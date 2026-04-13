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damien flinter's avatar
damien flinter
4hEdited

"It is a disaster for everyone, but particularly for the public who are seeing their rights eroded to please a genocidal foreign power."

It is not foreign...it is the same genocidal power that created Fort Zion to control the Wild East for resource extraction.

Think BP, installers of the Shah with their WA$P brethren in the CIA back in '53, and BAE weapons systems...main beneficiaries of the oil-arms circular eKKKonomics to the in$ta££€d Arab 'royals'.

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Christopher Clark's avatar
Christopher Clark
4h

I don't know if people are aware of how egregious this is. It is an outright attack on the age-old human right of Protest. The Government is wrong and afraid, but it will not suffer the consequences of its unlawful actions. We will. The inevitable costs of its ridiculous actions will be borne by taxpayers, money that should go to relieving poverty.

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