The new party of @jeremycorbyn and @zarahsultana has not even been officially unveiled, but the corporate media is already shit stirring.

After Sultana's announcement yesterday, Corbyn did not instantly take to social media with his own announcement. This led Gabriel Pogrund of The Sunday Times to claim that Corbyn has not agreed to join the new party and is furious with Sultana. He posted the following on Twitter:

EXCLUSIVE: I understand Jeremy Corbyn has not agreed to join the new left party with Zarah Sultana yet. He is furious and bewildered at the way it has been launched without consultation.

This claim was so obviously bullshit, but it did not stop idiots like Andrew Neil from gloating.

Parties of the hard Left are renowned for their fissiparous tendencies. But Zarah Sultana MP has managed a new record for splits. She resigned from the Labour Party to create a new Corbynista party with, of course, Magic Grandpa himself. Only to discover that Jeremy Corbyn hadn’t agreed to join her.

There is no way Sultana would have made an announcement unless Corbyn was on board, and the idea Corbyn would be furious with such a close friend is laughable. It's just not his style. Aside from anything else, why would a Corbyn ally brief The Sunday Times and undermine the new party this way?

Here is what I've been able to piece together: it appears there was a vote among the independent group of MPs and the outcome was their new party would be jointly led by Corbyn and Sultana. Given they are the two biggest names, this would make obvious sense.

Now it's entirely possible Sultana jumped the gun, possibly due to excitement or confusion about how to proceed. With the party not even having a name (Collective and Arise have been suggested), an announcement seemed premature, but you could argue the timing was perfect with Labour being in disarray. Perhaps Corbyn would have preferred to wait a few weeks but not made this clear.

I've been told by a Corbyn ally that he has been reluctant to start a new party for years, even though he has been implored to do so. This is understandable, given Corbyn's emotional attachment to Labour. Taking that final step would be a huge and difficult moment for him.

Regardless, Corbyn has put the speculation to bed and confirmed he is indeed part of the new party, something which was obvious considering he had strongly hinted about it the night before on Peston.

I must say I like Sultana's boldness in making her announcement first. She is not afraid to stick her neck out and I think she is absolutely what we need. She might be young, but she is very much leadership material.

Sultana is well aware the corporate media will try to engineer rifts in the fledgeling party because it's their job to protect the establishment. My advice is to either ignore the corporate media or push back hard. These people are not coming from a sincere place and should not be treated like they are.

The US elections showed corporate media is increasingly irrelevant as people look to alternative media for their news. The new party needs to be prepared to fight back against the corporate media, but more importantly, it needs to be ready to finish off pro-genocide Labour.

Labour is in the extraordinary position of having a huge majority but being incredibly fragile. This is primarily because that majority is not real. Labour did not win huge support from the public: Reform split the right-wing vote.

Since coming to power, Labour has been so awful that it has lost its lead and is currently in joint second place with the Tories. If the Tories and Reform merged or formed an electoral pact, Labour would be destroyed.

Given this fragile position, the new party needs to be ready to step in and become the party of the working class. It needs to fill that collossal hole in our political landscape and offer an alternative to Thatcherism and genocide.

The baseline of the new party is expected to be 10% and that can and will rise into the high teens. Labour will fall from its current 20% and the two parties will be neck and neck. A few high-profile defections and a few more failures from Labour and the party will go into freefall.

Once disillusioned Labour members see which way the wind is blowing and hear the policies of the new party, they will convert. If trade unions get on board, Labour will be a walking corpse.

Younger generations are not attached to the Labour brand and older generations tend to be right wing so Starmer's Labour will find itself in no man's land.

At this point, Labour will replace Starmer with Angela Rayner and pretend it's left wing now, but the damage will be done. The trust is already gone because Labour has shown its voter base nothing but contempt.

While it will be painful to witness the death of Keir Hardie's party, it will ultimately be a good thing. It is not the party name that's important but what it stands for.

Starmer has dismantled internal party democracy and abandoned any pretence of socialism. Anyone staying in Labour to win the party back is frankly delusion. This is never gonna happen, but the new party can and will be everything that Labour is supposed to be. Labour might die, but the sprit of Keir Hardie will be reborn.

