The genocide in Gaza and the riots in the UK have an obvious parallel - a hatred of Muslims and other races who are deemed inferior. Both the riots and the genocide are driven by supremacist ideologies that are intrinsically linked, and adhered to by our leaders. Our politicians are just respectable versions of the drunken yobs, who wear suits and ties. Their only disagreement with those yobs is they make fascism look bad.

One of the UK’s biggest yobs is Tommy Robinson, someone who Americans might not be familiar with, but British people sadly are. Little Tommy, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a guy who gets angry when rapes and violence are allegedly carried out by Muslims and immigrants, but falls silent when they’re carried out by anyone else.

Yaxley-Lennon has been a member of the British National Party and British Freedom Party, as well as a “political adviser” to the head of the UK Independence Party. Imagine being at the heart of an empire and demanding your independence…

Yaxley-Lennon stoked up riots with false claims on social media about “armed Muslims” while he was lying on a beach in Cyprus, safe from the violence he was unleashing. This came after social media users falsely claimed a brutal murder of three girls in Southport was carried out by a Muslim. When it turned out the murderer was born to Christian parents, it was decided this was the fault of Muslims anyway, and also the fault of anyone who doesn’t hate Muslims.

“It’s all you’re fault we’re smashing up the country!” the fascists cried.

One interesting factoid about Yaxley-Lennon is that his parents are Irish immigrants, so when is he going home? This is one example of an immigrant failing to respect our laws, yet Yaxley-Lennon is so lacking in self-awareness, he is both a British nationalist (despite what the British did to the Irish) and a white supremacist. He just so happens to also be a Zionist. Little Tommy likes to wear Mossad t-shirts and says he would fight for Israel, despite not being Israeli or even Jewish. He just has an affinity with members of racial groups who impose themselves on other racial groups.

As The Guardian and other outlets have reported, Yaxley-Lennon is funded by pro-Israel lobbyists in the US, which surely counts as interference in our democracy. Philadelphia-based think tank Middle East Forum is one of his biggest sponsors and has admitted spending $60,000 on demonstrations during Yaxley-Lennon’s trial for contempt of court.

MEF president Daniel Pipes described Yaxley-Lennon as one of the people “trying to sustain their civilisation, trying to keep Europe Europe, trying to keep the West the West.” He added: “Overall, I think that their effort is sound and needed.” Imagine the lack of self-awareness it takes for a Zionist to be anti-immigration…

Yaxley-Lennon is reportedly also funded by pro-Israel billionaire Robert Shillman (who sits on the board of Friends of the Israel Defence Forces), as well as the Gatestone Institute and the David Horowitz Freedom Center. It remains to be seen why they think it’s important to donate to a British fascist whose only claim to fame is being the best at hating Muslims…

While you might be forgiven for thinking this is all an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory (isn’t everything these days?), the above has been covered by the Times of Israel of all places. As much as Zionism is an awful ideology, not all Zionists are stupid enough to think an association with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is good optics. Some Zionists pretend to be moderates…

It’s not just pro-Israel lobbyists who have an affinity with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, many of our so-called journalists do too. Although most would not admit to it, they certainly share Yaxley-Lennon’s prejudices.

There are some individuals who are not afraid of being linked to the UK’s foremost knuckle-dragger: Yaxley-Lennon has been boosted by Elon Musk on Twitter, supported by Donald Trump’s British ambassador, and even hosted by Tucker Carlson on his show, but others try to be subtle.

Our media pretends to reject the hatred pushed by the likes of Yaxley-Lennon while pushing the exact same hatred itself, but doing so with fancy words and posh voices so the “concerns” sound reasonable.

You only have to look at the glee with which Ed Balls and Kate Garraway questioned the Muslim MP Zarah Sultana over the riots sweeping the UK. They mocked her for wanting the riots to be referred to as “racist and Islamophobic” rather than “anti-immigration protests”. Racist and Islamophobic riots would be an appropriate description, but the GMB hosts would rather disregard Islamophobia, even when Muslims are being violently attacked.

Many in the media think the real problem is not the racists and Islamophobes who riot, it’s the Muslims and foreigners who make them do it. Racists and Islamophobes have “genuine concerns”, you see, and those concerns include seeing people in their country with a darker pigment or the wrong religion.

One painful fact of life for respectable fascists is they can’t admit to their fascism and must distance themselves from people they privately agree with. This is part of the reason they love Zionism. While you can speculate they’re all funded by pro-Israel lobbyists or blackmailed by Mossad, many just love the opportunity to proudly boast of a supremacist ideology. This is presumably why Sir Keir Starmer says he is “Zionist without qualification”, even when Zionists are committing genocide.

The thing people need to understand is that we’re not going to end the crisis in the Middle East until we defeat the ideology called Zionism, but unlike other supremacist ideologies, we’re not allowed to criticise this one. The people who don’t want you to talk about Zionism are the same people who don’t want you to talk about Islamophobia because the moment you do, people will join the dots.

A fresh wave of Islamophobia sweeping across the UK is exactly what the warmongers need. If they can whip up hatred of Muslims while preventing people from mentioning Islamophobia, they can weaken pro-Palestinian sentiment and avoid accountability for their war crimes. One thing Starmer and Netanyahu would love is for us all to start hating Muslims. This is why it’s so ridiculous when Elon Musk, who clearly knows nothing about the UK, claims there is a two-tier system in which the so-called “far left” are treated much more leniently than the far right.

When people protest against genocide, their critics demand the strictest possible sentences, but when fascists riot, members of patriotic party Reform UK are more likely to say they should be given lenient sentences. Islamophobic rioters are driven by genuine concerns, you see.

In the UK, you can protest against a war and the police will batter you and shut down your protest when you’ve done nothing wrong. In the UK, you can be prosecuted for toppling a slaver statue, or jailed for hanging a banner from a bridge calling for an end to the climate crisis. Contrast this with the rioters who are setting fire to hotels in the hope of burning asylum seekers alive. It’s a bit fucking different, isn’t it?

Our politicians echo the sentiments of the rioters with their scapegoating of foreigners and Muslims. We see the prime minister and members of his cabinet using anti-immigrant rhetoric to deflect from the fact they have nothing to offer. We see record prison sentences for peaceful protesters and lenient sentences for fascist rioters.

The prime minister claimed that violence wasn’t as bad last night due to the police when it was actually because anti-fascists and trade unionists came out in huge numbers to fend the rioters off. The prime minister instructed his MPs and councillors not to stand with anti-fascist counter-protesters because this would upset his fascist base.

One “moderate” politician called Sarah Sackman used the riots as an opportunity to tell us anti-fascists are just as bad as fascists. She even suggested the anti-fascists are anti-Semitic. I can only assume she meant anti-Zionist, given she showed no evidence. The only evidence provided by anyone was an online image attacking Zionists that was nothing to do with the counter-protesters.

The implication of Sackman’s words was only people who are halfway between fascism and anti-fascism are acceptable. Imagine boasting about being half-fascist at a time when fascists are tearing up the country and making non-white people terrified to leave their homes.

The so-called moderates turn any conversation about fascism into criticism of anti-fascism and what they claim to be anti-Semitism. It’s a subconscious admission they see anti-fascism and anti-Semitism as being one and the same. It’s a roundabout way for them to defend fascism by defending Zionism - its only acceptable offshoot.

The politicians who tell us they don’t agree with the rioters, but think they have “legitimate concerns” are the same politicians who say they don’t agree with Israel’s genocide, but supplied weapons for ten months anyway. It all stems from the supremacist mindset.

The problem with the UK is not foreigners, nor the people who treat foreigners like human beings, it’s the supremacists whose ideology has built empires, plundered the world, and treated white members of the working class like dirt while treating those of a different colour even worse. They trick you into punching down, and when you do, you become your own worst enemy. We will not have a better country or a better world until we defeat supremacism in all forms and see each other as human beings.

