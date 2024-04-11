Joe Biden has said he is taking Australia’s request to drop the charges against award-winning journalist Julian Assange “seriously”. It’s hard to say if this was Biden’s idea of being polite, or if he really is taking the request seriously, but it’s still a positive sign. However, Biden has previously called Assange a “high-tech terrorist” so whatever is going on, you can be assured genocide Joe is not finding his conscience. Biden will do whatever is best for Biden.

The British High Court should make a decision on whether to extradite Assange by the end of May after hearing the US appeal. If the appeal is unsuccessful, Assange will be a free man. It sounds almost miraculous to type those words out, but Assange’s freedom seems tantalisingly close so let’s pray it’s not an illusion.

While release would obviously be fantastic news, once the initial jubilation has settled, anger should quickly set in: anger that this man was put through hell for breaking an archaic US law when he wasn’t even on US soil or an American citizen. The whole process has been so far from justice, it defies belief.

We are going to need some sort of inquiry into who decided that US law applies to the entire world and that journalism and whistleblowing should be crimes. We need answers to why war criminals are allowed to evade prosecution and punish the whistle blowers. These are huge questions for western democracy, sorry, western “democracy”, and if they are left unanswered, we are accepting we do not live in a free society.

If we want a genuine democracy, we must ensure this kind of thing can never happen again. We must have proper mechanisms to protect journalists and whistle blowers. We must push back against government overreach and ensure that when war criminals are exposed, they are the ones who are arrested. It’s preposterous that I have to type these words out.

The British government should not be jailing a man for five years to do a favour for war criminals in a foreign government. Our justice system should not be abused this way. It should be free from political interference, and aside from anything else, the moment it emerged the CIA was not just spying on Assange, but trying to kill him, that should have been the end of this. What type of country would extradite a man to the country that plotted to kill him? What type of court system decides a murder plot is not worthy of consideration? How can people who think this way end up as senior judges? Does none of this worry you?

How long is it going to be until we’re seeing bloggers and Youtubers jailed for embarrassing the state? Because that is the trajectory we’re on. We have effectively seen the end of national security journalism, apart from a handful of notable exceptions like the Grayzone and Declassified UK.

The sensibles in politics don’t touch national security journalism and treat those who do as traitors. The Assange case has not just scared the life out of the mainstream media, it has influenced public opinion and led many to the position the national security state cannot be questioned. We only have to look at Gaza to see how dangerous this mindset is. When we cease to question foreign policy, that’s when monstrous things happen.

Mike Pompeo called Wikileaks “a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia” and that’s all it took for liberals to side with neocons because Russia is their trigger word. Once a liberal hears the word Russia, they lose all capacity to think rationally. I’m not sure how we break them free of this spell, but we sure as hell have to try.

Perhaps the release of Assange might help them realise they’ve been lied to about so much. Perhaps it will help them realise these were trumped up charges to make an example of someone who threatened state power. Or perhaps they will switch their brains off and forget the last ten years ever happened. Liberals are brilliant at that. They get mad about things when they’re told to get mad and forget when it’s convenient to forget.

But perhaps I’m being harsh. Not all liberals are as god-awful as Joe fucking Biden and his braindead cheerleaders. The Australian parliament, for all its terrible flaws, showed a conscience when it passed a motion demanding Assange be freed and allowed to return to Australia. Personally, I would give the man a medal and a huge amount of compensation, but his freedom would be a good start.

The fact Biden is considering Australia’s request is a reminder he could reunite this man with his family any time he wanted. The Biden administration made a conscious decision to press ahead with the Trump administration’s malicious pursuit of Assange because politically there is a hair’s breadth between them. Try explaining that to a Biden supporter!

For what’s it’s worth, Anthony Albanese says he is “increasingly optimistic” about the release of Assange, but I have no way of gauging if this optimism is genuine or an attempt to pressure Biden into doing the right thing.

Now perhaps this is my naivety showing, perhaps I am thinking from my heart, rather than my head, but I feel the possibility of Assange being released has gone up. I was pessimistic and now I’m wondering if the US has been told there is a good chance they will lose the extradition case and this is a way to save face, or if Biden is worried about the polls and a focus group has told him dropping the charges could help him claw back a few votes.

This is all speculation, of course, but one thing is for sure, if Assange is released, it will not be an act of mercy from the war criminal who called him a terrorist, it will not be about saving Assange, it will be about PR for Biden and the Democrats.

These bastards have maliciously punished Assange for as long as possible because he told the truth about Hillary Clinton and embarrassed the CIA by revealing just how psychotic and above the law it really is.

Among the warped takes from pro-establishment centrists is that Assange deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars because he published factual information about Hillary Clinton and this made voters like her less! If this is you, please see a doctor because I can only assume you have some horrible brain disease that’s scrambled your ability to think rationally or morally.

A take that’s just as bad is that Assange deserves to spend his life behind bars because he is a rapist, even though he is not currently charged with rape. If you’re making this argument, I’m afraid you’re so far gone, a lobotomy could only improve you. Sadly, you’ll be waiting a long time to get one on the NHS, and in the meantime, we will all suffer from you.

Assange has been physically and mentality tortured in an English prison, despite breaking none of our laws, apart from breaching bail for charges that have been dropped by Sweden. The man deserves to be free and his boys deserve to know who their father is. It’s not just Assange who has been tortured, it’s his family, particularly his young children. He has sacrificed so much to give us important truths.

Without Julian Assange, we would not know the extent to which governments are spying on us, lying to us, violating our rights and committing war crimes. There are so many despicable crimes that governments have committed that we would not know about, were it not for Assange.

He exposed drone strikes in Yemen, purges in Turkey, and extrajudicial executions in Kenya, but none of this was a major problem until WikiLeaks published information from US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, including the video that showed a US helicopter gunning down 18 civilians in Iraq. Without Assange and Manning, we would not know about this crime. Would this be acceptable to you? Do you think the people who committed the crime should be punished or the people who informed you about it?

Think carefully, because how you answer will define who you are as a human being. If you are one of the people who thinks we should have been kept in the dark, and those who bring light should be punished, you are not just an enemy of the people, you are your own worst enemy too.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee