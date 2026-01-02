Council Estate Media

Council Estate Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Denise's avatar
Denise
2h

Well, that’s a worry, but if it’s any consolation, there are so very many people all around the world (millions I reckon) who are criticising Israel and its barbaric aggression, so it will keep them all pretty busy surveilling them all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ricky Hale
Val D. Phillips's avatar
Val D. Phillips
2h

I cannot stress this enough: get rid of your phone and those of your entire family. Get new numbers, keep them hidden. Store your phones outside your home, as far from your home as possible. I'm not trying to scare you--they are--but shit happens. It's one thing for them to come after you, it's another for them to come after your family. Stay safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Council Estate Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture