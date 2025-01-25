If you want to know how institutional racism works, consider that Harvard Medical School cancelled a class in which its students would have met with patients from Gaza. The excuse was the meeting would have been biased towards the victims of genocide because it would be “one-sided”.

In order to be not be “one-sided”, the class would have to let Israelis explain why they really wanted to maim those Palestinians. Instead, Harvard decided it was best for its students to simply not learn about wartime healthcare. They just had to accept being less educated to avoid upsetting Zionists.

An email from Medical School Dean George Q. Daley ’82 read:

We are committed to exploring the most educationally rigorous means to teach and learn about the impact of war on the delivery of healthcare and on the health of affected populations, and to do so in a way that does not divide members of our community who hold disparate views.

After the class was cancelled, the organisers planned to host the event as a student group, but they weren’t allowed to do that either! Just imagine telling a student group they weren’t allowed to meet with Israeli patients: it would never happen and anyone who suggested it should would be fired.

Given Harvard admitted the reason for dropping the class was to avoid polarising the school’s affiliates, I’m gonna go out on a limb and suggest they have Zionist backers. They probably own shares in the arms manufacturers supplying the IDF too.

In case you didn’t know, centrism means finding a middle-ground between the victims and the perpetrators of a holocaust. Inclusivity means pretending the concerns of both sides are equally valid and then silencing the victims so no one hears their concerns.

If the problem was the panel only included Palestinian patients and not Israelis, they could have had a panel that is representative of the casualty rate in this “war”: that would mean about 1,000 Palestinians for every Israeli. We could let that one Israeli tell us the other 1,000 panellists deserved to be maimed and we could call them anti-Semites if they disagreed. I mean that’s just how we operate in the West.

The Harvard story is just one example of the effort the West is going to in order to supress awareness of its war crimes in Gaza. Over in the UK, things are somehow getting even worse. The British state has been smearing anti-genocide protesters so it has a excuse to shut down their marches. One such example was a protest outside the BBC which was stopped due to the police’s abuse of the Public Order Act.

The protest was planned in response to the BBC’s shocking Gaza coverage which has been repeatedly called out by whistle blowers. Police approved the protest to take place before Christmas, only to ban it due to non-existent “security concerns”. They rescheduled the protest for January 18th, only to backtrack because a synagogue was located about a mile from the march route.

The route was reversed and the march was delayed to avoid clashing with the Sabbath service, but even that wasn’t enough. Police decided the only way to “protect” the synagogue was to stop protesters going near… the BBC.

Police cordoned off the road so protesters went as far as they were allowed to go and, in a shocking act of terrorism, they… laid flowers. Police ushered the protesters into Trafalgar Square and kettled them in, then selectively arrested whoever they wanted: their prized targets were two elected members of parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell at anti-genocide protest in London

Jeremy Corbyn issued the following statement on Twitter which has been backed up by journalists, eye witnesses, and camera footage.

I was part of a delegation of speakers, who wished to peacefully carry and lay flowers in memory of children in Gaza who had been killed. This was facilitated by the police. We did not force our way through. When we reached Trafalgar Square, we informed police that we would go no further, lay down flowers and disperse. At that point, the Chief Steward, Chris Nineham was arrested. We then turned back and dispersed. I urge the police to release all bodycam footage and retract its misleading account of events.

Metropolitan police falsely accused Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell of breaching the cordon (after ushering them through), and they interviewed them under caution. The fear is they will now use the Public Order Act to ban them from future protests - something they have done to other protesters.

The claim was that protesters somehow posed a threat to a synagogue that was more than a mile away. The truth is that police ushered Corbyn and McDonnell through the cordon to set them up. It reminds me of the time Starmer set up Corbyn by helping him word a statement and then suspended him for making that statement. British politics is so unbelievably despicable.

Jeremy Corbyn is the former leader of the opposition and in 2017, he came within 2,000 votes of becoming prime minister. If he had won, we would not have spent the past 15 months supporting genocide. The establishment is trying to punish Corbyn for being on the right side of history, just like he was all those years ago when he spoke so powerfully against the invasion of Iraq. If the British establishment hates one thing more than anything else, it’s peace makers.

It’s worth mentioning, the protest ban was opposed by more than 1,000 jews, including rabbis, but clearly, they are the “wrong kind of jews” and should be ignored.

Pathetically, the Met argued in a statement they act “without fear or favour” as though they are boldly standing up for the little guy against the powerful when they are doing the exact opposite. Ask yourself the last time police rounded up Zionists for cheering on Israeli war crimes.

You would think, given we are a bastion of free speech and democratic values, the British press would be outraged by this blatant attack on our freedoms. Instead, they have been cheering it on because everything we have been told about western democracy is a lie.

Police have been abusing the Public Order Act to ban people from attending future marches because the most important thing during a genocide is that you stop people speaking out against it.

The government’s strategy is to quell all dissent because despite its best propaganda efforts, it has failed to win over the public. Disturbingly, it is now arresting anti-genocide candidates who stood against Labour at the last election. This follows a spate of arrests of anti-genocide journalists. If you’re still struggling to understand why our freedom-loving democracy would act in such an authoritarian manner, this might help:

While the British government has pretended it is standing up to Israel, the Ministry of Defence recently held a secret meeting with an Israeli army delegation. Yes, the MoD met with an army that we have suspended arms licences to due to horrific war crimes.

If not for the good people at Declassified UK, we would not know this meeting had taken place, just like we wouldn’t know the RAF has been conducting surveillance flights from its Cyprus base to help Israel select bombing targets. Unsurprisingly, the story has been ignored by the British press, just like those Palestinian patients were ignored by Harvard. You see how propaganda works yet? It’s not just about what the media tells you, it’s about what it hides from you.

Declassified UK confronted IDF soldiers on the streets of London, people who should have been arrested and questioned under suspicion of participating in a genocide who were instead given VIP treatment by our government. It is truly sickening and yet few dare call it out. Thankfully, the folks at Declassified UK are not as cowardly as our mainstream journalists.

As Israeli General Basyuk entered the RUSI building in Whitehall, Alex Morris asked him: “What did you discuss with the MoD? Are you worried about the ICC investigating you for war crimes? Are you a war criminal, General Basyuk?” Morris explained to the camera that General Basyuk was the operations lead in Gaza and earlier that day had visited the Ministry of Defence with his delegation.

If we had a functioning press in the UK, they would ask the questions Morris asked, but the reality is that if any journalist did, they would be fired. While it would be fine to speak to say a Russian general this way, you simply aren’t allowed to speak to an Israeli this way. You are supposed to show them deference. There is now every chance Alex Morris will be harassed by British police for doing journalism. I would not be at all surprised if his home is raided in the near future because that’s just where we are, and it’s fucking terrifying.

