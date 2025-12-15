Yesterday, two gunmen launched a horrific attack on a Hannukah celebration on Bondi beach in Australia, leaving fifteen dead. The alleged killers were a father and son—the father was killed at the scene and the son is in custody.

Every decent person agrees the attack on Bondi beach was an outrage, and so the priority must be to find out exactly who was behind it. Sadly, the authorities are never going to do that. You might assume it is a straightforward case of two psychos carrying out a random massacre, but this attack seems anything but random.

First of all, there is the fact the shooters appear to be well-trained and well-equipped, with IEDs found in their vehicle. As the below footage shows, they performed like skilled marksmen rather than two nutters randomly spraying fire.

At present, we do not have enough evidence to say if a state actor was involved, but Israel and the corporate media won’t stop talking about the possibility that Iran and Hezbollah were behind it, so I’m going to discuss the possibility that Israel was, and while I can’t prove anything, I can certainly make a stronger case than Israeli intelligence can.

You could argue it is insensitive to speculate while families are grieving, but given Zionists are doing exactly that, it is important to push back because everyone who advocates for Palestine is in their firing line.

You need to understand this attack does not serve Iran, it does not serve Muslims, and it certainly does not serve the pro-Palestinian cause. The only one to gain from this atrocity is Israel. It is Israel who gets to demonise its enemies and turn westerners against them. It is Israel who has something to pressure its allies and demand censorship, and that is exactly what it has been doing.

Zionists have gone into overdrive, insisting everyone who has ever said “globalise the intifada” is somehow to blame. We are being told that phrase is equivalent to saying “kill all Jews” rather than “stop killing Palestinians”. There is a push to ban people from making such statements so expect a wave of censorship, with advocacy for Palestine being labelled as “support for terrorism”.

Stephen Pollard of the Jewish Chronicle has decided that anti-genocide protesters in Birmingham are somehow responsible for the Bondi shooting. He wrote an article for the Daily Mail titled: “There’s a direct link from the anti-Semitic chants on Britain’s streets and the Bondi murders”.

We’re seeing a deluge of similar comments on social media and on the news. Just watch this:

Disturbingly, Netanyahu said this massacre was the result of Australia recognising a Palestinian state. That sounds an awful lot like a confession to me. Netanyahu is now demanding that western countries take steps to stop antisemitism from spreading, by which he means ban us from telling the truth about Israel.

People who are genuinely grieving would not immediately politicise something, but the politicisation of this massacre started before the bodies were even cold. Netanyahu immediately pushed his narrative of heroic Jews and bloodthirsty Muslims, but awkwardly, the hero of the story turned out to be a Muslim immigrant. Ahmed al Ahmed disarmed one of the shooters at the scene and undoubtedly saved many lives.

Al Ahmed is now recovering from his injuries in hospital.

It’s interesting that when a Muslim commits an act of violence, their religion is in every headline, but when a Muslim is the hero, their religion is left out.

The media is reluctant to tell you this, but Muslims are so often the heroes in these stories:

They want you to believe that Muslims kill Jews and Israel protects them, but here, the reverse appears to be true. You might say it is outrageous to accuse Israel of carrying out a false flag, only Israel has a history of doing exactly that, including: bombing their own embassy in London in 1994, bombing the USS Liberty in 1967, and carrying out a series of bombings in Egypt in 1964, known as the Lavon Affair.

An Israeli report recently concluded that Israel cannot win back the western public over its genocide, but what it can do is turn the West against Muslims. This could eventually convince people that Israel’s violence is understandable and maybe even necessary.

Israel has been pushing the narrative of a Muslim invasion of Europe and recently tweeted: “In the year 1980, there were only fewer than a hundred mosques in Europe. But today, there are more than 20 thousand mosques. This is the true face of colonialism.” Imagine a settler-colony accusing others of colonialism…

Now that we’ve established a possible motive for a false flag, we need to look at the evidence of Israeli foreknowledge. For months, Zionists have been telling us that violent attacks were coming, and right on cue, killers around the world have done exactly as predicted, playing into Israel’s hands. In many cases, there is evidence of Israeli foreknowledge as I’ve covered in previous articles.

What’s particularly weird about the Bondi shooting is that Candace Owens predicted such an attack would happen in the second week of December. Either she has a crystal ball or Israel is getting far too obvious about these things…

The geniuses at Mossad really haven’t learnt from their recent mistakes. They have yet again left their fingerprints all over Google. Google Trends shows two spikes in searches in Israel for one of the shooters—Naveed Akram—in the days before the massacre, and then a huge spike, one day before the massacre.

If you think this is a coincidence, just know that if you search on other locations, you will not find similar spikes. And as I’ve pointed out in previous articles, in recent attacks, we have seen similar spikes in Israel.

For those who are unclear, Google assigns a score from 0-100 based on how many people in a location are searching on a particular term. In Israel, the suspect’s name was registering as zero and then suddenly scored around 40 on two separate days, dropping back down to zero until the day before the shooting when it reached 100. Weird, huh? This is not the only weirdness either…

Remember how in the Charlie Kirk killing, the old man who acted as a decoy turned out to be a crisis actor during 9/11 and the Boston marathon bombing? Well, we have another weird coincidence on our hands…

The above man was reportedly a survivor of both 7 October and the Bondi beach shooting. He is Zionist propagandist Arsen Ostrovsky and he was apparently grazed by a bullet at Bondi beach. Another Zionist propagandist—Rabbi Eli Schlanger—was shot and killed. If you think I’m being insensitive about these two, just search for their social media posts—they make for truly grim reading.

I don’t know what to make of this detail, but it seems like more than a coincidence to me. I expect more details to emerge in the coming days and weeks so watch this space…

