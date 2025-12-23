Every sane person was horrified when Greta Thunberg was arrested, stripped, tortured, and photographed undressed by the Israeli government. You would hope the British government would never side with such fascism, but sadly, our rulers have been doing that for a very long time. This has culminated in our own people being jailed to protect those who are committing genocide.

This morning, Greta Thunberg attended a Prisoners for Palestine protest in London to draw attention to the prisoners who went on hunger strike, after being put on remand for their alleged activities with Palestine Action. The protest took place outside of Aspen Insurance which provides services to Israeli arms firm Elbit Systems.

The media has shamefully barely mentioned the hunger strikers for one of two reasons: either they don’t care, or they know if they say the wrong words, they could be arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000. We have this extraordinary situation where the government is acting in a draconian manner and journalists are terrified to report on the matter.

Greta was arrested under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for holding up a sign reading: “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.” It is now considered illegal not just to support Palestine Action, but to support individuals who have not been convicted of any offences related to Palestine Action.

Greta is offering support to the prisoners because she is concerned they might die during their hunger strike and she feels they should not be in prison.

It seems empathy is now thought crime. Even worse, police have decided it is terrorism. How far will they go with this? Will we be arrested for holding a sign saying we support Greta Thunberg? Will I be arrested for writing this article?

For legal reasons, I must state my article is not intended to offer support, but simply to offer facts. I’m unclear if facts are now illegal. That would appear to be a grey area so I might end up in a gulag regardless.

It’s worth remembering the prisoners were arrested before Palestine Action had been proscribed. Their actions took place at Elbit Systems in August 2024 and RAF Brize Norton in June 2025. All of the accused were arrested before the proscription came into effect on 5 July 2025. Therefore, their alleged offences cannot be considered terrorism, even under our draconian laws.

I understand they have been charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage, and violent disorder. It is worth noting that none of them has been accused of carrying out an act of violence against a person. However, the prisoners are being treated as terrorists and have been punitively, and therefore illegally, put on remand. Some have been on remand for over 20 months and all have been in prison for at least 12 months. This exceeds the standard 182-day limit for indictable offences. The excuses for the extensions are the complexity of the case and court backlogs.

Standard practice in such cases would be for prisoners to be bailed while awaiting trial because they are innocent until proven guilty. If necessary, the prisoners could be electronically tagged to stop them fleeing or reoffending. There is no reason for them to be behind bars while awaiting trial, but this is yet another example of the process being the punishment.

Baron Hain of the Labour Party said: “This government is treating Palestine Action as equivalent to ISIS or al-Qaeda, which is intellectually bankrupt, politically unprincipled and morally wrong. I'm deeply ashamed.”

We have seen an extraordinary number of arrests under the Terrorism Act since the proscription of Palestine Action. Peaceful protesters and social media users have discovered their words are now terrorism, all because they want a genocide to stop. I don’t know how the officers making these arrests can sleep at night. When it comes to fascism, just following orders is no excuse.

Police have indicated that they will arrest people for using words like “globalise the intifada” and “from the river to the sea” following the Bondi beach false flag. I’ll probably get arrested for calling it a false flag.

Just the other day, police arrested a British doctor for the third time over her social media posts criticising Israel and Zionism. She has been put under house arrest and banned from attending protests. Zionists are trying to destroy Dr Rahmeh Aladwan’s career because it’s wrong for doctors to object to blowing up hospitals. It is the objecting that is the terrorism, not the blowing up hospitals. That’s where we are now.

