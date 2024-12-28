Hello, everyone, I’m probably opening a can of worms here, but I’m thinking of letting people write guest posts for Council Estate Media again. They would go out on a separate newsletter within this Substack (yes, Substack allows you to have several newsletters on one site!) The benefit of this is that our subscribers can choose which newsletters within Council Estate Media they do and don’t subscribe to (this is handy if you write about multiple subjects).

If you want to submit an article to Council Estate Media, send an email to councilestatemedia@protonmail.com. Please, no crazy people!

Just a few things to note: I will not consider publishing anything that’s full of typos or looks like it’s going to take forever to check over. In the past, I’ve had good writers content-wise, but they just gave me too much work. I have also had great writers who didn’t give me any issues and would gladly have those back!

I won’t consider any piece that might get Council Estate Media in legal trouble. There is no room for debate on this, if I say no, it’s a no. This includes anything that would fall foul of the UK’s overzealous libel and anti-terrorism laws. I’m not being sued or going to jail for you!

Finally, I won’t accept anything that is likely to make our subscribers leave in droves. I don’t mind writers disagreeing with me on things because who agrees on everything? But if I feel something is harmful to the reputation of this site, that’s a no. If you’re pro-war or a Zionist, don’t fucking bother!

If you wish to submit any writing that’s anti-establishment or anti-war, send an email to councilestatemedia@protonmail.com.

It might also be worthwhile leaving a reply to this article, or in the Council Estate Media chat, to prompt me to check. Just don’t expect a guaranteed yes. If you are accepted, you can, of course, put your Subscription and Buy me a Coffee links at the end of your article.