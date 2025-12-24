Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
13h

The Zionists have been much more thorough and clever than were the Nazis. The Zionists take false flag to a new level and, I would guess, have an extensive fifth column embedded in most western governments. Certainly Starmer and some of his colleagues, in retrospect, appear to have been Zionist plants to take over the Labour Party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Nick Heffernan's avatar
Nick Heffernan
10hEdited

As these litigation-happy arseholes like to say, “The process is the punishment.” They don’t really care if they lose these cases and are even happy to pay costs when judgements go against them because their real aim is to ruin the lives and careers of those they baselessly accuse and spread a climate of fear among people critical of the genocidal apartheid state they love so deeply.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture