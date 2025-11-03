After many months contemplating war on Iran, and later Venezuela, the US president has set his sights on… Nigeria. In one of the strangest coincidences of recent times, all three countries just happen to be rich in oil. What are the chances?

Trump has ordered his military to be on standby to strike Nigeria, due to claims of mass killings of Christians in the country. This is interesting because Israel has been bombing Christians in Palestine, Syria and Lebanon, and even blew up a church, and that is apparently fine, but Trump has finally found some Christians whose oil he cares about.

If war kicks off between Iran and Israel, oil from the Persian Gulf could come to a halt and the US needs alternatives: hence Nigeria and Venezuela. Nigeria recently had the audacity to build its own oil refinery so it can keep oil profits inside the country. I imagine the Dangote Refinery has pissed off the Americans and war is payback.

While there is certainly violence taking place in Nigeria, experts say there is no evidence that Christians are being killed in higher number than Muslims. In other words, Trump has found an excuse for war as compelling as the fentanyl that doesn’t come from Venezuela.

Trump is not even accusing the Nigerian government or military of the killings, he is accusing militant groups like Boko Haram, and 90% of Boko Haram’s victims are Muslims. Trump’s intelligence sources appear to be far-right nutters on Twitter who’ve been shrieking about Nigeria for the last few weeks.

Thanks to encouragement from his followers, Trump is planning to halt aid to Nigeria and possibly launch military strikes. It’s unclear who in Nigeria he is planning to bomb, but this looks like another pretext for regime change. Trump posted about the matter on social media with his usual calm-headedness:

You would think such a post would send chills down everyone’s spines, but some political experts have been expressing gratitude for Trump’s latest outburst, experts such as… Nick Minaj…

Not sure Nicki has realised that if the US gets involved, an awful lot more Christians are going to die, as well as an awful lot of non-Christians. Remember how well the “war on terror” went? Why do you think it would go any better in West Africa, Nicki?

Let’s not forget the US is the reason there are so many Islamist groups across Africa and the Middle East. As Rep. Scott Perry explains below, these groups were funded by USAID. Nigerians are about to be punished for failing to solve a problem the Americans very deliberately caused.

The Nigerians are actively fighting militant groups like Boko Haram. Anyone who cared about the safety and sovereignty of Nigerians would offer them support, not threaten strikes.

The Nigerian government said it would welcome support from the US to tackle the militants, but Trump doesn’t seem interested in working with them, given his threatening use of language.

The US has labelled Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” - a designation applied to countries that are “engaged in severe violations of religious freedom”. This is ironic, given the Trump administration wants to deport Zohran Mamdani for being a Muslim.

It’s unclear what is really going on here: it could be that Trump is planning regime change in Iran, Venezuela, and Nigeria. It’s possible that one or more of these situations could be a misdirection while Trump plots war against one of the other countries.

It’s possible Trump is keeping his options open and doesn’t know who he is going to bomb next, but if I were a betting man, I would bet on Venezuela because the consent manufacturing machine is in overdrive.

In one of the most spectacular PR own goals of recent times, someone allowed Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado to speak in front of a camera and show the world just how batshit she is.

Machado went on the kind of unhinged rant you would expect from someone like Itamir Ben-Gvir as she insisted Iranian agents, Hamas, Hezbollah, and an international network of narco-terrorists are operating in Venezuela. It’s like she glanced through the CIA playbook and borrowed a few phrases in the hope of pleasing Trump, but got it badly wrong. She even insisted Maduro is guilty of human trafficking and child prostitution. Next she’ll be blaming him for luring Trump into the Epstein paedophile ring…

Predictably, Machado spoke about offering tax incentives to multinationals to come and loot Venezuela’s oil, gas, and other resources. She welcomed military escalation and blamed Trump’s murders of Venezuelan fishermen on Maduro. She claimed the extrajudicial killings are about “saving lives”, even though those civilians could have easily been arrested, rather than blown out of the water. She said: “The escalation is the only way to force Maduro to understand it’s time to go.”

Machado has previously begged Israel to invade her country and said: “The struggle of Venezuela is the struggle of Israel”. She said her first act as leader would be to move the Venezuelan embassy to Jerusalem. She is trying to tie Israel’s genocide to her own coup attempt. Does anyone seriously believe such a woman gives a crap about her people? When does the US ever side with the good guys?

USAID has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into regime change operations in Venezuela and has directly funded Machado. Check out this excerpt from

for

:

Just imagine how Republicans would lose their shit if their opposition was funded by a foreign power, other than Israel!

Remember when liberals were upset that USAID was being defunded and anti-imperialists tried to explain the real goal of USAID has always been regime change? This is what we were talking about. The US does not give a damn about helping countries. Its foreign policy is about global domination.

