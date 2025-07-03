The Gaza: Doctors Under Attack documentary produced by Basement Films finally aired on Channel4 and zeteo_news last night. The BBC had disgracefully stopped this documentary coming out for three months to protect Israel.

The BBC claims it refused to air the documentary because it "risked the perception of partiality that would fall below the standards expected of a public service provider", but this was the most partial decision it could have taken.

The BBC did not argue the documentary was not factual or claim it fell below the required standards. Its argument was essentially, "Zionists will have a go at us and we can't be bothered with the fall out".

Rather than act without fear or favour, the BBC chose to hide the truth about the IDF from the British public. Aside from anything else, it's incredibly dehumanising to suggest that Palestinians describing the suffering they've faced is "bias". No wonder over 100 BBC staff have written a letter calling for the resignation of Tim Davie. What we are seeing is complicity in genocide.

Palestinian healthcare workers feel they are being targeted to weaken the resolve of people in Gaza, which would be textbook terrorism, but the British government only thinks it counts as terrorism when groups like Palestine Action try to stop this from happening.

One of the doctors who featured in the documentary was Dr Adnan Al-Bursh who was head of orthopaedics at Al-Shifa Hospital. I say "was" because he is sadly no longer with us. The BBC reported that the doctor "died in prison", but he was actually raped to death by IDF soldiers. That's quite the detail to omit, isn't it? When we talk about the BBC doing reputation management for the IDF, this is exactly what we mean.

Raping to death is such a horrific way to commit murder and yet it's hardly a one-off. The IDF does this all the time and was even caught on camera.

It gets even worse when you understand this was supported by Israeli leaders and much of the Israeli public.

The documentary shows how the IDF would raid Gaza's hospitals, kidnap doctors and take them to locations human rights groups described as "black sites" where there was no judicial oversight. Footage shows Palestinians at one of these sights - a stadium - stripped to their underwear, blindfolded, and tied up.

A representative of Amnesty International explained that hundreds of healthcare workers have been detained and tortured. Dr Khaled Hamouda was one of the doctors who was kidnapped and abused by the IDF. His house was hit by an airstrike which he survived and that attack was followed up with a drone strike which left him injured. Three members of his family were doctors so it doesn't take a genius to figure out why Israel targeted the house.

Dr Hamouda was taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital for treatment and later identified the body of his young daughter who was dead on arrival. He lost his wife and 12 members of his family in the attack. A beautiful family was targeted not because they were soldiers but because they were healers.

The film shows how the attacks on hospitals and the mistreatment of medical staff across Gaza have followed a pattern. This would indicate the behaviour is not coming from the bottom, but from the top. It's not about lack of soldier discipline as is so often claimed when the IDF commits war crimes. It's about following orders and we all know "just following orders" is not a legal defence.

The Gaza healthcare system has been dismantled with clear genocidal intent by soldiers that are perversely referred to as the "world's most moral army". The healthcare system has collapsed so badly that many patients will die unless they are taken abroad for treatment and unfortunately, only a small fraction get that privilege.

Just before the documentary aired, the IDF killed Dr Marwan Sultan, the director of Indonesia Hospital, along with his wife and children. Israel kidnapped Dr Hussam Abu Safiya months ago after murdering his 15-year-old son and we still don't know his whereabouts. Dr Mohammed Obeid was also abducted. We can only imagine what horrors are being inflicted upon these men, assuming they are alive.

Israeli medics anonymously confirmed that Palestinian prisoners were being abused but were too scared to speak on camera. One doctor described how a medical procedure was administered to a prisoner without pain relief as an act of retribution. Injured prisoners were shackled and blindfolded and referred to only by a five-digit number - textbook fascism.

“I had normalised the fact that even those patients were defined and called just by a five-digit number. They don't have a name, they don't move, they're blindfolded so you don't look at them in the eyes.”

Disturbingly, the Israeli doctor described how there is no need for a cover-up in Israeli society because you can do whatever you want to Palestinians and the public will support it.

This echoes what many of us have been pointing out for a long time - this is not just about Netanyahu and it is not even just about the IDF, it is about a sick society that has been gripped by genocidal mania, and while there are certainly Israelis with a conscience who object to this horror, they are sadly in the minority, and when they speak out, they find themselves ostracised. This is why it is so absurd to accuse us of antisemitism for harshly criticising Israel - we are simply telling the truth.

What the documentary shows is the likes of @KNEECAPCEOL and @BobbyVylan are on the right side of history. You don't have to politely object to genocide and you don't have to meekly respond to monsters. We have a moral obligation to stop this genocide any way we can. History is watching.

