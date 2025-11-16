There is a message that anti-imperialists try to drive home, and it’s a message that people sometimes understand, but half the population forgets whenever the war propaganda starts. That message is: they lie to us about every war.

We now have undeniable proof that western imperialists lied to us about the Libya war and guess what? The conspiracy theorists were absolutely correct. Again. The official justification for intervention in Libya was “humanitarian protection” under the “Responsibility to Protect” (R2P) doctrine.

One thing you need to understand is that the empire does not give a fuck about protecting civilians. Every time it intervenes, it leaves a trail of corpses and a country in ruins. In the case of Libya, our intervention resulted in vying warlords each claiming to be the rightful leader of Libya. The most prosperous country in Africa went from high living standards to open slave markets, all in the name of “humanitarian protection”. Nice work, guys.

Imperialists were deeply concerned about the “rebel forces” in Libya that Gaddafi said would be shown “no mercy”. The UK had been training those “rebel forces” who surprise, surprise, turned out to be terrorists. Two of those terrorists (Salman and Hashem Abedi) came to the UK and carried out the Manchester bombings. You would think we had learnt lessons from this, but we did the same thing in Syria, and now we’re just waiting for the blowback…

Now that we’ve established the farcical nature of western interventionism, here is the proof that it is evil and dishonest. We have a memo to Hillary Clinton discussing the real motivations for the war. They are as follows: concerns about Gaddafi’s 143 tons of gold reserves and plans to create a gold-backed pan-African currency to replace the CFA (franc). In other words, they were worried that Africa could become independent and prosperous.

The documents also discussed Sarkozy’s decision to act, which was as follows: a desire to obtain a greater share of Libya’s oil production, achieve greater French influence in North Africa, improve the political situation in France, reassert the French military in the world, and end the risk of Libya supplanting France as the most influential country on the Francophone nations. In other words, it was just imperialism…

While the West lectures the world on “western values” and “human rights”, it destroys and loots countries under the guise of “liberation”. Not only did the West fail in its stated goals of liberating Libyans and saving lives, but it failed in its real goal of keeping control of the Francophone nations.

West African countries have turned away from the French empire, and unsurprisingly, we are now hearing about concerns about human right and democracy in those countries. Only an idiot would keep falling for these lies. It’s time we left those countries alone to forge their own destinies.

