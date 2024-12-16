A clip has emerged from 2016 from Labour’s special adviser Ben Judah, showing him promoting his book This is London in the Netherlands. Judah’s hate-filled ranting would be enough to make Geert Wilders blush, and just by coincidence, someone who thinks this way landed a role in the foreign office. According to his LinkedIn profile, Judah is still in that role.

The Labour Party is so anti-racist that it kicked out Jeremy Corbyn due to the suspicion he might secretly be anti-Semitic. You can never be too safe, can you? Well, not unless we’re talking about men like Judah, who can write books and plays about how racist they are, and Labour will somehow fail to notice. It’s almost like these people are terrible at assessing what counts as racism, or they’re insincere, and also racist. I’ll let you be the judge…

Youtuber KernowDamo shared excerpts of Judah’s interview, where Labour’s special adviser says things such as “this new London where only 45% of people are white British is a very religious city, a city of basement of mosques, a city of Nigerian churches in old bingo halls…” The implication being those non-white religious types are dangerous, they are coming to replace us, they might even be terrorists. Be afraid of them…

When Judah says this is “what life and death in a city that’s not an English city anymore is really like”, he is effectively promoting great replacement theory. He goes on: “I found the story now doesn’t have very much to do with me: the Polish builder, the African cleaner, the Imam…” This sounds an awful lot like “they’re coming here and stealing our jobs”, doesn’t it?

The irony is that Judah is a descendant of Iraqi Jews who spent his childhood in the Balkans and spent years as an adult working in Russia. It seems his family were allowed to be immigrants and he is allowed to work in other countries; it’s only bad when the races he doesn’t like come to London. People like Judah can go wherever they want. That light pigment and posh voice are better than any visa.

I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess that Judah is a dyed in the wool capitalist, in which case he is failing to join the dots. If you have a capitalist system that consolidates wealth and opportunity in certain places, then, of course, those places are going to attract immigration. In fact, they are going to depend on it.

The people who get mad that immigrants are “coming here and stealing our jobs” are of the same mindset of those who go over there and steal their resources. Aside from anything else, racists would lose their minds if all the foreigners and non-whites went “back home” because their capitalist system would go into freefall. Doubly so, if we stopped exploiting their countries of origin.

For a nation that hates foreigners so much, we sure as hell don’t mind depending on them, we just kick the immigrants who prop up our economy to remind ourselves we’re better.

I say “we”, but most British people don’t think this way: our system is rigged so that people who do always end up in power. Our leaders want you to think the public are just as racist as they are. In one respect the likes of Judah are correct, they are very much a minority, just one defined by hatred rather than ethnicity.

The most disturbing part of Judah’s rant came when he said: “If you live in London and you want to have children and grandchildren in London, [there is] over a seventy percent chance they will be mixed race or mixed religion.”

Oh, perish the thought! I don’t even live in London, but I somehow married one of those foreigners and accidentally had mixed race children! What should I do? You know what, Ben, don’t fucking answer, I’m scared of what you might say.

I can only assume the likes of Judah would deport my wife, and I dread to think what they would do to my kids if they could. From their perspective, my sons and daughters would be no more “legitimate” in Zimbabwe than in the UK. If you think mixed race people (or any group) are somehow defective, that is the mentality that has led to most of the horrors in history.

Just look at what is taking place in Gaza and across the Middle East with Labour’s support and it all becomes clear, doesn’t it? We are dealing with white supremacy, and Zionism, of course. Starmer isn’t cosy with Netanyahu because he cares about Israelis, it’s just that one, the prime minister is corrupt, and two, Zionism helps further the goals of imperialism.

This is why they need you to be racist, and it’s why you should never take lectures on racism from these people. The Labour Party will tell you that the likes of Ben Judah have “legitimate concerns”, but won’t even meet with the Muslim Council of Britain. Just imagine for one second, Labour refusing to speak with the British Board of Deputies and ignoring letter after letter from them. This is the contempt that is shown to British Muslims by our prime minister.

It seems clear Ben Judah is not some aberration in Labour, or that the party was unaware of his views prior to appointing him. Consider Judah’s dogshit book received glowing reviews from the corporate media, including The Guardian, despite (or rather, because of) its overt racism. If you didn’t notice, liberals are becoming extremely illiberal.

If you want to know the mentality of the Labour leadership, just read This is London, only don’t because this diatribe should not sell one more copy. What value is there in a book that contains factual errors, such as claiming the rate at which guns are fired in London is four times higher than it really is? The book exaggerates the number of foreign sex workers and homeless Romanians in London. Weirdly, the errors always make immigrants and non-whites look worse than they are.

Judah has reportedly been asked by academics to provide evidence of the interviews in his book and failed to do so. Are the quotes distorted? Are they made up? We don’t know because Judah and his publisher Picador are reluctant to show the evidence and it’s been eight years.

Judah told an interviewer that for the first six-to-eight months, the book was a “disaster” because he couldn’t get any interesting quotes from his sources, but then it suddenly became “easy”. All we know is that just about every person he quoted seemed as obsessed with race as he is, so either he made up these quotes, or he spoke to those who agree with him…

An early version of Judah’s book said 55% of London wasn’t British, but this was later amended to ethnically white British. You will be pleased to know that if you’re not white, you don’t count as British in Blue Labour. I guess that makes my mixed-race kids stateless? I’ve no idea. I just know these weirdos want to designate land masses to people of certain skin tones. This cold and rainy island is only for the people who get burnt on those rare occasions when the sun shines.

Judah writes that “Polish meatheads grip onto huge toolboxes as they make for the street” because he can tell a white Polish man from a white British man just by looking at him. Perhaps his photoreceptors can see parts of the spectrum that us inferior humans can’t. Not gonna lie, all my fellow white people look the same to me.

Judah informs us that black school children are “angry-looking” and he describes a “frumpy Colombian woman” and “surly Afghans”. What is the word for someone who negatively judges people of a different race again? It’s on the tip of my tongue…

Judah writes that one man is “Caribbean but looks pure African, flabby more than muscled, with a fold of skin at the back of his melon head.” I was unaware there was a visible difference between Caribbean and “pure African”, but it looks like racial purity is only good when you are pure white.

There are over a hundred instances in the book of Ben discerning someone’s race simply from looking at them in public: a truly remarkable skill. If you’re not as racist (that’s the word I’m looking for!) as Ben, it’s because you lack his ability to see the evil that lies just beneath a person’s pigment. If you did, you would be racist too.

Consider that Labour appointed this man knowing exactly who he is. The party has not acknowledged his racism, and he continues to work as a special adviser to the foreign office, meaning his views are influencing foreign policy. Now consider that lifelong anti-racist Jeremy Corbyn is considered too racist for Labour. It’s not hard to see how these people are siding with genocidal Israel, is it?

