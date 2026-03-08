Council Estate Media

Lisa
Lisa
12h

I really want Israel to end.

I want that terrorist colony disarmed, I want Israelis (and all of their accomplices) prosecuted & relocated to The Hague, and I want "Israel" disbanded, so Palestine (and everyone else in the region) can be free of Israel's psychopathic tyranny.

Is that so much to ask?

Adrian Bergeron
12h

I won't lie - I can't think of 2 countries more deserving of going broke through stupidity than these 2.

Still, a real shame that any of this is happening - rather than Bibi and Donnie sharing a cold dark ceil together for however long they have left, which would be so much more deserved.

