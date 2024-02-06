David Miller’s legal victory against Bristol University was a much bigger deal than someone winning a case against their former employer for unfair dismissal. It established in law that you can’t be discriminated against for your anti-Zionist views. This is the equivalent of the court agreeing that anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism and it’s about bloody time.

If you are unfamiliar with David Miller’s case, he explains it on YouTube here. You can also find him on Substack here.

The employment tribunal found that anti-Zionism is a philosophical belief and protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, something it would not have done for anti-Semitism.

The conflation of anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism has been made by the US Congress and by many British politicians who coincidentally are funded by pro-Israel lobbyists.

The irony is that if anti-Zionists claimed the actions of the Israeli state represented all Jews, we would rightly be called anti-Semites, but here we are, saying Israel does not represent all Jews and we get called anti-Semites for that too.

Basically, no matter which way we go, we are going to be called anti-Semites because these people don’t give a shit about anti-Semitism, they just want to stop us criticising the European strategic outpost in the middle-east.

Miller had been fired for comments such as describing members of pro-Israel university groups as “political pawns being used by a violent, racist, foreign regime engaged in ethnic cleansing.”

Bristol University investigated and found the comments were not unlawful but fired Miller anyway. Ironically, the same university now recognises this is a polarising issue and is calling for “understanding” and “sensitivity”. Shame they never showed understanding and sensitivity towards Palestinians or their supporters in 2021. It’s weird how understanding and sensitivity only ever extend towards people who support ethnic cleansing, isn’t it? No one ever gets fired for making equivalent comments about pro-Palestine groups, do they?

It will come as no surprise that David Miller was the target of a coordinated campaign by pro-Israel lobbyists who should not be allowed to bully employers into firing anyone whose politics they don’t like. Fortunately, the court now agrees with this position, but that’s still not enough for my liking. What they did was serious defamation and harassment and they should be held accountable, not that I’m holding my breath.

The Union of Jewish Students is already arguing that the court decision makes Jewish university students “unsafe”. Obviously, academics disagreeing with their political views is much worse genocide and my heart goes out to these snowflakes.

Prior to Miller’s dismissal, over a hundred politicians, including Green Party leader Caroline Lucas and Labour MP Chris Bryant, demanded Miller be fired for his “anti-Semitism”. The message was clear: politicians do not want anyone to be able to challenge Zionism. You can criticise pretty much anything apart from Zionism and the war machine, those are the establishment’s red lines.

“Zionism is just the belief that Jews should have a home to call their own,” Zionists say.

“Opposing Zionism is opposing all Jews,” Zionists say.

These arguments fall apart on so many levels, but at the simplest level, Zionism is a political belief and in a free society, you are allowed to challenge political beliefs.

Saying you can’t challenge Zionism because most Jews believe in Zionism is like saying you can’t challenge communism because most Chinese people believe in communism or you can’t challenge monarchy because most Brits are fond of Charles for some reason. It would not matter if 100% of Jews believed in Zionism or 100% of Chinese believed in communism or 100% of Brits worshipped Charles, you are allowed to challenge political views, no matter who believes in them.

Telling people they can’t challenge a political view because it’s popular is a clear path to authoritarianism. We’ve seen a sinister turn of events in recent years in which anyone who opposes Zionism has risked losing their jobs and being deplatformed and finding themselves in all sorts of trouble. Hopefully, this latest court verdict will put a stop to that, not that I’m expecting Zionists to go down without a fight. These people are fanatical and this is why they’ve been so influential. They are organised and determined and don’t let a simple court defeat get in their way. Just look at how they responded when the International Court of Justice put Israel under provisional measures. They decided UNRWA was a terrorist organisation and our media just went along with it.

It’s rather ironic that the people behind the cancellation of anti-Zionists often claim they are opposed to cancel culture. These people will defend the far-right on free speech grounds, even though they pretend to not share their views, but you will never hear them defend anti-Zionists or anti-imperialists on free speech grounds. Suddenly, they are pro-censorship.

These people were up in arms when theatre staff refused to work at an event where fascist nutter Douglas Murray wanted to raise money for Israel’s genocide. Now imagine if someone in the UK was trying to raise money for Hamas. I’m guessing they wouldn’t have been demanding those theatre staff do their jobs.

“Ah, but you lot only care about free speech for one side too,” the free speech brigade will say in defence of their hypocrisy. But no, actually, that’s not true.

Here is my position and I think most people would agree: people should be able to express pretty much any opinion as long as that opinion is not a call to violence. Limitations on free speech should be minimal and have an extremely strong justification.

If you are raising money for the IDF, you are supporting genocide so free speech does not come into the equation. What you are doing is potentially committing a war crime. Those theatre staff should never have been put into the position where they had to refuse to work. In a society that respected international law, the theatre would never have considered hosting the event and the police would be investigating the organisers.

However, we live in a society where everything is upside-down and the people who defy the law see themselves as victims of cancel culture while trying to cancel the people who uphold human rights.

David Miller’s victory is a victory for every person who is trying to do the right thing and stop this genocide. It’s also a victory for every person who is trying to help the public understand the driving force behind the genocide is an ideology that tells Zionists they have a right to build an ethnostate on someone else’s land, treat the native population as less than human, and kill them while taking more of their land with a sense of entitlement that is so out of proportion, they think land-grabbing counts as self-defence and anyone who disagrees is racist. It is perverse and deeply disturbing that this warped ideology has been adopted by so many of our politicians.

Now if you think my characterisation of Zionism is exaggerated, try asking Benjamin Netanyahu what his motivation is for his actions in Gaza and he will tell you loudly and proudly that he is motivated by Zionism. So will every member of the IDF.

If we were not allowed to challenge Zionism, we would not be allowed to identify the root cause of Israel’s war crimes. This is a perfect example of why free speech is so important and we should be averse to any form of censorship.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee