If you somehow still needed proof that Labour is the establishment party and is going to change nothing in government, here it is: Labour has decided it is no longer abolishing the House of Lords.

Well, who knows what they’re planning because U-turning Olympic gold medallist and current pirouette world record holder Sir Keir Starmer might change his mind again. Who honestly knows?

Just four days ago, Labour said the plans would “go ahead undiluted” and now they’re scrapping those plans according to The i. Andy Burnham certainly isn’t happy about the news and has told Starmer to stick to his guns, but never in the history of politics have we seen a leader who is worse at sticking to his guns.

Starmer will do whatever he is told to do, and right now he is being told the House of Lords stays, despite 71% of the public wanting it to be overhauled or scrapped and only 12% wanting to keep it as is. Isn’t our democracy brilliant?

This was literally the easiest win Labour had - it would have cost nothing - and they’ve thrown it away because who cares what the people want?

Labour initially suggested they were still committed to reform, but are now saying said they might “take a look” at the 92 hereditary peers, although it’s “not a priority”, meaning they won’t, and they also won’t be looking at any of the cronies the last four Tory leaders have crammed into the House of Lords.

The U-turn comes at the same time as Labour has finally abandoned its £28 billion Green New Deal (its one inspiring policy). It had been obvious they were going to do this for some time, but whenever we pointed this out, we were shouted down by Starmer’s brainwashed followers who are definitely the shrewdest political observers out there.

Tory MP Lee Anderson gave the following reason why Labour is no longer abolishing the House of Lords:

“Labour don't have any plans to reform welfare, tackle illegal migration, crack down on extremism or protests, stop strikes, moderate net zero so it's hard to see the bishops or cross benchers causing them any trouble. It will be their dream government.”

I hate to say it, but he’s kind of right, not that I want to do any of the things Lee Anderson wants to do. Labour is planning on changing absolutely nothing and maintaining the status quo that’s working for no one but the rich. I could not be less enthused.

Labour can get away with doing nothing because they are 26 points ahead in the polls and their only challenge comes from the failed Tory Party. The public has no viable alternative and this is why first past the post is a terrible idea: it empowers a single party and gives them no reason to make concessions.

With all their other U-turns, Labour’s argument was the nation’s credit card is maxed out, and while this is a false argument, at least there is a superficial logic. It seems to make sense as long as you don’t ask too many questions. Labour has no such excuse with the House of Lords U-turn. Their reasoning is simply that the House of Lords is doing a good job so we’re keeping it. They’re not even trying here, are they?

The strange thing is I kind of agree with them. Sometimes the House of Lords does do a good job. Sometimes it does a better job than the House of Commons, however, this does not matter. In a democratic society, we should be free to elect our political representatives, good or bad.

Our current system is so democratic that 26 Church of England bishops have seats in the House of Lords because we don’t do separation of church and state in this country. People with the right religion get to impose their views on you, whether you like it or not. Isn’t this the reason we criticise Sharia law?

We have the farcical situation where disgraced leaders pack the House of Lords with their cronies and the people who had dirt on them. This is how we ended up with Boris Johnson packing 79 people into the House of Lords, almost twice as many as his predecessor, despite resigning in disgrace.

Among the fine people Johnson made life peers was his then 29-year-old secretary whose vast wealth of experience included, um, let’s not go there.

It gets even worse when you consider Liz Truss put some of her political allies in the House of Lords and the lettuce who saved the nation from her incompetence didn’t. How is that possibly fair?

If Sir Keir Starmer was any kind of leader, he would pledge to abolish the House of Lords and replace everyone with representatives who were democratically chosen by that lettuce. This would be a more credible system than the current one because that lettuce has better judgement than our politicians and let’s be honest, it has better judgement than 90% of the electorate too.

Hilariously, the Tories are mad at the House of Lords because they’ve decided these old dinosaurs are “woke” because they keep getting in the way of the Rwanda plan and anti-strike laws and criminal justice reform.

At this rate, the Tories will be pledging to abolish the House of Lords and outflanking Labour from the left - and if Rishi Sunak wants to claw back ground, this is really what he should do.

The culture war isn’t working for the Tories, but the Labour Party has shifted so far right, they don’t have a single progressive policy left. If the Tories pledged to implement just a handful of the plans Labour has abolished, you would see the gap in the polls close, but they’re so clueless, they won’t. They’re handing Labour the next election because their only strategy is to be so bigoted, they violate international law to punish refugees and make fun of trans people in front of Brianna Ghey’s bereaved mother.

