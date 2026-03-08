The US and Israel unleashed apocalyptic fury on Iran yesterday in revenge for Iran burning another effigy of Baal in Tehran. Not sure if you’ve figured this out, but every time someone burns Baal, the Epstein axis gets weaker, and angrier. The Iranians keep burning those effigies and the Epstein islanders keep squealing in agony. Even the Mexicans have got in on the act, burning their own Baal effigy outside the US embassy so expect democracy bombs to be raining on Mexico City soon.

The Epstein axis responded to the burning of their deity in Tehran by launching attacks on several Iranian oil facilities with the apparent attitude of “If we can’t have the oil, you can’t either”. They are quite literally going scorched earth.

Among the sites attacked were the Tondgouyan refinery in Shahr Rey district, the Shahran depot, Aghdasieh warehouse, and others in Alborz and Karaj. The most shocking attack resulted in what can only be described as a Biblical inferno, filling the skies with flames and an overwhelming toxic smog. Burning oil containers produced so many carbon emissions that you’ll be drinking from paper straws for the next 200,000 years to offset them.

burning oil flows down the gutter of a Tehran street

Burning oil rained down from the sky, flooded drains and flowed along flaming gutters, setting the streets of Tehran ablaze. The scene did not look real and you were expected to believe it wasn’t. The propaganda machine was in overdrive and Grok was flagging real videos as fake news, falsely attributing them to previous blazes. It seems the new Zionist strategy is to stop you believing your own eyes.

Footage of the blaze has been corroborated by mainstream outlets like BBC Verify because unlike Israel, Iran is letting reporters in. Hours after the attack, a flaming column is still reaching to the clouds like a pyroclastic flow, a volcanic eruption that can be seen from tens of miles away. No amount of scrubbing the internet can bury the hell the Epstein axis has unleashed.

Now I know what you’re all thinking: the flaming oil rain was a fantastic way to liberate Iran’s women, so you’ll be distraught to hear Trump is backing out on the whole liberation thing. The president is now saying he doesn’t care if Iran is a democracy as long as it obeys the US and Israel. Yes, he’s undermining the propaganda machine because he’s too stupid to remember his lines.

The US props up most of the dictators in the Middle East and it seems they would be happy with another woman-oppressor like the dictators in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, or even that Al Qaida guy they put in charge of Syria.

In recent interviews, Trump shrugged off the need for democracy, saying he’s fine with a religious leader as long as they’re “fair and just” to the US and Israel. He even admitted the worst case is a new boss “as bad as the previous person.” Imagine being a script writer for this guy…

In the spirit of saying the quiet part loud, Pete Hegseth came out and admitted the US is doing all this for Israel: “To our steadfast partner, Israel. Your mission is being executed with unmatched skill and iron determination.”

Problem is the mission is not being executed well. Stockpiles of missiles and interceptors are running critically low as the Epstein axis burns through supplies that will take years to replenish. Even Fox News concedes this approach is unsustainable, pointing out: “$20,000 Shahedis are forcing us to burn multimillion dollar interceptors”, adding: “We only make six or seven interceptors per month”.



The longer the war drags on, the more low tech it becomes, and without a clear technological edge, the empire has few advantages and many disadvantages—it need to finish this thing quickly or it loses.

the US or Israel bombed a decoy jet that was drawn onto the ground

Highly expensive missiles have been wasted blowing up decoys such as inflatables and even drawings on the ground. Military targets are getting harder to identify so they are targeting civilian infrastructure, such as a water desalination plant at Qeshm Island that provides water to 30 Iranian villages. Israel is far more dependent on water desalination than Iran—75% of its water comes from such plants. If they become military targets, Israel will fare worse.

Iran has certainly taken a battering, but it was ready for this, and the vast mountain stronghold is well-positioned to outlast a tiny settler-colony in a war of attrition. While the US has focused on destroying Iranian missile launchers, it hasn’t factored in that drones don’t need launchers. Now that Gulf radar systems have been heavily degraded and interceptors need to be rationed, the threat of every Iranian drone increases dramatically.

One thing you need to understand is that the more the Epstein axis lashes out, and the more irrational, brutal and illegal its attacks become—the more desperate it is getting. If it could win this war smoothly and with better optics, it would.

Be warned, there are now murmurings of possible false flags, such as a bombing near the US embassy in Oslo. Just know that such attacks would not benefit Iran but would benefit Israel. If a major attack happens, push back on any effort to drag more countries into the war because there is no low the Epstein axis won’t stoop to.

We’ve just been told that 30% of Iran’s dead are children, thanks to a series of precision playground strikes. If the only democracy in the Middle East specialises in one thing, it’s blowing up children. The Epstein axis has bombed at least 20 schools and ten hospitals (according to reports from human rights groups like UNICEF) and they will no doubt see this as a great success.

The rogue colonies are even bombing the world’s most beautiful historic city, Isfahan, where Safavid-era mosques like the Imam Mosque and UNESCO-listed bridges like Si-o-se-pol are now under threat. Don’t be surprised if the countries with no history try to erase Persia’s culture in the hope of converting these sites into soulless shopping malls.

The aim of the Epstein axis is not to liberate Iran but to balkanise it. Trump is openly admitting to wanting to take control of Iran’s oil, same as he is doing with Venezuela. He hopes to capture Kharg Island that handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports. Every country the empire liberates just happens to be rich in oil…

Israeli officials are saying they will bomb every leader Iran appoints, which would not just be illegal, it would be terrorism. You can’t keep murdering the leaders of a country until they appoint one who obeys you.

At present, Iran seems in no mood to start obeying. It keeps reminding Israel it can swing back hard and has just launched an attack on the Haifa Refinery with Khaibar Shekan ballistic missiles. Israeli officials are downplaying the damage, describing it as “limited”. It certainly did not appear to be limited, but nor was it anywhere near as apocalyptic as the attacks on Tehran. Difference is Iran is better positioned to absorb such attacks than Israel.

What will likely bring this war to an end is the economic fallout. The markets are going into freefall. Blackrock is in panic mode. Qatar warns that oil prices could soon reach $150 a barrel with Brent crude already hitting $85.41. Combine this with the Epstein axis running low on interceptors and Iran’s ability to churn out cheap drones and you have the stuff that economic catastrophes are made of.

The Epstein axis knows this war is coming to an end through economic necessity (and an inability to achieve its stated goals), so the new goal is to hurt Iran as much as possible and maybe pull Europe into the murder-fest for a few weeks, then dress the whole catastrophe up as a victory.

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.