If you don't understand by now, every war the west gets involved in is about imperialism and every country that becomes an enemy of the west opposes that imperialism. The west will side with the most brutal dictators when they further imperial interests and will overthrow democratic governments when they stand up to imperialism. This is why it is so idiotic to believe the myth that we spread democracy.

The latest example of western imperialism is Gaza, which is a lovely piece of real estate if only we can clear out the natives and the rubble and the bodies.

Documents obtained by the FT describe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn Gaza into a prosperous society, and not for the locals, they mean for the colonisers. Anyone who remotely gave a shit about the locals would be objecting to genocide, not describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Only a demon would do that.

The authors gave the imperialist game away by admitting the plan would “secure US industry access to $1.3tn of rare-earth minerals in the Gulf”. The intent was to divide Gaza into a Trump Riviera and a Musk smart manufacturing zone. Excuse me, but why in the fucking fuck should any part of Gaza be handed over to these two knuckleheads?

The plan was drafted by the Boston Consulting Group with the help of the Tony Blair institute. Disturbingly, it discussed the possibility of paying half a million Palestinians to leave the Gaza strip, hopefully never to return.

A paltry sum of $9,000 compensation would be offered as compensation for people suffering unimaginable trauma to rebuild their lives in a foreign land. The pretence would be that the relocation was voluntary, but who the hell would give up their country for $9,000?

The plan explained that giving Palestinians this paltry sum would actually save colonisers $23,000 per person. In other words, it would be a cost-cutting measure as well as a face-saving measure.

By Israel's own estimates, the Gaza population has fallen from 2.3 million to 1.9 million and these plans would see it drop to just 1.4 million. Call me cynical, but I highly doubt the ethnic cleansing would stop at that point.

Israel would be rewarded for genocide with the next step of the Greater Israel project. It's hard to overstate how evil this is, and it only emphasises that Israel is a settler-colony built on stolen land, and that the process of colonialism is still underway. These demons are just looking at ways to make the colonialism appear more palatable.

The plan is a libertarian wet dream, described by the FT as a “'Gaza Riviera' with artificial islands off the coast akin to those in Dubai, blockchain-based trade initiatives, a deep water port to tie Gaza into the India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, and low-tax 'special economic zones'."

The Tony Blair Institute insisted the story was completely wrong and that it did not have any input into the plan, but the FT presented the details of a 12-person message group that included two TBI staff members, and an unpublished document entitled “Gaza Economic Blueprint”. The TBI then U-turned and claimed it never said it had never had any input.

The plan was shared with current and former US administrations and the documents displayed the logos of companies such as Tesla, Amazon Web Services, Ikea, and IHG. Make no mistake, western imperialism is fundamentally about the corporate takeover of the world. War and genocide are simply investment opportunities to these monsters.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee