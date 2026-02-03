Council Estate Media

Berger
4h

50 years ago I was a student at the Sorbonne et we all made the difference between Judaism as a religion and Zionism as an ideology, between Marxism and Leninism and Stalinism. We read Hannah Arendt and we were aware of how totalitarism functioned. The political knowledge regression the world has gone through since is frightening. It leaves the path open for fascism.

Anthony Dunn
4h

This piece is censored too, Ricky. The Orwellian Online Safety Act rears it's authoritarian head again. You cannot read it in the UK without verifying.

