Evening everyone, I would have liked to start this piece by wishing everyone a happy new year, but this really isn’t the time because I have just discovered I am being watched by Israel. Now before I go any further, I must state I am not suicidal. Not in the slightest. Okay, here goes…

I saw a Twitter user post that there was a spike in searches on their real name in Israel, even though they use an anonymous account. I therefore decided to run a search on my name and I found the following:

Historically, there is no history of anyone searching on my name in Israel and then this sudden spike on 27 December. There was a similar spike on the same day in the UK so I’m assuming some sort of coordination.

Two days later, there was a huge spike in Israel on the name Council Estate Media:

Here is where it gets scary. I ran a search on my address and found a large spike on 27 December and a smaller spike on 1 January. I’ve cropped my address out of the image for obvious reasons.

I also found spikes on my address in the UK on 30 December and 1 January.

I even found spikes in searches on my phone number in Israel. Now I’ve no idea what the point of searching a phone number is, but they did it. Even worse, I hardly ever use a phone.

I ran a search on my date of birth and found this:

I then ran searches on other terms, all for the past week. I’m not gonna share all of the screenshots because that would get tedious, but here is what I found. Spikes in searches in Israel on: my high school, my Xbox gamertag, my son’s Xbox gamertag, all of my addresses dating back to childhood, my mother’s name, my father’s name, the names of my three sons (but none of my daughters), the dates of birth of two of my sons, the name of my eldest son’s high school, the name of my other children’s primary school, and the name of a hospital around the corner. Again all of this in the past week and all in Israel. There are probably searches on other things that I haven’t thought of yet so I’m gonna keep checking. If I find anything, I will update this article.

I must emphasise there is no search history on any of these terms in Israel prior to the last seven days so this has all happened at once, meaning there is zero chance of any of these just being random searches.

It looks like Israel has hacked our devices and found all the information they could on us. Now if it was just about me, that’s one thing, but to go after my children. That is some next level fucking evil.

It seems clear that I am being targeted because I am morally opposed to genocide. The sad thing about this is I didn’t even write about Israel or Palestine much until this genocide started and all I ask is that it ends. That’s the most reasonable possible request and yet it is too much to ask of these lunatics.

I must emphasise in the strongest possible terms that I am not suicidal, I am not mentally ill, I do not have any life threatening health conditions, I do not drink, smoke or take drugs, and I do not get involved in any sort of crime. If anything happens to me, you know it was them. If anything happens to my family, so help me god, I will raise hell.

I’ve been warning you for some time of the dangers of mass surveillance and how things like digital ID and age verification are being implemented so that we can be watched at all times. I was not being paranoid. I was right all along. We are entering 1984.

Thank you for reading.

