Back when the Labour anti-Semitism scandal was a thing, many of us pointed out it was primarily about silencing criticism of Israel, but our objection was held up as proof of our alleged anti-Semitism. Only an anti-Semite would challenge accusations of anti-Semitism, you see?

Well, guess what? The anti-Semitism scandal could be rearing its ugly head again and you never guess why: it’s because the Labour leader isn’t protecting Benjamin Netanyahu from due process.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis has written a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, expressing his concerns. This letter comes after Jewish groups condemned the government for not challenging the ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his accomplices.

Mirvis is the rabbi who spouted off during the Corbyn years and threw around anti-Semitism accusations like confetti. He has spoken of the “poison” in the Labour Party, told the public to “vote with a conscience” for the Conservatives, and thanked “our heroes” in the IDF for their “outstanding performance”. He has argued the invasion of Gaza was necessary and described it as the most “outstanding thing possible”.

I want to know why religious figures are interfering in our politics in the first place. Why is the UK’s representative of Jews acting as a representative of Israel? Isn’t such a conflation anti-Semitic? The arrogant bastard has even demanded a meeting with the prime minister so he can give him his orders. The absolute nerve of these weirdos.

The chief rabbi is apparently furious Starmer has dropped the government’s legal challenge on behalf of genocidal monster Netanyahu, restored funding to Unrwa, and is about to restrict arms sales to Israel. Poor Starmer isn’t even acting on moral principle here! He’s just trying to stop the International Criminal Court coming for him next and he still can’t catch a break.

Imagine sucking up to genocidaires for as long as you possibly could, only to find out it still wasn’t enough for them. When you’re dealing with extremists, you just can’t win.

Labour Friends of Israel has described Labour’s new position on Gaza as “deeply disappointing” and the Board of Deputies and Jewish Leadership Council issued a joint statement which included the following words:

“This regretful and regressive step not only appears to be a reversal of long-term UK foreign policy, but also puts us at odds with international allies such as the USA and Germany, who have challenged the court’s treatment of Israel. “We are concerned that the cumulative effect of these announcements, in quick succession, signal a significant shift in policy, away from Israel being a key UK ally. This would not only be a strategic error but a moral one. “Many in the Jewish community are still assessing how this government will in practice stand by its words in opposition to support Israel’s right to defend itself”.

The implication that the UK’s new position is out of touch with the international community is frankly laughable. Two of the worst governments on earth - the US and Germany - are backing Netanyahu and hardly anyone else. Even the US and Germany are wavering in their support for Netanyahu, yet Zionist groups are suggesting lack of support for the war criminal is immoral.

They are suggesting Israel’s genocide counts as self-defence and demanding the government take that position too. The implication is that Israel’s right to defend itself includes the UK shielding Netanyahu from justice, continuing arms sales to Israel, and withholding funding to Unrwa.

This is one of the biggest mask off moments of all time. Zionists spent years telling us their concerns about Labour were nothing to do with Israel and everything to do with Jew hatred when all of the evidence showed the opposite. The moment the prime minister wasn’t 100% behind Israel, they came for him.

Zionists are showing they disagree with Starmer’s assertion the International Criminal Court should be politically independent. It actually makes no difference whether the UK puts forward a legal objection to the ICC because the US and Germany are anyway. What they appear to be concerned about is that Israel is no longer seen as above international law.

If the Labour Party continues with its position, you can expect to hear an awful lot about Labour anti-Semitism in the coming months and the Israeli lobby will be demanding a new prime minister.

Given the Israeli lobby, and the politicians it has bought, are among Starmer’s key allies, this could represent a huge problem for the prime minister. He has already lost seats to independents and has suspended MPs for defying him. If the right of the party abandons him, he could find himself in no man’s land. This would be absolutely deserved.

If Starmer does not back down, he will find he is the new Jeremy Corbyn, the difference being Corbyn is still very much loved by millions. No one gives a crap about Starmer because we can all see his trail of slime.

Starmer sucked up to the worst possible people and smeared the very best in order to become prime minister. He sold his soul without thinking about the consequences. He is about to find out it’s impossible to do the right thing and keep his job, and he’s only in this position because he chose to abandon principles for ambition. I could not be less sympathetic.

