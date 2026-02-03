The Epstein files are full of this word “goyim” and there is a good chance most people have no idea what this word even means. Goyim can be used simply to refer to “nations” or “peoples”, but in this context, it was a slur against non-Jews, an expression of Jewish supremacy.

In 2010, Sephardic leader Rabbi Ovadia Yosef said: “Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world; only to serve the People of Israel.”

Epstein casually referred to non-Jews as “goyim” in his email exchanges and contrasted his Jewish associates with “goyim” in intellectual terms. In one conversation, he said “goyim prosecutors” wouldn’t understand his financial schemes.

One of Epstein’s victims — Maria Farmer — said Epstein and Maxwell would frequently use the term “goyim” and saw outsiders as inferior. This claim is supported by Epstein’s emails.

In a 2010 email exchange with Peggy Siegel, Epstein discussed the guest list for a party at his New York mansion, which included Prince Andrew, Woody Allen, and Katie Couric. Siegal asked: “Is it going to be 100% JEW NIGHT?”

Epstein replied: “No, goyim in abundance – jpmorgan execs brilliant WASPs.” WASPs means White Anglo-Saxon Protestants - Epstein was essentially saying these are the acceptable non-Jews, the ones who are worthy of mingling with us.

In a 2009 email discussing finances with Roger Schanks, Epstein wrote: “This is the way the Jew make money … let the goyim deal in the real world.” He was talking of “selling short the shipping futures” (betting on future freight rates and laying off risks). The implication here is that the struggles of capitalism are for lesser humans and people like Epstein get to enjoy easy money. He basically lived up to every antisemitic trope: every negative stereotype associated with Jews was embodied by this man.

It is fair to say that Epstein did the fight against antisemitism no favours, but one person who came out of the Epstein files with his reputation enhanced was another Jew — Norman Finkelstein.

Finkelstein has been a nemesis of Epstein’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz for years, but the Epstein files gave us a glimpse into how these people operate. Harvard professor Robert Trivers tried to bring Finkelstein into the circle, to recruit him like they recruited Noam Chomsky. Basically, these people either bring you in or destroy you. It takes courage to stand up to Zionists and this is exactly what Finkelstein did.

Finkelstein replied to Trivers’ invite:

“My guess is, if Epstein put your daughter at age 15, in such a position, you wouldn’t publicly describe him as a “friend” and person of “integrity”. In fact, I would hope you’d promptly throttle both Epstein and Dershowitz.”

Contrast this level of conviction with a weasel like Keir Starmer who described himself as a “Zionist without qualification” to the Israeli lobby and proceeded to do their bidding, expelling Jeremy Corbyn, supporting Israel’s genocide, and proscribing groups that stood up to Israel. Men like Starmer are useful goyim.

I first encountered the word “goyim” during the Corbyn years when I made the mistake of engaging Zionists on the antisemitism smears. Suddenly, I was being called “goyim” and “goy-boy”. Suddenly, I was being told to “stop goy-splaining”. I had no idea what they meant and when I Googled the words, I was taken aback. I had been perfectly nice and yet these people were using a racist slur against me! This was my first encounter with Jewish supremacy.

I had strongly opposed what Israel was doing to Palestine, but saw Zionism as nothing more than a nuisance domestically. I didn’t realise how much it had infested the UK until there was a huge lawfare effort against supporters of Corbyn and critics of Israel. It was then I realised I wasn’t just dealing with apartheid supporters online, but people who were taking away our freedoms too. It was then I fully understood Zionism is a worldwide problem.

What Epstein and Finkelstein demonstrate is that there is a chasm between principled Jews and Jewish supremacists and one should not be conflated with the other. The thing is we’re not allowed to talk about Jewish supremacy at all. Zionists do not want us to explain the difference because they will always lose the argument on moral and intellectual grounds. At that point, all they have left is censorship.

You will be hard-pressed to find a western leader, or a billionaire, or a media mogul who does not describe themselves as a “Zionist” or side with Israel. You doubt that? Start listing all the exceptions in the comments. I’ll be impressed if you can come up with more than three.

All of us non-Jews outside the Zionist cabal are considered goyim whether we side with Israel or not. These people are running blackmail rings like the Epstein honeypot, lawfare groups like UK Lawyers for Israel, and bribery groups like AIPAC. They are the reason our politicians squeak “I stand with Israel” every time the IDF murders children.

Capitulating to Zionism is an act of moral cowardice. It is time we stood up to Jewish supremacy like we stand up to other supremacist ideologies.

