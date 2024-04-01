Back in January we discovered that Foreign Secretary David Cameron had received legal advice that Israel was violating international humanitarian law, thanks to government documents filed in the High Court. The documents revealed a Foreign Office review in November had concluded:

“Given the paucity of information, the scale and intensity of the conflict, the death toll, the unusual civilian population density coupled with their inability to evacuate and the concomitance mounting effects of the conflict on civilians, [the government’s] current inability to come to a clear assessment on Israel’s record of compliance with IHL poses significant policy risks.”

The court documents showed that Lord Cameron ignored the advice of his lawyers and made a decision to continue supplying arms to Israel and then denied receiving such advice or making such a decision.

Lord Cameron was questioned by one of his own MPs, Alicia Kearns, at a Parliamentary Select Committee and he did everything he could to evade her questions, saying “I can’t remember every little bit of paper put in front of me”.

Well, we now have an audio recording of Kearns discussing that the government received further legal advice that Israel is not complying with international humanitarian law and he failed to make that advice public or act accordingly. Under British law, the government is obligated to not only immediately cease supplying arms to Israel but to cease sharing intelligence. Legal experts have explained that failure to do so would be considered aiding and abetting war crimes under international law.

On top of that, it is a criminal offence in the UK to lie to a Parliamentary Select Committee. Lord Cameron not only lied by omission, he lied directly when he said he “can’t remember” if he’d received the legal advice. If it were true that he couldn’t remember something so significant, he would be mentally incompetent and unfit for the job. But, of course, it’s not true, and he lied, which means he should be prosecuted. This won’t happen for two reasons: he is a Tory and he is on the side of Israel. This means he is essentially above the law, no matter how damning the evidence.

Alicia Kearns was recorded saying:

“The Foreign Office has received official legal advice that Israel has broken international humanitarian law, but the government has not announced it. “They have not said it, they haven’t stopped arms exports. They have done a few very small sanctions on Israeli settlers and everyone internationally is agreed that settlers are illegal, that they shouldn’t be doing what they’re doing.” “The right to self-defence has a limit in law. It is not limitless. Some of the ways in which Israel is prosecuting this is making their long-term security less certain. It is making our long-term security less certain. I’m amazed that our national threat level has not gone up and it breaks my heart because I know it could be done differently.”

The problem for Lord Cameron is that if he makes the legal advice he has received public, he has to explain why he has not acted for months and has broken British and international law throughout that time. He has to explain why he has aided and abetted war crimes.

The British barrister Sir Geoffrey Nice, who was the lead prosecutor at Slobodan Milošević’s trial, said :

“A warring party becomes unlawful if it cannot show that its actions have been proportionate. It would not be surprising if there had been advice to that effect from the Foreign Office’s lawyers. “At the very least that would mean the UK would have to look at the whole issue of arms sales to Israel. It takes you into the area of aiding and abetting. It takes you into very difficult areas. “Countries supplying arms to Israel may now be complicit in criminal warfare. The public should be told what the advice says.”

Given everyone who points out Israel’s war crimes is accused of anti-Semitism, including UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese, I can only assume Sir Geoffrey Nice and the government’s lawyers are secretly anti-Semites and this is why the government has ignored their findings. The alternative is that the lawyers are simply telling the truth and so is everyone else.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps described the UK’s £42 million arms sales to Israel as “relatively small”, but those arms are being used to take Palestinian lives. This is not a small matter to the victims. An F-16 fighter jet made with British parts bombed British doctors at a compound in Gaza, meaning British-made weapons are killing our own civilians. Not only are Palestinians considered fair game, but even our own people if they dare to treat their wounds.

Lord Cameron has admitted that Israel is blocking aid into Gaza and expressed frustration while forgetting to mention his government has not restored funding to UNRWA. This means he has not only acknowledged the reality of collective punishment but continued to participate in it. While he could make a feeble argument that people killed by bombs and bullets are collateral damage, he can’t make any such defence when civilians are intentionally starved and he withdrew food from them.

Lord Cameron only returned to politics to restore his reputation because he didn’t want to be remembered as the guy who lost the Brexit referendum. He is the type of politician centrists love because he comes across as confident and capable and anyone who looks at the surface can’t fail to be impressed, but anyone who scratches below the surface sees a very different picture.

Even if we overlook the Brexit failure and the Greensill scandal and austerity deaths and the hostile environment and judge the man on his return to politics, we see an absolute shambles to put it mildly.

Lord Cameron decided South Africa’s ICJ case was “wrong” and “unhelpful”, but the ICJ disagreed and provisionally ruled against Israel. Instead of respecting the court’s decision, Lord Cameron chastised the court and insisted their decision was wrong. He then suspended aid to UNRWA because Israel made up a story about UNRWA being involved in October 7th, providing evidence obtained through torture. Israel had already been caught telling lie after lie, but the government still sided with them.

Lord Cameron has not restored funding to UNRWA, despite coming under pressure from a group of 50 MPs and peers who say funding should be restored without delay. Other countries have reversed their decision to cut funding, but the UK hasn’t, despite admitting Palestinians civilians are facing famine.

I know this question keeps coming up, and I know you know the answer, but it’s worth repeating for emphasis: why did we cut funding to UNRWA but not arms sales to the IDF? Even Canada has decided to stop arming Israel, and in two previous conflicts, Britain did suspend arms sales to Israel, but this time, in the most brutal conflict of all, we can’t?

It’s not only Benjamin Netanyahu who is violating the UN Security Council’s ceasefire order and the ICJ’s provisional measures, it’s Lord Cameron, and this makes him a war criminal.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee