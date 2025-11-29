In a weird coincidence, Google data shows that someone searched for Rahmanullah Lakanwal before he carried out the shooting of two National Guards in Washington DC on 26 November. The below data shows that on 25 November there was a spike in searches in the district of Columbia (where Washington DC is located). There were smaller numbers of searches the following day.

These figures do not show the number of searches performed but rather a popularity score assigned by Google from 0-100. The spike prior to the shooting.was given the maximum score of 100. Interestingly, there is a similar spike from Israel with a score just over 50:

You might think this is perfectly normal search activity, but you would be wrong. Long-term searches show no data (scores of zero) for months or years at a time and then sudden spikes with scores of 100. For example, we found spikes in Israel and the UK around the same time in 2023 and 2024. Remember, these things can be planned way in advance…

And they can involve multiple intelligence agencies. Here is a sudden spike on 16 October in the UK:

And here is a spike from Australia on 27 October:

A Twitter thread shows multiple users sharing their findings in the comments, corroborating the above. You might think this is just conspiracy theory nonsense and there is nothing to see here. Well, you are kind’a right because Google has erased most of the search data!

The search function is up and running for long-term data for any location over the past five years, but many of the spikes are gone (some older results are still showing). It’s worth noting some social media users made screen recordings of their searches because they suspected this would happen and did not want to be accused of fakery.

Google Trends currently shows isolated spikes in the UK and Israel in both 2023 and 2024 at around the same times. It then shows nothing until after the shooting, apart from a spike in Israel from July 2025 with a score of 100. However, we know there were more spikes in the US, UK, Israel, and Australia.

Perhaps the older results are just a coincidence—it’s hard to say—but it’s hard to dismiss the recent, hidden results as mere coincidence.

If you search the past seven days for say, District of Columbia or Tel Aviv, you will get the above error message. Try to search on Rahmanullah Lakanwal and see what happens. A worldwide search shows zero records for Rahmanullah Lakanwal prior to the killing. Weird, huh?

What’s particularly noteworthy is how the spikes from before the shooting were much bigger than the spikes after the shooting when there was worldwide reporting! No wonder they erased them…

If you’re still unconvinced, just look at the below. Yes, that is one of the victims—Sarah Beckstrom—being searched in Tel Aviv prior to the shooting.

Now if vanishing Google spikes were the only weirdness around the case, you might argue that more evidence is needed, evidence such as the shooter’s ties to the CIA. Well, here it is…

Rahmanullah Lakanwal also has ties to the US armed forces:

It turns out Rahmanullah Lakanwal is a veteran of the CIA-trained and funded Kandahar Strike Force - a Zero Unit (Afghan paramilitary force) that has been accused of human rights violations and the killing of civilians. He served alongside US forces for ten years and was granted asylum in the US in 2021. Given he is 29 years old, he must have been no more than 15 when he was recruited.

Despite working as an Amazon delivery driver, Lakanwal was living in a $2,000 a month apartment in Bellingham, Washington with his wife and five kids.

Lakanwal reportedly yelled “Allahu akbar” while carrying out the DC shooting. It’s kind’a like the Tyler Robinson transgender girlfriend, Antifa bullets thing - it conveniently fits a narrative. And Americans are pushing that narrative hard.

Just look at this clip of Pete Hegseth: the victims were the “best of America” who “loved their fellow Americans” and the shooting “happened just steps away from the White House”. Hegseth talks of deploying “500 additional national guards” and of entering “other cities” and of “Christian values” and then he pivots to “counter-cartel effort” and “narco-terrorists” and “peace through strength”. It’s all about using fear and grief to justify fascism.

You have influencers like Laura Loomer declaring the US is at war with Islam, calling for every mosque to be raided and for mass deportations of Muslims.

Elon Musk argued that calling someone a fascist should be considered incitement to murder. The Trump administration calls non-violent people “terrorists” and then kidnaps or murders them, but that is apparently fine…

Trump is now talking of restricting immigration from the Middle East and he has described immigrants as the “single greatest national security threat facing our nation”. He plans to examine every Afghan immigrant and send those who don’t “belong here” back to Afghanistan where the Taliban will surely kill them for assisting the US during the war.

Some of us predicted there would be false flags to push the fascist agenda, but you didn’t have to be Nostradamus to see this coming because they kept telling us attacks were imminent, like they had a crystal ball…

And they really must have had a crystal ball because not only did their Google searches show prior knowledge of the DC shooting, but also the Charlie Kirk shooting.

In the days before Charlie Kirk was killed, there were all kinds of weird searches related to the alleged shooter and the hospitals and doctors in the area. To be clear, we’re talking about sudden spikes on terms which previously had no search data. Most of those spikes came from, you guessed it… Washington and Tel Aviv.

Supporters of Trump and Netanyahu need to understand these men have no loyalties and will hurt or kill literally anyone to further their fascist agenda, including their own soldiers and influencers…

