The UK will soon welcome hundreds, if not thousands, of IDF soldiers back into the country - the same goes for the US and Europe - and it looks like our leaders are going to look the other way. A British man has just been arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest for saying he supports Hamas, but not only are you free to support the IDF in the UK, you can travel to Gaza to commit genocide against Palestinians and return home as though nothing happened. Such outrageous double-standards are just how imperialism works.

At least France has said it will prosecute any of its citizens who have committed war crimes in Gaza, so that would be all of them then.

Participating in genocide is the ultimate war crime. Every single British, European and American citizen who returns home from this atrocity should be imprisoned for the rest of their lives. They deserve nothing less and some would argue a whole lot more, given the agony they’ve inflicted on countless Palestinian children.

At one point, IDF fighters could have argued they genuinely believed they were doing the right thing. They’re so heavily propagandised I can see how they would’ve believed this at the start of the conflict, but we’re way beyond that point now. There is no possible way a single IDF fighter is ignorant to what’s happening, and “just following orders” is not an adequate defence.

If a British citizen returned home after fighting for Hamas, the police would arrest them without blinking and the media would demand the return of the death penalty.

Shamima Begum was stripped of her British citizenship for marrying an ISIS member and she didn’t hurt a single person, she was just a kid groomed on the internet. I would say we should strip every British IDF fighter of their citizenship, but that would be dumping our problem on the Palestinians and they’re overrun by European colonisers as it is.

We should let IDF fighters return, round them up and build new prisons for them if necessary. Until those prisons are ready, we can put them in tents surrounded by barbwire fences. I mean why not? The refugees in Rafah are dealing with much worse. If IDF war criminals have regular meals and portable toilets, they’ll be living in better conditions than the people they’ve made homeless. Plus, they won’t have the fear of being shot while queuing for food.

If you think what I’m suggesting sounds unfair to these bastards, why is it okay for them to do so much worse to innocent people? Why should they not be prosecuted for what they’ve done?

Again, “just following orders” is not an excuse and every one of these terrorists knew what they were participating in. There is nowhere in Gaza where the rules of war are being followed, therefore, there are no innocent IDF soldiers. If any of them had an ounce of integrity, they would have refused to fight and left the battlefield. But these people are not doing that, they’re hunting civilians for sport and pretending they’re fighting a war.

Ask yourself how much footage you’ve seen of actual military combat in Gaza. Now ask yourself how much footage you’ve seen of civilians being slaughtered. Ask yourself how much footage you’ve seen of IDF soldiers wearing women’s underwear and setting fire to homes. This is the first ever war where we never see any fighting.

As one Twitter user put it, the IDF have destroyed everything in Gaza apart from Hamas. And it’s not like they can pretend they’re unaware of the mass starvation they’ve caused, given the ICJ has told them what they need to do.

Back in November, a legal centre called the ICJP sought clarification from the British government about whether IDF fighters would be arrested upon their return, but as far as I’m aware, they’ve not received an answer. However, David Cameron said the following when questioned in parliament:

“As I said, the loss of civilian life was unacceptable, and it is right that these matters are properly investigated. “We must remember, however, that the conflict was started by Hamas rockets raining down on Israel, and Israel has a right to defend itself. I think that the hon. Gentleman, when he looks at his words, will come to regret drawing a comparison between a soldier fighting in the Israel defence forces and a terrorist returning from Syria.”

The ICJP believes British fighters may “be committing offences under UK law and that they could also be prosecuted”, however, there seems to be a get-out clause if you’re a dual national. I suspect that is the excuse the government will use to let IDF fighters of the hook.

Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, who resigned over the government's position during the 2014 Gaza war, posted on Twitter:

As a British National you fight for Britain or you fight for no one. Huge concerns about human rights abuses & breaches of the Geneva convention in Gaza & West Bank - need to be sure that our citizens are not partaking in this.

She attached an image, explaining the government’s position on British citizens fighting in Ukraine to highlight the double-standard, but everything about our approach to Israel is a double-standard.

If you’re naively thinking the British government might take the matter seriously, consider that Suella Braverman has relatives who have served in the IDF (it’s unclear if any still are) and she seems weirdly proud of them. But then again, we’re talking about a woman whose favourite hobby is pulling the legs off daddy long legs so we shouldn’t be surprised.

It seems we could soon have hundreds, if not thousands, of mass-murderers walking among us and acting like they’re regular people. You could be queuing beside one in a supermarket or sitting beside one on a bus. You could even see them dropping their kids off at school. Does this make you feel comfortable? Because it makes my skin crawl. It is no different from having ISIS members walking among us.

We have laws against killing civilians, given that’s only the most serious crime a person can commit, but these people will not be prosecuted because the British government does not see Palestinians as humans and it does not see killing them as murder. Also, there is the problem that if they did prosecute IDF fighters, they’d be at risk of prosecution themselves as accomplices. In other words, it’s not going to happen, at least not in the near-future.

One thing you can console yourself with is there is no statute of limitations when it comes to war crimes. Even if these bastards are not prosecuted today, they know what they’ve done and they will have this hanging over their heads for the rest of their lives. Some Nazis were prosecuted in their nineties, but let’s hope this lot won’t have to wait that long to see justice.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee