So it looks like Sir Keir Starmer is the only European leader prepared to send troops to Ukraine because Macron is backing down. This means our great prime minister could go down in history as the man who tried to start a world war and lost embarrassingly before it had even started. It would be comical if it wasn’t so serious.

Not only is Starmer’s recklessness incredibly serious, but worryingly, many are still under the influence of the largest propaganda effort in human history. An effort to convince westerners to get behind a war with Russia.

One thing that is crucial to understanding the stupidity of such a war is to understand where this all began. Only that way can you break down the lies.

Neoliberal warmongers would have you believe that in early 2022, Putin woke up one morning and said “I’m going to be evil today” and then did his best villain laugh, put on his Hitler costume and proceeded to invade Ukraine with the aim of conquering Europe, and presumably the world, because he is evil(!!!) and he will not stop taking land because he just wants all the land, just because, I guess…

Aside from the stupidity of caricaturing the man like that, and the fact that all of this neoliberal fearmongering would be logistically impossible, and such aggression would inevitably turn Putin’s own people against him, there is the fact neoliberals are erasing history. You’re gonna need to sit down for this one, but the people who lie to you about every war have lied to you about this one too…

You know how we got mad when neoliberals pretended the Gaza conflict started on October 7th and acted like the Nakba and 75 years of brutal colonialism never happened so they could justify genocide? Well, they’re doing something similar with Ukraine to justify World War III. Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University broke it down beautifully in this speech.

Here are some excerpts:

“This started […] February 9th 1990.”

That would be a full 32 years before Putin put on that Hitler moustache! It was way back when Putin was not even in charge of Russia and the empire was already manoeuvring, as Sachs explains:

“James Baker III, our secretary of state, said to Mikhail Gorbachev, ‘NATO will not move one inch eastward if you agree to German unification’, basically ending World War II.”

The agreement to not expand NATO is explained in the US National Security Archives:

The top and bottom is that Russia upheld its end of the bargain in the name of peace and stability in Europe, and shock, we did not uphold ours. The empire broke the first of many deals…

Professor Sachs explained:

“The US cheated on this, starting in 1994 when Clinton signed off on a plan to expand NATO all the way to Ukraine.”

Imagine Russia formed a military alliance that included Mexico, Cuba, other Latin American countries, hell, even Canada and Greenland! Imagine Russia filled those countries with ballistic missiles that were pointed at US cities. I think we know the US would start a nuclear war before it would allow such an alliance to happen. The US almost did start a nuclear war during the Cuban missile crisis, precisely due to security concerns. The US is allowed to have security concerns, you see, but Russia is not.

The US made a very conscious decision to build a kill chain around Russia and it has been developing that kill chain ever since. Whichever way you look at it, that’s one hell of a provocation.

“The expansion of NATO started in 1999 with Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic […] Then the US led the bombing of Serbia in 1999. That was bad by the way, because that was the use of NATO to bomb a European capital, Belgrade, 78 straight days to break the country apart. The Russians didn’t like that very much.”

If the US was prepared to dismantle a country like Serbia without UN authority, to fight the first European war since World War II, and then install a NATO base in an enclave called Kosovo, it’s not hard to see why the Russians feared they were next in the firing line. US politicians had spent decades describing Russia as their biggest enemy, but from Russia’s perspective, the simplest solution was to make friends. Making friends is a damn sight easier than fighting.

“Putin started out pro-European, pro-American actually, even asked ‘maybe we should join NATO’ when there was still the idea of some kind of mutually respectful relationship. Then 9/11 came and the Russians said ‘yeah, we’ll support you […] to root out terror’.”

Who remembers when Putin was buddies with Tony Blair and went horse riding with him? Neoliberals quietly put that one into the memory hole…

The bromance between Putin and Blair was short-lived and the empire soon turned against Russia like it turns against every nation it can’t control…

“Then came two decisive actions: in 2002 the United States unilaterally walked out of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. This was probably the most decisive event never discussed in this context, but what it did was trigger the US putting missile systems in eastern Europe that Russia views as a dire, direct threat.”

The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty was an agreement between the United States and Russia to “cease construction of a national anti-ballistic missile system”.

Just imagine a Russian-led military alliance with western European countries building systems to nullify the UK’s missile capabilities and leave us helpless. I think we’d be pretty fucking nervous, wouldn’t we?

“In 2004-5, we engaged in a soft regime change operation in Ukraine, but in 2009, Yanukovych won the election, and in 2010, he became president on the basis of neutrality for Ukraine. That calmed things down because the US was pushing NATO, but the people of Ukraine, on the opinion polls, didn’t even want to be part of NATO. They knew the country is divided between ethnic Ukrainian, ethnic Russian. ‘What do we want with this? We want to stay away from your problems!’”

But the US did not want to keep Ukraine away from its problems, it wanted to involve Ukraine, regardless of what Ukrainians wanted…

“So on February 22nd 2014, the United States participated actively in the overthrow of Yanukovych. A typical US regime change operation, have no doubt about it. And the Russians did us a favour, they intercepted a really ugly call between Victoria Nuland and […] the US ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt […] and they talked about regime change.”

The overthrow of Yanukovych came three days after he had agreed with the EU to form a government of national unity and hold early elections. The opposition changed their minds and instead stormed government buildings and forced Yanukovych out of power in a clearly unconstitutional move.

Here is the recording of the call in which Nuland is handpicking Ukraine’s next leader, so please don’t fool yourself that we are interested in Ukrainian democracy.

The New York Times confirmed that the CIA and MI6 began a covert war against Russia in 2014, building 12 bases to turn Ukraine into a spy bridgehead.

US meddling in Ukraine was a clear violation of the Minsk agreements, meaning by this point, the US had broken three deals (one every eight years). US officials were laughing about the Minsk agreements behind closed doors and telling the Ukrainians they will continue arming them. Zelensky admitted in 2019 and 2022 he never planned to honour the Minsk agreements.

Ukraine fought an eight-year civil war against ethnic Russians who wanted independence from western Ukraine, killing 13,000 people with an army that often wore Nazi symbols. This meant Russia was forced to make a decision on whether to intervene or stay out of it, a decision that ultimately centred around Russia’s security.

The NYT article explained:

“At the end of 2021, Putin was considering whether to launch a full-scale invasion. He met with the head of one of Russia's main spy services, who told him that the CIA, together with British intelligence MI6, controlled Ukraine and turned it into a staging ground for operations against Moscow.”

This was a rare admission by western media that there was more to this conflict than we were told, yet those who repeat the claims of the article are called “Putin puppets”. We are not even allowed to highlight the things the empire’s propagandists admit to.

Professor Sachs explained the Russian position:

“Putin kept saying ‘stop, you promised no NATO enlargement’ […] by the way, I forgot to mention in 2004, it’s been Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, seven more countries in the ‘not one inch eastward’.”

Do you see how from Russia’s point of view, our meddling in Ukraine looked like the culmination of a plan to bring down the Russian Federation and carve it into smaller republics? The Russians spent thirty years watching us break promise after promise and surround them with existential threats.

“The US kept rejecting the basic idea, don’t expand NATO to Russia’s border in a context where we’re putting in god damn missile systems after breaking a treaty. 2019 we walked out of the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty.”

Yes, that would be the fourth deal the US had violated in three decades. This one was a deal agreed by Reagan and Gorbachev to destroy ground-launched ballistic missiles with a range of between 500 and 1,500 miles, as well as missile launchers and support systems. The Russians did not decide to threaten the US with such weapons, the US decided to threaten Russia with such weapons.

“On December 15th 2021, Putin put on the table a draft Russia-US security agreement, you can find it online. The basis of it is no NATO enlargement.”

As we have established, the US had no interest in previous peace agreements, and it had no interest in this one, even though it had no serious intention of bringing Ukraine into NATO. The US simply wanted to make Russia nervous with the threat of Ukrainian membership, because, as US officials, including Joe Biden, admitted in 1997, the goal of NATO expansion has always been to lure Russia into wars in eastern Europe.

A 2009 Wikileaks cable from the US ambassador to Moscow and later CIA director William J. Burns warned that meddling in Ukraine would lead to war. Many other officials tried to sound the alarm, but they were ignored because war was always the goal.

It did lead to civil war and split Ukraine in two, causing Russia to intervene, just as predicted in 2009

While the West would have you believe this was all so unpredictable and that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine spontaneously came out of nowhere, many saw it coming…

“I called the White House […] begging them, take the negotiations, Putin’s offered something, avoid this war. ‘Oh Jeff, there’s not gonna be a war […] Oh, don’t worry, NATO’s not gonna enlarge’. I said ‘Oh, you’re gonna have a war over something that’s not gonna happen?’ '“They turned down the negotiations then the Special Military Operation started and five days later, Zelensky says ‘okay, neutrality’ and then the United States and Britain said ‘no way, you guys fight on!’”

So we have yet another example of the empire not being interested in a deal to make peace, and yet the narrative has always been that Putin is the one not interested in peace. Leaked files show that it was British policy to keep this war going at all costs, regardless of what the Ukrainian people wanted - and a majority of Ukrainians want an end to this war.

Supporters of the Ukraine war such as journalist Dan Hodges are now freely admitting the policy was always to prolong the war:

Suddenly, we have a change of US president and peace with Russia looks possible, but guess what? The neoliberals don’t want peace. They have been the problem all along and have needlessly taken us to the brink of World War III in their obsession to control the world. There is no ideology that represents a bigger threat to humanity than neoliberalism and I would much rather focus our energy on defeating that than Russia.

