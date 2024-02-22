Now I don’t normally pay much attention to the workings of parliament because that stuff is boring as hell, but yesterday was anything but boring. Yesterday was an Absolute Fucking Shitshow, and pardon my French, but that f-bomb really was required because “Absolute Fucking Shitshow” is about as accurate a technical term as you could find to describe what happened.

Remember a few years ago when many of us were celebrating that we had a Labour leader who didn’t come off the shameless careerist production line? Well, yesterday is what happens when a Labour leader does come off the shameless careerist production line, and the result wasn’t pretty. Yesterday was one of the most shameful days in parliamentary history, a moment that was up there with the time Boris Johnson prorogued parliament, but the (im)moderates aren’t complaining because this time it was their team being shameless. Therefore, it was a “masterful chess move” because who gives a shit about democracy? And who gives a shit about the kids having their legs blown off in Gaza? We have our careers to worry about.

The (im)moderates were actually bragging about avoiding “the SNP trap” because they only see politics in terms of a game and they can’t comprehend that politicians might have motivations other than scoring political points.

Okay, enough of my rambling.

The SNP had introduced a parliamentary motion demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza because the English opposition wasn’t doing its job, leaving the Scottish government no choice but to step in. This kind of principled stand must upset Sir Keir Starmer because he’s stated overthrowing the SNP in Scotland is his number one priority - not stopping a genocide, not solving the many domestic problems - stopping the people who are doing the things he is supposed to do. The worst thing you can do to a shameless careerist is tear their mask off and show the world who they are. The Scooby gang must be stopped at all costs because we have villainy and corruption to be getting on with.

So anyway, the government tabled some amendments to the SNP’s motion, as is their right, and then Labour tabled their own amendments because they were worried 100 of their MPs would defy the three-line whip and vote for the original motion which demanded an immediate ceasefire without any caveats that would make a ceasefire less likely.

Apologies if I get any details wrong because I couldn’t find a good explanation of the correct procedure, but if I have this right, Labour should have been nowhere in the pecking order. Yesterday was one of the three parliamentary days the SNP gets to act as the official opposition and only the government should have been allowed to put forward an amendment to their motion. However, Hoyle allowed a vote on the Labour amendment to enable them to save face. In other words, he and Labour were making the rules up as they went along.

The Tories were so disgusted by this farce that they walked out of the debate in protest (like they have principles!) and the SNP walked out too, so Labour’s amendment passed without a vote. (I don’t understand this part either.)

The clerk of the House of Commons warned Hoyle long-established conventions were not being followed, but like almost everyone in Labour, Hoyle was interested only in his career, and probably ended up shortening it.

The newspapers are rife with reports the Labour Party cornered the House Speaker and bullied, pressured, and blackmailed him into defying convention to allow a vote on their amendment, meaning Hoyle pissed off everyone but the god-awful centrists, who at this point must be even less trustworthy and democratic than the Tories.

Hoyle was reportedly warned that if he didn’t do as he was told, Labour would sack him after the next election. He was told not allowing a vote on their amendments would endanger their lives because they weren’t prepared to vote to stop a genocide! The reason? They didn’t like the wording of the SNP’s motion. The motion quite rightly accused Netanyahu’s regime of collective punishment, and gave Netanyahu no wriggle room to continue bombing, and given that Labour has closely allied itself with the war criminals in Likud, and Starmer himself endorsed collective punishment (withholding humanitarian aid), Labour had to protect their reputations. That was much more important to them than saving Palestinian lives, and they’re so shameless, they pretended they were actually saving their own lives from the British public by tabling amendments! If that doesn’t tell you they know they’re not representing the public, what does?

Perhaps the most concerning revelation of all is that Sir Keir Starmer marched into Lindsay Hoyle’s office to intimidate him.

Now everyone is demanding Hoyle’s head and the hilarious slogan “Just stop Hoyle” is going around, along with a motion of no confidence. The House Speaker gave the most pathetic, grovelling apology in parliament, but surely that’s not enough. Surely his position is untenable now. And if it is, surely Sir Keir Starmer’s should be too. There probably isn’t a law against intimidating the House Speaker in order to manipulate our democratic processes, but there really should be, and if there is not a law, there should at least be a rule. If there is not a mechanism to suspend Starmer for this, the rules urgently need to be looked at because none of this is okay.

Let’s not forget this Absolute Fucking Shitshow (technical term, remember?) comes just 24 hours after the Biden administration vetoed the ceasefire vote at the UN, because the number one priority of the utter scumbag politicians in the US and UK is protecting war criminals - and that means protecting themselves. I can’t believe how ashamed I feel right now and I’m used to being ashamed of our politicians.

