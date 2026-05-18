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Adeel Mirza's avatar
Adeel Mirza
2d

Greens should participate and with good policies could easily take the seat from a Fascist Reform.

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
2dEdited

Burnham Starmer, Streeting, what the fuck is the difference! They're all creatures of capital and Zionism.

PS: Who, exactly is advocating that the Greens should step aside in the election so that Burnham has a clear run at defeating Reform? Could the Greens win? Very likely given their performance in the local elections. It's just another 'lesser of two evils' argument, isn't it. It's clear that Labour, always the party of British imperialism, is dead and frankly, not a moment too soon! We need to build a radical alternative before it's tool late and whilst I'm no fan of the wishy-washy Greens, they do have potential, it's really up to us, isn't it.

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