeling strong enough to stand up to us and our leaders our like “We can’t have that!” They would rather make you step on a landmine than treat other countries as equals.

I saw one military person on Twitter (who clearly did not share my political views) agree conscription is not a good idea because he doesn’t want to be surrounded by “pink-haired gen Z”.

While I did not appreciate his tone, he had a point: many of our young people are not cut out for military service - most of us aren’t - and not only would they not last two minutes on the battlefield, they’d by a liability to professional soldiers for that short time they were alive.

There is a good chance I would be okay as last time we had conscription, the cut off was age 41 and I am 42 this year. However, my sons will soon be 9 and 12 and the idea of them registering for national service at age 17 sickens me to the stomach.

If conscription were to be announced, I would leave the country. I did not bring those boys into the world just so they could be blown up in a foreign land.

In a free country, no one can order you to fight just because you were born on the same land mass as them. Fighting in a war should be your decision and your decision only. If someone can kidnap you and send you onto a battlefield, you are not a free individual, you are property of the state, a military slave. And if war really is justified, the army should have no problem finding voluntary soldiers. People are willing to fight in just wars; it’s just that they happen so rarely.

The army chief is only going to make the recruitment problem worse with all his belligerent talk. Who the hell is going to join the army only to be sent into a situation like Ukraine where recruits are lucky if they last weeks and their best chance of survival is to shoot themselves in the leg? Why would Ukraine’s reality be better for the British people?

If I believed my country was facing an unavoidable threat, I would pick up a rifle, even though my health means I probably wouldn’t last a day on the front line. But there is no way I, or my sons, are fighting for politicians we don’t support, who are planning for World War III instead of planning for peace. Right now, they are a threat more so than anyone in a foreign land because they are the ones endangering me and my family.

These warmongers are going to lead us into disaster if we let them and if we don’t push back, we’re going to find ourselves in a position like Ukraine, or even Gaza, sooner than you think. You will quickly find there is nothing heroic about being ordered to be blown up in a war of attrition which will only end with diplomacy or someone pushing the nuclear button.

We could just do the diplomacy now.

