Donald Trump met his master Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House and once again held his chair out for him like a loyal servant. I’m unclear if he gave the Israeli prime minister a shoulder rub while they reminisced about their time on Epstein Island, but I’m told Trump received his orders to bomb Iran. If you can’t afford healthcare, war with Iran is the next best thing, right?

While Trump said he would prefer a nuclear deal (like the one he previously ripped up), he has just stationed six nuclear capable B-2 bombers at Diego Garcia. He recently said if Iran doesn’t agree to a deal, there “will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

My guess is war is more than likely because war is what clearly Netanyahu wants. The “nuclear capable” part is worrying because it’s hard to see how the US could take out Iran’s nuclear facilities with conventional weapons, given they’re hidden under mountains. We could be about to see something horrific.

Honestly, Americans, are you not ashamed? How about embarrassed? There has been much speculation about whether Israel or the US is in charge of the relationship, but those faces tell you everything you need to know. All that talk about MAGA and America First was a joke. The prime minister of a tiny fake country is marching into your capital and telling your leader what to do. You could be about to fight a war for him. It’s pathetic.

On his way to Washington, the world’s most wanted war criminal flew through the air space of three countries who are signatories of the International Criminal Court. Croatia, Italy and France could and should have forced down Netanyahu’s plane in accordance with international law, but they followed the unwritten rule that international law does not apply to Israel.

During their meeting, the Zionist monster and his snivelling sidekick gloated about the “incredible piece of real estate” in Gaza. They admitted to their ethnic cleansing plans, but dressed them up by saying Palestinians are free to go wherever they want. Great! Does that mean Palestinians can return to their pre-1948 family homes? Or are the European colonisers keeping those?

At one point during the meeting, Trump was challenged by a journalist and he asked why Palestinians would want to return to Gaza because “nobody can live there”. He explained that Israel has made the Gaza Strip uninhabitable (an admission of genocide) and Netanyahu smirked throughout the exchange.

Netanyahu told Trump he is a ”remarkable friend”, but the US president looked uncomfortable throughout the conversation. You would think Mr America First would have struck a harsher tone with the man who has just killed one of his citizens: a 14-year-old boy.

Mohammad Rabee was shot and killed in the West Bank (which is not part of Gaza) for the crime of throwing stones. Another American boy was injured along with a Palestinian boy. Predictably, Zionists are showing how insanely evil they are by justifying shooting kids on social media. This douche bag is calling throwing a stone an “act of terrorism” and arguing children are legitimate military targets.

The IDF has not just been shooting kids, it has been practising its other favourite hobby which is bombing journalists. Harrowing footage has emerged of a journalist being burned alive in a tent following an Israeli airstrike that killed two others and seriously injured several more.

Ahmed Mansour was sitting at a desk in the journalists’ tent outside Nasser Hospital when he was engulfed in flames. People tried desperately to save him and he somehow made it out the flames alive but later succumbed to his wounds.

Journalist Ahmed Aziz explained the missile struck the phone of another journalist, Hassan Aslih, who had just left the tent. It seems likely the location data of the phone was used to guide the bomb. Both of these journalists were injured, with Aslih losing fingers and suffering damage to his face, head and leg.

Aslih is recovering from his injuries after the IDF admitted targeting him for doing journalism - and yes, that was the actual justification. The IDF absurdly claimed it took steps to minimise harm by using “precise munitions” that killed three innocent people and injured at least eight.

The IDF justified the attack in a Twitter post, saying: “Asilh [sic] documented and uploaded footage of looting, arson and murder to social media.” We’re talking about a photo-journalist who has worked with western media being targeted for doing his job.

As you probably guessed, the IDF is claiming Aslih was a Hamas member, even though they acknowledge he owned press company Alam 24. Have you noticed how they accuse every journalist in Gaza of being Hamas? It’s almost like the journalism is the problem.

The relentless bloodshed has been pricking the conscience of a number of IDF soldiers who have decided to speak out. An Israeli veterans’ organisation called Breaking the Silence has collected their testimonies and they are horrifying. They reveal that Gaza’s perimeter was turned into a buffer zone which comprises 15% of the Gaza Strip and 35% of its farmland. Almost a quarter of a million people who lived there are not allowed to return. There is nothing for them to return to anyway.

The buffer zone was turned into a kill zone where soldiers were ordered to shoot men on sight and drive women and children away with tank fire. Importantly, the local population was not informed those areas had been turned into kill zones.

We have been repeatedly told that Israel has no obligation to feed Palestinians, but it has very deliberately removed their ability to feed themselves. It has not only wiped out villages, but destroyed the farmland. Needless to say, there is no legal argument that farmland is a legitimate military target.

If Israel wants a buffer zone, it can create a buffer zone on its own side. It does not have to build so close to the border and it has no right to tell Palestinians they cannot live there and can’t grow crops either. It’s their land!

IDF soldiers admitted that civilians were fired upon when they entered the woods to find edible plants. The Palestinians kept returning, even though they risked being shot, because they were so hungry, they had no choice. They were forced to dodge bullets or starve. One of the soldiers described what was happening as beyond what they could justify.

The most damning quote from the testimonies was “We’re not only killing them, we’re killing their wives, their children, their cats, their dogs. We’re destroying their houses and pissing on their graves.”

We have been consistently told that buildings in Gaza had to be destroyed because there were tunnels beneath them, or Hamas was using them for its operations, but the soldiers were clear: this destruction was indiscriminate. Explosives and bulldozers were used to raze buildings to their foundations. Aerial images confirm the level of destruction.

“You must understand that it's not only the building, it's the roads, the electricity, the water structure, the sewage … everything is destroyed,” Professor Adi Ben-Nun told CBC News.

Remember when Netanyahu invoked the story of Amalek to inspire his soldiers? Well, they took that suggestion literally and went about destroying every last building and piece of infrastructure, and killing every last human and animal and crop. What we have here is a Biblical massacre, only this is no parable, it’s real life. Allowing lunatics establish to a settler-colony on the basis their holy book said they could and then giving them unimaginable firepower was not exactly the best idea, was it?

Thank you for reading. All of my content will always be freely available, but if you wish to support my work, you can do so at Ko-fi or Patreon. Likes, shares and comments also help massively.

Buy me a coffee