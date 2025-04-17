We are seeing more evidence of Zionists turning against Israel’s genocide in Gaza. You might say who cares what Zionists think? But this matters because the loss of Zionist support is probably the only way this nightmare ends. We should therefore amplify it every time a Zionist speaks out.

Nine-hundred and fifty reserve and retired combat pilots have refused military service and signed a petition against the ongoing “war” (over 100,000 Israelis have signed similar petitions).

The publication of the latest petition was blocked by the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Eyal Zamir, and the Air Force Commander, Tomer Bar, but the story reached the Israeli press, who, by the way, are less supportive of this so-called “war” than the western press.

It’s worth pointing out that most Israeli publications are not objecting to the genocide itself, but rather that it has taken too much of a toll on Israelis. However, some Zionists are finding a sliver of a conscience and saying the violence in Gaza can no longer be justified. That’s not enough, but it’s still better than nothing.

While we must acknowledge the atrocities that Israelis have committed, we should encourage those who are trying to be better because this will ultimately help Palestinians.

IDF soldiers have taken out an ad in the Israeli press, demanding the release of the hostages, even if it means an end to the “war”. While that wording is poor, an end to the genocide would obviously be better than a continuation, regardless of the motivation.

The IDF has called the behaviour of these soldiers “unacceptable”, but this means it is finding most Israelis unacceptable. It seems those Israelis are antisemites because a poll for Channel 12 News showed 72% want the “war” to end with the release of the hostages. Only 15% are opposed, meaning the Trump administration is siding with the most extreme 15% of the most extreme nation on earth.

Even soldiers who have volunteered to fight in Gaza have now changed their minds. One soldier told the BBC that his colleagues would beat “helpless Palestinians” and said “People would pretty calmly talk about cases of abuse or even murder, as if it was a technicality, or with real serenity.”

The IDF has begun sacking doctors who have signed the petition calling for a peace agreement, but it’s hard to see how having fewer doctors helps the IDF. If they keep sacking everyone who objects to their “war”, they might find they don’t have enough soldiers to keep going.

Israeli media is reporting that soldiers are threatening to strike if a deal is not reached for the immediate release of the hostages. While western Zionists are pretending this war is only continuing because Hamas won’t release the hostages, Israelis have given up on that pretence. It’s widely acknowledged that Netanyahu is prolonging this “war” and blocking the release of the hostages for his political survival. Given another hostage has gone missing, and has likely been killed in an Israeli airstrike, this is surely an act of treason. Is there any greater betrayal than killing your own people to achieve political goals?

Edan Alexander is an American-Israeli IDF soldier so perhaps “hostage” is not an appropriate term, maybe “prisoner of war” is, but last we heard, Hamas had lost contact with the team holding him, following an Israeli airstrike. As far as I know, there is no update on his situation. If Alexander is dead, that means all five American-Israeli hostages have now been killed. How is this better than a ceasefire?

Trump’s hostage envoy Adam Boehler is still saying that when the hostages are released, the fighting will end. This is in direct contradiction to Netanyahu who has told us the fighting will continue regardless. Chillingly, Boehler said the US would come for Hamas if Alexander was harmed. Was he sacrificed so they had an excuse to escalate? If so, no wonder IDF soldiers are refusing to fight.

It’s not just the IDF that is fracturing, even the Board of Deputies of British Jews is. Many readers will remember the BoD as being central to the movement to smear Jeremy Corbyn while he was Labour leader. One BoD member even called for his assassination, saying: “I think we should sacrifice him for all the trouble he has caused”.

No one who associates with such people should be celebrated, but at least some members of the BoD have a shred of a conscience. Thirty-six BoD members have broken ranks and signed a letter, condemning Netanyahu’s government and the military action in Gaza. Again, it’s a bit late, but it’s better than nothing.

The letter states: ”Israel’s soul is being ripped out, and we, members of the Board of Deputies, fear for the future of the Israel we love and have such close ties to.” These are not exactly the words of Israel haters, are they?

In a move that will infuriate the Israeli and US governments, the group have expressed support for the Arab League’s plan to rebuild Gaza. They even called out the brutal execution of 15 paramedics and the attempt to conceal the crime. It seems some Zionists are capable of seeing Palestinians as humans, and are not, in fact, irredeemable. If these Zionists can find their conscience, maybe others can too.

Opponents of this genocide have been called “antisemites” from the beginning, but pro-Netanyahu Zionists are not only calling their fellow Jews “antisemites”, but even their fellow Zionists, activists and soldiers. When even the people who fight for you are turning against you, you have a problem.

My message to Zionists everywhere is it’s never too late to do the right thing. No matter what emotional attachment you have to Israel, nothing justifies what Israel is doing to civilians, to children. You know this. You know it’s wrong.

My challenge to you is to watch a video of a Palestinian child having their leg sawn off without anaesthetic. I’ve seen this and I will never be the same again. I would defy anyone to watch such footage and make excuses to justify it. No good person could.

Now is the time to ask yourself what you want to be. If you continue to be driven by hatred, your transformation into a monster will be complete, but if you listen to that voice of humanity that all of us are born with, you can help the world make this right. You can stop the unimaginable suffering of children. You can break the cycle of violence that hurts your side too. You can become part of the solution. What’s it going to be?

We all have to make a choice and one country that is making the wrong choice is Hungary which is led by fascist Viktor Orban. Do you really want to be on his side? Is that the company you want to keep?

Hungary is pulling out of the International Criminal Court, ending its commitment to international law to protect Netanyahu, who it has just hosted from 3-6 April. The ICC has demanded an explanation as to why Hungary has defied the warrant, but the reason is simple: western leaders think international law does not apply to Israel.

If some Zionists are starting to change (even if it’s not as much as we would like), if those Zionists can turn against Israel’s military action and call out Netanyahu’s war crimes, western leaders have no excuse. They can either cross over to the right side of history or they can continue to call everyone who disagrees with them “antisemites”, including the Zionists and IDF soldiers who disagree with them. The longer they choose to stand with Netanyahu, the crazier they look, and the harsher history will judge them.

