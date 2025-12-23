Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Baz's avatar
Baz
1d

Hopefully arresting Greta will turn out to be a massive own goal for the British gov and its Zionist allies.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jacqueline Powell's avatar
Jacqueline Powell
1d

You have got to be joking. She was protesting in empathy for the Israeli genocide and atrocities being carried out against Palestinians.

This is not terrorism, but Israel is terrorising and seekingto kill orcstarve children and adults to destroy an entire population.

This is cruelty. Not ear, it is genocide and should be sanctioned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
87 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture